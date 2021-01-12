YMMV Family Video closing all stores!

Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM

As of January 5, Family Video will be closing down nationwide. All of their local stores should have liquidation sales. From a recent store closing, most PS4 and XBOX1 games sold for $10 and movies range from $1-$12 dollars each. They are also selling movie and video game posters.

If you are lucky, you can snag some anime, tv series, or possibly switch games. I am unsure how many Family Videos are left. There are currently no amazing sales on their website. You can check their website for the nearest one.

https://www.familyvideo.com