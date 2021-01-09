Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

The gang talks all the movies and games they played over winter break and oh so much more!

Dirt 5 PS4/XBox One $35 at Walmart online and in store

By jdawgg76, Today, 05:59 PM

jdawgg76  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

This is $5 cheaper than anywhere else physical I've seen like Best Buy and Amazon current prices.  Brickseek states it is $35 at all stores in my area, but I haven't confirmed that in person.  Personally, I'll wait on a deal on the digital version with season pass.  For reference, that version was $56 on XBL during the end of year sale and the season pass is $40 at regular price.


jsdgame  

jsdgame

Posted Today, 06:14 PM

Wonder why it's hard to find a ps5 copy

CaptainButtlord  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Thanks. Picked one up been hard to find.

Sonic Boom  

Sonic Boom

Posted Today, 10:09 PM

DIRT 5 Amplified Edition PS4 & PS5 on PS store is $55.99.

 

https://store.playst...IRT5AMPLAUNCHP5


