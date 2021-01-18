Expired: Best Buy: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5/- XB1/Series S/X) $30

Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:00 PM

Seems to be a lot of comments on “hey let’s black ball them” - that’s not the way to go. The vision is obvious in the PC version, they will continue to improve it — none of this is new to the industry over the past 5+ years. So sad that things go this route “knee jerk” reactions of protest without given it a chance to clear or review a logical response to the issue. Seems everyone that is not happy got a refund - some even keeping the game after they got the money back still so it seems. These guys obviously took on more than they could deliver and ‘greed’ as another comment mentioned- pushed it out there. They obviously invested a tremendous amount of time to deliver this unfortunately they should’ve pushed out the console versions and simply rode the success of the PC delivery first. There no reason to ignore this, simply wait and see how it turns out over the next year - It’s not like there aren’t masses of games out there to play in the meantime?

