PS4 Mortal Shell (Physical Edition) $17.96 @ Walmart

By flooderdooden, Today, 08:34 PM

#1 flooderdooden  

flooderdooden

Posted Today, 08:34 PM

Link for those interested: https://www.walmart....ion-4/344613981. PS4 version only, at this point.

 

Game normally retails at $29.99, so roughly 40% off. Not sure how widely printed it was, so more of a heads up for those who prefer physical versus digital. Can also use the link above for price matches elsewhere, if you don’t want to order from Walmart.com or if your local store doesn’t carry copies. I did that without issue at a nearby Best Buy, since they had a copy on the shelf.

 

If this has been posted previously in one of the larger threads, apologies for the dupe. Had thoughts to mention it in the Walmart clearance thread, but I’m not sure the price drop puts it in true clearance territory yet. Either way, good luck if interested!


