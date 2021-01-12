Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

The gang talks all the movies and games they played over winter break and oh so much more!

YMMV Family Video closing all stores!

By Kretical, Yesterday, 02:40 PM
Kretical

Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM

As of January 5, Family Video will be closing down nationwide.  All of their local stores should have liquidation sales.  From a recent store closing, most PS4 and XBOX1 games sold for $10 and movies range from $1-$12 dollars each.  They are also selling movie and video game posters.

 

If you are lucky, you can snag some anime, tv series, or possibly switch games.  I am unsure how many Family Videos are left.  There are currently no amazing sales on their website. You can check their website for the nearest one.

 

https://www.familyvideo.com

 

 


Noperino

Posted Yesterday, 02:44 PM

I never had one but I used to use their online store to pre order 360/Wii games since they were $10 off. I had no idea they were even still around.

RIP Family Video. Hope y'all get some good finds before the stores are raided.

ed_ames

Posted Yesterday, 02:48 PM

A sad day. Went into the Topeka Kansas store and purchased a few items. Got Hostiles 4k Blu Ray and Hellfest Blu Ray for $1.50 each, and the infamous Divinity Original Sin- PS4 for $9.99


DSBrad

Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM

People have some finds in the family video thread, but most seem to be fairly over priced still.

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM

Probably the last video rental store I know of.  There were two around me that closed shop months ago.  I remember occasionally stopping by those stores to just browse and pick up a movie or game here and there.  Since Covid-19 hit, however, I stopped going (which is pretty much the case with every store I regularly went to).

 

I hope video rental stores come back in some niche form, but with everything spiraling out of control, and no clear end in sight, it'll probably take at least three years before the market demand for one of these comes back.


Noperino

Posted Yesterday, 08:24 PM

Probably the last video rental store I know of.  There were two around me that closed shop months ago. 

We got a small chain in western MD known as Wonder Book & Video and it's probably the last store in the state that does video rentals. Although since they operate like goodwill in (mostly) book/media trade ins, they stick around. Really cool place to visit if you're ever wandering in my state. 


Gore

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

Reminds me of the closing of Hastings.


