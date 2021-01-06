Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

Crash 4 for PS4 - $24.99 GameFly Sale

By Jaridb, Yesterday, 12:40 AM

#1 Jaridb  

Jaridb

Posted Yesterday, 12:40 AM

Lowest price I’ve seen for Crash 4. GameFly has always been reliable for me. Disc and Case always like new.

https://www.gamefly....ut-time/5024657

Posted Yesterday, 12:51 AM  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 12:51 AM

Buy the cheaper crash set and you’ll get the same experience. Rented 4 and wasn’t a fan, more of the blah blah blah same.

Posted Yesterday, 03:24 AM  

allstar45

Posted Yesterday, 03:24 AM

Thanks for posting, maybe I’m just an old man but when I rented crash 4 at launch it was the complete opposite experience of the first three.

The game has plenty of content (playable characters, miscellaneous levels) but compared to 1-3 the levels were about four times the size. The boxes to completely gem and 100% the levels went from 20-80 per level on the original trilogy to about 200-300 per level.

I think I remember something about a no death run too. It’s a time sync that can be frustrating but well worth the price if you’re into that

Posted Yesterday, 04:17 AM  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 04:17 AM

I actually love the 4th game. Honestly hard for me to go back to the others now. Just the perfect blend of nostalgia and modernization.

#5 adam81  

adam81

Posted Yesterday, 06:20 AM

I'm really enjoying it. I'm playing in classic mode and am always at 99 lives but the game is definitely difficult. Something that's been missing for a while in 3d platformers. 

 

Yeah getting the Platinum trophy will be impossible for 99%+ of people. I platted Crash Trilogy but this game is way harder just because perfect runs, Platinum Relics. If you could just go through the level without dying that's one thing, but to have to go through and get all crates is just fucking insane. Some of the placement is extremely cheap. It's also very hard to judge distance. I play with jump assist off so I'd probably turn it on for those runs.


