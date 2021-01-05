Switch - Hades (digital) $5 off ($19.99) DOTD

This is the best game I've played in a long time.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6438362
Posted 05 January 2021 - 02:08 PM
Posted 05 January 2021 - 03:37 PM
Posted 05 January 2021 - 05:45 PM
does it run ok on switch? Been holding out for xbox or ps, but getting impatient.
Posted 05 January 2021 - 07:10 PM
It runs like a dream. Don't worry about that at all.
Posted 05 January 2021 - 08:40 PM
I wouldn't say it runs like a dream, as there are framerate issues with lots of enemies and explosions, but nothing that ruins the experience. I would compare it to Age of Calamity's framerate issues in the same exact situation (lots of enemies and explosions).
I haven't played Hades on any other platform so I don't know if those platforms handle those situations with no issues.
Posted 05 January 2021 - 08:56 PM
Posted 05 January 2021 - 09:01 PM
Posted 05 January 2021 - 09:44 PM
This is tempting, but I think I'll wait for the PS4/PS5 version. Any idea when the PlayStation and Xbox versions will be released? Hopefully early to mid 2021.
Posted 05 January 2021 - 09:49 PM
Waiting for this to drop below 20 but looks solid.
Well good news! It's $19.99!
Posted 05 January 2021 - 10:45 PM
Posted 05 January 2021 - 11:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 12:03 AM
Waiting for Game Pass.
Posted Yesterday, 12:14 AM
Hades wont be $5 for a while...not this year at least. Way too highly acclaimed and all. Well worth it IMHO though I played on PC to completion.
Posted Yesterday, 12:25 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:41 AM
I'll be edgy and say I'm waiting for the iOS version ;-p
Posted Yesterday, 01:33 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:46 AM
Posted Yesterday, 01:50 PM
Age of Calamity runs WAY worse than Hades on Switch. While Hades isn’t perfect on Switch it’s perfectly fine. PC is still the best performance of course.
They got me with the cross save. I'll play it on PC but the ability to get away from the desktop and take my same progress on the switch is something. Worth $20 all day for that alone.