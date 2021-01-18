Best Buy: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5/- XB1/Series S/X) $30

Best Buy
PS4/5 - XB1/Series S/X
$30
Free Steelbook as well
I basically got this game free. I requested a refund to CDPR but they never asked to ship my copy back.
Same. I'm going to hold on to it in case they do eventually ask for it back.
is the game still terrible on PS4 PRO and XBOX 1X?
Definitely worth $30 to me. It's not gonna be cheaper than that for awhile, especially after they clean it up some.
When you talk about everything surrounding this game (hype, time of development, promises) anyone could make an argument that it is the biggest disappointment of all time in video games (referring to the current console versions).
I’d personally just wait to see just how good the next gen upgrade is when it’s released before purchasing (and avoid it on last gen systems all together unless cdpr can pull off a miracle with those versions in time).
There have been some mega disappointments Anthem I paid full price and got reamed on that one. At least you all got refunds. Is it worth 30 and if so xbox or ps4