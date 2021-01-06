Crash 4 for PS4 - $24.99 GameFly Sale
The game has plenty of content (playable characters, miscellaneous levels) but compared to 1-3 the levels were about four times the size. The boxes to completely gem and 100% the levels went from 20-80 per level on the original trilogy to about 200-300 per level.
I think I remember something about a no death run too. It’s a time sync that can be frustrating but well worth the price if you’re into that
I'm really enjoying it. I'm playing in classic mode and am always at 99 lives but the game is definitely difficult. Something that's been missing for a while in 3d platformers.
Yeah getting the Platinum trophy will be impossible for 99%+ of people. I platted Crash Trilogy but this game is way harder just because perfect runs, Platinum Relics. If you could just go through the level without dying that's one thing, but to have to go through and get all crates is just fucking insane. Some of the placement is extremely cheap. It's also very hard to judge distance. I play with jump assist off so I'd probably turn it on for those runs.