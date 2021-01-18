Best Buy: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5/- XB1/Series S/X) $30

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

When you talk about everything surrounding this game (hype, time of development, promises) anyone could make an argument that it is the biggest disappointment of all time in video games (referring to the current console versions).



I’d personally just wait to see just how good the next gen upgrade is when it’s released before purchasing (and avoid it on last gen systems all together unless cdpr can pull off a miracle with those versions in time).

