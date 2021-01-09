Dirt 5 PS4/XBox One $35 at Walmart online and in store

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

This is $5 cheaper than anywhere else physical I've seen like Best Buy and Amazon current prices. Brickseek states it is $35 at all stores in my area, but I haven't confirmed that in person. Personally, I'll wait on a deal on the digital version with season pass. For reference, that version was $56 on XBL during the end of year sale and the season pass is $40 at regular price.