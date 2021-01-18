Jump to content

CAGcast #667: Brain Garbage

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 updates, new Star Wars and Indiana Jones games, and oh so much more!

Expired: Best Buy: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5/- XB1/Series S/X) $30

By Titan X, Jan 18 2021 06:34 AM

#1 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   141 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted 18 January 2021 - 06:34 AM

Best Buy

Cyberpunk 2077

PS4/5 - XB1/Series S/X

$30


#2 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   6016 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted 18 January 2021 - 06:41 AM

Free Steelbook as well


#3 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 18 January 2021 - 06:47 AM

I basically got this game free. I requested a refund to CDPR but they never asked to ship my copy back.

#4 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   405 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted 18 January 2021 - 06:59 AM

When you talk about everything surrounding this game (hype, time of development, promises) anyone could make an argument that it is the biggest disappointment of all time in video games (referring to the current console versions).

I’d personally just wait to see just how good the next gen upgrade is when it’s released before purchasing (and avoid it on last gen systems all together unless cdpr can pull off a miracle with those versions in time).

#5 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1928 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted 18 January 2021 - 07:07 AM

Please don’t support this studio and their business practices. It’s a decent deal but if you have to play it please wait to buy it used or second hand. Do not handwave their treatment of staff, the questionable content in game, and the admitted deception with the marketing of the game.

#6 Ekoria  

Ekoria

Posted 18 January 2021 - 07:33 AM

I basically got this game free. I requested a refund to CDPR but they never asked to ship my copy back.

Same. I'm going to hold on to it in case they do eventually ask for it back.


#7 malfcn   CAGalicious! CAGiversary!   2519 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

malfcn

Posted 18 January 2021 - 07:46 AM

I have a digital Xbox copy. A refund and buying this physical with GCU is tempting.

#8 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1361 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted 18 January 2021 - 08:58 AM

is the game still terrible on PS4 PRO and XBOX 1X?


#9 Das_Regal   oh god CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Das_Regal

Posted 18 January 2021 - 09:14 AM

Definitely worth $30 to me. It's not gonna be cheaper than that for awhile, especially after they clean it up some.


#10 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 18 January 2021 - 10:32 AM

Now to return or sell my copy from target b2g1

#11 SquidKing7  

SquidKing7

Posted 18 January 2021 - 12:20 PM

is the game still terrible on PS4 PRO and XBOX 1X?


I play on Xbox One X and it plays decently. Still lots of bugs that break immersion, and the frame rate still dips in cities. But combat is mostly stable and I don't get any more hard freezes from the game since they released the hot fixes.

#12 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1385 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted 18 January 2021 - 12:39 PM

There have been some mega disappointments  Anthem I paid full price and got reamed on that one.  At least you all got refunds.  Is it worth 30 and if so xbox or ps4

I’d personally just wait to see just how good the next gen upgrade is when it’s released before purchasing (and avoid it on last gen systems all together unless cdpr can pull off a miracle with those versions in time).

There have been some mega disappointments  Anthem I paid full price and got reamed on that one.  At least you all got refunds.  Is it worth 30 and if so xbox or ps4


#13 Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted 18 January 2021 - 01:49 PM

Please don’t support this studio and their business practices. It’s a decent deal but if you have to play it please wait to buy it used or second hand. Do not handwave their treatment of staff, the questionable content in game, and the admitted deception with the marketing of the game.

I feel bad for the devs themselves. They said they thought they would have until 2022. Their corporate overlords got greedy. 

 

9 times out of 10 these decisions are not the ones busting their asses making the game. It's their bosses who don't even make games. 


#14 ZeroGame   zero game all luck CAGiversary!   1303 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

ZeroGame

Posted 18 January 2021 - 01:51 PM

Bought so I can return my $60 copy. I enjoyed what I have played so far on my Xbox Series X.

#15 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 18 January 2021 - 01:57 PM

Amazon has the same price (without the steelbook) and has some AWD dingers for $24

 

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1


#16 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 18 January 2021 - 02:01 PM

Nooooope. Almost not even worth it without the awful people.

#17 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1581 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted 18 January 2021 - 02:22 PM

The PS4 version playing on ps5 never got the crowd density update like on the Xbox series x has right?

#18 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   264 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted 18 January 2021 - 02:22 PM

i played on the pro.  Game got stuck after one mission where it told me I had to complete a mission but wouldn't show up on the map.  


#19 Wrectifyy  

Wrectifyy

Posted 18 January 2021 - 02:44 PM

Bought because I hate myself


#20 Tendoboy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   243 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Tendoboy

Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:00 PM

Seems to be a lot of comments on “hey let’s black ball them” - that’s not the way to go. The vision is obvious in the PC version, they will continue to improve it — none of this is new to the industry over the past 5+ years. So sad that things go this route “knee jerk” reactions of protest without given it a chance to clear or review a logical response to the issue. Seems everyone that is not happy got a refund - some even keeping the game after they got the money back still so it seems. These guys obviously took on more than they could deliver and ‘greed’ as another comment mentioned- pushed it out there. They obviously invested a tremendous amount of time to deliver this unfortunately they should’ve pushed out the console versions and simply rode the success of the PC delivery first. There no reason to ignore this, simply wait and see how it turns out over the next year - It’s not like there aren’t masses of games out there to play in the meantime?

 

https://www.gamespot...d/1100-6486275/


#21 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1660 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:14 PM

Had a feeling this would happen and was able to get a price adjustment on my buy 2 get 1 free order. 


#22 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:15 PM

If you have a PS5, XSX, or PC this deal is absolutely worth it. This game really is good.

#23 Rowdyreptile  

Rowdyreptile

Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:31 PM

I recently finished the game on one x - had some glitches, nothing game breaking or terribly tedious. If there hadn’t been such a shitstorm on release I probably wouldn’t have thought it was that much buggier than other games

#24 MysterD   40 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th 1980-2020)) CAGiversary!   26292 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:31 PM

Console versions are $30.

Though, the PC version is $40.

 

I wish the PC version was $30.

 

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Console versions are $30.

Though, the PC version is $40.

 

I wish the PC version was $30.


#25 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:59 PM

Agreed. I've played WAY buggier games than this. Anything Bethesda has released comes to mind.


Agreed. I’ve played WAY buggier games than this. Anything Bethesda has released comes to mind.

#26 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   974 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted 18 January 2021 - 04:00 PM

My BB return window ended Saturday. That’s probably what they were waiting for before dropping the price.

#27 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2596 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 18 January 2021 - 04:03 PM

Is the Series X and PS5 next gen upgrade going to be free or would I have to purchase a new version of this if I wanted to play on those consoles?

#28 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1660 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted 18 January 2021 - 04:19 PM

Claims it's free on the packaging. I bet they wish they could take that back now.

Claims it's free on the packaging. I bet they wish they could take that back now. 


#29 billyrox   Old Man CAGiversary!   3339 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

billyrox

Posted 18 January 2021 - 05:35 PM

Same here

Same here


#30 billyrox   Old Man CAGiversary!   3339 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

billyrox

Posted 18 January 2021 - 05:36 PM

Agrree pick it up if you have a ps5

Agrree pick it up if you have a ps5


