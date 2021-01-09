This is $5 cheaper than anywhere else physical I've seen like Best Buy and Amazon current prices. Brickseek states it is $35 at all stores in my area, but I haven't confirmed that in person. Personally, I'll wait on a deal on the digital version with season pass. For reference, that version was $56 on XBL during the end of year sale and the season pass is $40 at regular price.
Dirt 5 PS4/XBox One $35 at Walmart online and in store
#1 RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary! 5028 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:59 PM
#2 I am what the gods have made me!!! CAGiversary! 595 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:14 PM
#3 bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary! 1284 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
#4
Posted Today, 10:09 PM
DIRT 5 Amplified Edition PS4 & PS5 on PS store is $55.99.
https://store.playst...IRT5AMPLAUNCHP5