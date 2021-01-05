Switch - Hades (digital) $5 off ($19.99) DOTD

Posted 05 January 2021 - 08:40 PM

It runs like a dream. Don't worry about that at all.

I wouldn't say it runs like a dream, as there are framerate issues with lots of enemies and explosions, but nothing that ruins the experience. I would compare it to Age of Calamity's framerate issues in the same exact situation (lots of enemies and explosions).

I haven't played Hades on any other platform so I don't know if those platforms handle those situations with no issues.