CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #667: Brain Garbage

CAGcast #667: Brain Garbage

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 updates, new Star Wars and Indiana Jones games, and oh so much more!

Best Buy: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5/- XB1/Series S/X) $30

By Titan X, Today, 06:34 AM

Titan X

Posted Today, 06:34 AM

Best Buy

Cyberpunk 2077

PS4/5 - XB1/Series S/X

$30


Derrick1979

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

Free Steelbook as well


Smithers123

Posted Today, 06:47 AM

I basically got this game free. I requested a refund to CDPR but they never asked to ship my copy back.

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

When you talk about everything surrounding this game (hype, time of development, promises) anyone could make an argument that it is the biggest disappointment of all time in video games (referring to the current console versions).

I’d personally just wait to see just how good the next gen upgrade is when it’s released before purchasing (and avoid it on last gen systems all together unless cdpr can pull off a miracle with those versions in time).

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

Please don’t support this studio and their business practices. It’s a decent deal but if you have to play it please wait to buy it used or second hand. Do not handwave their treatment of staff, the questionable content in game, and the admitted deception with the marketing of the game.

Ekoria

Posted Today, 07:33 AM

I basically got this game free. I requested a refund to CDPR but they never asked to ship my copy back.

Same. I'm going to hold on to it in case they do eventually ask for it back.


malfcn

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

I have a digital Xbox copy. A refund and buying this physical with GCU is tempting.

DANIEL

Posted Today, 08:58 AM

is the game still terrible on PS4 PRO and XBOX 1X?


Das_Regal

Posted Today, 09:14 AM

Definitely worth $30 to me. It's not gonna be cheaper than that for awhile, especially after they clean it up some.


Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 10:32 AM

Now to return or sell my copy from target b2g1

SquidKing7

Posted Today, 12:20 PM

is the game still terrible on PS4 PRO and XBOX 1X?


I play on Xbox One X and it plays decently. Still lots of bugs that break immersion, and the frame rate still dips in cities. But combat is mostly stable and I don't get any more hard freezes from the game since they released the hot fixes.

gepet0

Posted Today, 12:39 PM

When you talk about everything surrounding this game (hype, time of development, promises) anyone could make an argument that it is the biggest disappointment of all time in video games (referring to the current console versions).

I’d personally just wait to see just how good the next gen upgrade is when it’s released before purchasing (and avoid it on last gen systems all together unless cdpr can pull off a miracle with those versions in time).

There have been some mega disappointments  Anthem I paid full price and got reamed on that one.  At least you all got refunds.  Is it worth 30 and if so xbox or ps4


