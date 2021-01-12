Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

The gang talks all the movies and games they played over winter break and oh so much more!

GameStop Promos Ending 1/16: Buy 2 Pops for $10 and More

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 07:06 PM

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM

Shop 2 for $10 on all $8.98 POPs at GameStop.com valid 1/10-1/16.  

 https://www.gamestop...21CLRPOPS2for10

 

Buy 3, get 1 free on  $8.98 POPs at GameStop.com valid 1/10-1/16.    

https://www.gamestop...D-11021B3G1POPs

 

Shop $39.99 PO XB1/PS4 Wireless Controllers at GameStop.com valid 1/10-1/16.  

 https://www.gamestop...rGenControllers

 

Save up to 50% off Pre Owned Games $29.99 and Under at GameStop.com valid 1/10-1/16. 

 https://www.gamestop...re&sv=Pre-Owned

 

Pre Order Hitman 3, get a free Trinity Pack action figure set at GameStop.com  valid 1/10-1/16.  

https://www.gamestop...h/?q=hitman III

 

 

 


intelligentidiot

Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM

2nd link should be 11.99 rather than 8.98.


