Crash 4 for PS4 - $24.99 GameFly Sale

I'm really enjoying it. I'm playing in classic mode and am always at 99 lives but the game is definitely difficult. Something that's been missing for a while in 3d platformers.

Yeah getting the Platinum trophy will be impossible for 99%+ of people. I platted Crash Trilogy but this game is way harder just because perfect runs, Platinum Relics. If you could just go through the level without dying that's one thing, but to have to go through and get all crates is just fucking insane. Some of the placement is extremely cheap. It's also very hard to judge distance. I play with jump assist off so I'd probably turn it on for those runs.