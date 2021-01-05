Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

Switch - Hades (digital) $5 off ($19.99) DOTD

By Pig, Jan 05 2021 02:08 PM

#1 Pig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   291 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Pig

Posted 05 January 2021 - 02:08 PM

This is the best game I've played in a long time. 

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6438362


#2 HakurenKyo06   Duane Follower. CAGiversary!   1851 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

HakurenKyo06

Posted 05 January 2021 - 03:37 PM

Thanks for posting op

#3 dualrec  

dualrec

Posted 05 January 2021 - 05:45 PM

does it run ok on switch?  Been holding out for xbox or ps, but getting impatient.


#4 Decker   Xbox Live Cannon Fodder CAGiversary!   2002 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Decker

Posted 05 January 2021 - 07:10 PM

does it run ok on switch?  Been holding out for xbox or ps, but getting impatient.

It runs like a dream.  Don't worry about that at all.


#5 MasterSun1   Already Guilty CAGiversary!   1578 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

MasterSun1

Posted 05 January 2021 - 08:40 PM

It runs like a dream.  Don't worry about that at all.

I wouldn't say it runs like a dream, as there are framerate issues with lots of enemies and explosions, but nothing that ruins the experience.  I would compare it to Age of Calamity's framerate issues in the same exact situation (lots of enemies and explosions).

 

I haven't played Hades on any other platform so I don't know if those platforms handle those situations with no issues.


#6 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5781 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 05 January 2021 - 08:56 PM

Waiting for this to drop below 20 but looks solid.

#7 kemosahbe  

kemosahbe

Posted 05 January 2021 - 09:01 PM

I wouldn't say it runs like a dream, as there are framerate issues with lots of enemies and explosions, but nothing that ruins the experience. I would compare it to Age of Calamity's framerate issues in the same exact situation (lots of enemies and explosions).

I haven't played Hades on any other platform so I don't know if those platforms handle those situations with no issues.


I think it’s only available on PC other than switch, which would depend on your computer. But it’s not an incredibly graphically intensive game so I imagine it runs well on most halfway capable machines. No complaints with playing it on my PC at least

#8 AEC   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   17 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

AEC

Posted 05 January 2021 - 09:44 PM

This is tempting, but I think I'll wait for the PS4/PS5 version.  Any idea when the PlayStation and Xbox versions will be released?  Hopefully early to mid 2021.


#9 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   15321 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 05 January 2021 - 09:49 PM

Waiting for this to drop below 20 but looks solid.

Well good news! It's $19.99!


#10 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5781 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 05 January 2021 - 10:45 PM

Well good news! It's $19.99!


Knock another $5 off and you’ll have my attention 😜 I’m just jaded because it’s been this price on sale a handful of times now.

#11 johnston306   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   848 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

johnston306

Posted 05 January 2021 - 11:52 PM

$5 off? It'll have to drop to $5 before I buy it, I am so picky or jaded, not worth the risk of not liking it, even if it seems right up my alley with no refund/trade in available.

#12 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15633 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 12:03 AM

Waiting for Game Pass. :)


#13 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10290 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 12:14 AM

Hades wont be $5 for a while...not this year at least. Way too highly acclaimed and all. Well worth it IMHO though I played on PC to completion.


#14 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1497 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 12:25 AM

Waiting for Game Pass. :)


Interesting that the two biggest indies of 2020, Hades and Fall Guys, are still only on PC and then one of the three major consoles.

#15 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5781 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 12:41 AM

I'll be edgy and say I'm waiting for the iOS version ;-p


#16 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Yesterday, 01:33 AM

This game is so wonderful. Roguelike with a great narrative that fits the gameplay perfectly. Was waiting for a drop but had a couple friends who went on and on so bought it at 20. Worth every penny, solid gameplay, excellent story, tons of content, and no bugs. I haven't had any performance issues at all playing handheld, text was a lil small for me on the big screen.

#17 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1850 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 AM

I wouldn't say it runs like a dream, as there are framerate issues with lots of enemies and explosions, but nothing that ruins the experience. I would compare it to Age of Calamity's framerate issues in the same exact situation (lots of enemies and explosions).

I haven't played Hades on any other platform so I don't know if those platforms handle those situations with no issues.


Age of Calamity runs WAY worse than Hades on Switch. While Hades isn’t perfect on Switch it’s perfectly fine. PC is still the best performance of course.

#18 Pig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   291 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Pig

Posted Yesterday, 01:50 PM

Age of Calamity runs WAY worse than Hades on Switch. While Hades isn’t perfect on Switch it’s perfectly fine. PC is still the best performance of course.

They got me with the cross save. I'll play it on PC but the ability to get away from the desktop and take my same progress on the switch is something. Worth $20 all day for that alone. 


