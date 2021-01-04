Digital game magazines 12 issues for $12 from Future Publishing
Retro Gamer is easily the cream of the crop because it often reveals new insight on classic games and they interview developers years after games have released. The current issue features SNK's Neo Geo prominently as its cover story.
The print subscriptions for these magazines are all over $60 since they have to be imported. My only complaint about the digital subscription is that you have to download the magazines and can't just view them online. If you download them as traditional scans, the files can be quite large. There's also a tablet-friendly version that is a lighter download.
Thanks, I got a digital sub for Retro Gamer. If I like their stuff I'll probably end up subbing to the print edition.
Agreed on Retrogamer. I got it a while back, but stopped reading it.