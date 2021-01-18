Expired: Best Buy: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5/- XB1/Series S/X) $30

Expired
Best Buy
PS4/5 - XB1/Series S/X
$30
Posted 18 January 2021 - 06:34 AM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 06:41 AM
Free Steelbook as well
Posted 18 January 2021 - 06:47 AM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 06:59 AM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 07:07 AM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 07:33 AM
I basically got this game free. I requested a refund to CDPR but they never asked to ship my copy back.
Same. I'm going to hold on to it in case they do eventually ask for it back.
Posted 18 January 2021 - 07:46 AM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 08:58 AM
is the game still terrible on PS4 PRO and XBOX 1X?
Posted 18 January 2021 - 09:14 AM
Definitely worth $30 to me. It's not gonna be cheaper than that for awhile, especially after they clean it up some.
Posted 18 January 2021 - 10:32 AM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 12:20 PM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 12:39 PM
When you talk about everything surrounding this game (hype, time of development, promises) anyone could make an argument that it is the biggest disappointment of all time in video games (referring to the current console versions).
I’d personally just wait to see just how good the next gen upgrade is when it’s released before purchasing (and avoid it on last gen systems all together unless cdpr can pull off a miracle with those versions in time).
There have been some mega disappointments Anthem I paid full price and got reamed on that one. At least you all got refunds. Is it worth 30 and if so xbox or ps4
Posted 18 January 2021 - 01:49 PM
Please don’t support this studio and their business practices. It’s a decent deal but if you have to play it please wait to buy it used or second hand. Do not handwave their treatment of staff, the questionable content in game, and the admitted deception with the marketing of the game.
I feel bad for the devs themselves. They said they thought they would have until 2022. Their corporate overlords got greedy.
9 times out of 10 these decisions are not the ones busting their asses making the game. It's their bosses who don't even make games.
Posted 18 January 2021 - 01:51 PM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 01:57 PM
Amazon has the same price (without the steelbook) and has some AWD dingers for $24
https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Posted 18 January 2021 - 02:01 PM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 02:22 PM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 02:22 PM
i played on the pro. Game got stuck after one mission where it told me I had to complete a mission but wouldn't show up on the map.
Posted 18 January 2021 - 02:44 PM
Bought because I hate myself
Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:00 PM
Seems to be a lot of comments on “hey let’s black ball them” - that’s not the way to go. The vision is obvious in the PC version, they will continue to improve it — none of this is new to the industry over the past 5+ years. So sad that things go this route “knee jerk” reactions of protest without given it a chance to clear or review a logical response to the issue. Seems everyone that is not happy got a refund - some even keeping the game after they got the money back still so it seems. These guys obviously took on more than they could deliver and ‘greed’ as another comment mentioned- pushed it out there. They obviously invested a tremendous amount of time to deliver this unfortunately they should’ve pushed out the console versions and simply rode the success of the PC delivery first. There no reason to ignore this, simply wait and see how it turns out over the next year - It’s not like there aren’t masses of games out there to play in the meantime?
https://www.gamespot...d/1100-6486275/
Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:14 PM
Had a feeling this would happen and was able to get a price adjustment on my buy 2 get 1 free order.
Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:31 PM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:31 PM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 03:59 PM
I recently finished the game on one x - had some glitches, nothing game breaking or terribly tedious. If there hadn’t been such a shitstorm on release I probably wouldn’t have thought it was that much buggier than other games
Posted 18 January 2021 - 04:00 PM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 04:03 PM
Posted 18 January 2021 - 04:19 PM
Is the Series X and PS5 next gen upgrade going to be free or would I have to purchase a new version of this if I wanted to play on those consoles?
Claims it's free on the packaging. I bet they wish they could take that back now.
Posted 18 January 2021 - 05:35 PM
My BB return window ended Saturday. That’s probably what they were waiting for before dropping the price.
Same here
Posted 18 January 2021 - 05:36 PM
If you have a PS5, XSX, or PC this deal is absolutely worth it. This game really is good.
Agrree pick it up if you have a ps5