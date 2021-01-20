Jump to content

* * * * - 3 votes

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) - $29.89 USD / $38.49 CAD

By kobe92, Jan 20 2021 09:12 PM
#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 20 January 2021 - 09:12 PM

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $29.89 USD / $38.49 CAD

 

Codes are valid for NA Only (US & Canadian PSN Accounts).


#2 Oo_Eddie_oO  

Oo_Eddie_oO

Posted 20 January 2021 - 09:35 PM

Lowest price I've seen, thanks OP.


#3 ICHIRO51MVP   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   189 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted 21 January 2021 - 08:16 AM

Thanks OP, bought 4 of them so now I'm covered though end of 2026.

 

$2.32 per month to get several free games every month and be able to play online is an amazing deal.


#4 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 21 January 2021 - 08:56 AM

Thanks OP, bought 4 of them so now I'm covered though end of 2026.

$2.32 per month to get several free games every month and be able to play online is an amazing deal.

Not really free. Stop paying for PS+ and they are gone. Xbox gold actually gives you 360 and Xbox games. They're yours even if you stop subscribing to Gold.

Thanks kobe92.

#5 Series M  

Series M

Posted 21 January 2021 - 09:26 AM

Not really free. Stop paying for PS+ and they are gone. Xbox gold actually gives you 360 and Xbox games. They're yours even if you stop subscribing to Gold.

Thanks kobe92.

Hard to play those 360 and Original Xbox titles on a Playstation, at least in my experience.


#6 ICHIRO51MVP   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   189 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted 21 January 2021 - 10:42 AM

Not really free. Stop paying for PS+ and they are gone. Xbox gold actually gives you 360 and Xbox games. They're yours even if you stop subscribing to Gold.

Thanks kobe92.

 

I knew someone would bring up the "not free" argument lol

 

While I agree with you to some extent since I don't have permanent ownership of the games, to me it feels the same as free since my mindset is that I'm paying for the ability to play online, and the games are just a bonus. I'm going to pay for PS+ to play online regardless of the "free" games.

 

Also I'm not going to replay the PS+ games after I finish them since there's already a massive backlog of other games I haven't played yet, so it doesn't even matter if I have access to them forever. I've been a PS+ member for years so I don't really think about the "what if I don't renew the subscription" situation either.

 

There's really no sense in arguing this anyways, but I think it might be better to think of it as Sony allowing you to experience the game for free in return for paying to play online multiplayer.  The term "free" doesn't necessarily mean being given permanent ownership of something.


#7 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 21 January 2021 - 05:41 PM

Not really free. Stop paying for PS+ and they are gone. Xbox gold actually gives you 360 and Xbox games. They're yours even if you stop subscribing to Gold.

Thanks kobe92.

Honestly, I didn't know that Xbox Live Gold games stay forever. I thought their subscription is similar to PS+. 


#8 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10335 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 21 January 2021 - 08:29 PM

It's not free if you're paying for it. There is no argument about it. Good enough price. Does anyone know the easiest way to check how many PS+ months you have left on your account?


#9 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2610 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 21 January 2021 - 09:19 PM

It's not free if you're paying for it. There is no argument about it. Good enough price. Does anyone know the easiest way to check how many PS+ months you have left on your account?


On the app click settings then account information then click the 3 lines on the top left and click subscription.

#10 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 21 January 2021 - 10:01 PM

Honestly, I didn't know that Xbox Live Gold games stay forever. I thought their subscription is similar to PS+.


Just the 360 and Xbox games. Now you know😁

#11 TruthynessStrategery  

TruthynessStrategery

Posted 22 January 2021 - 06:55 PM

Nice deal. Unable to check out using Paypal for some reason. Bizarre looking bug fills the Paypal popup window with a bunch of HTML code gobbdlegook. Worked fine the last time I bought PS+ on a deal a couple months ago. Anyone have a solution? I'm guessing CDKeys customer service is non-existent....


#12 shosaisyu   Waster of Monies CAGiversary!   236 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

shosaisyu

Posted 22 January 2021 - 07:59 PM

Looks like they  jacked up prices real fast because of the xbox fiasco. Went up 4 dollars in the span of an hour.


#13 bee01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   968 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

bee01

Posted 22 January 2021 - 10:34 PM

Order being automatically canceled.


#14 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1518 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted 23 January 2021 - 12:16 AM

Managed to get 2 more years earlier this afternoon

#15 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2993 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted 23 January 2021 - 09:36 PM

"SORRY, YOUR ORDER HAS NOT BEEN SUCCESSFUL, YOUR PAYMENT HAS BEEN RETURNED"

 

Is there a certain time that's good to order? I paid using PayPal balance.


#16 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 23 January 2021 - 11:45 PM

Nice deal. Unable to check out using Paypal for some reason. Bizarre looking bug fills the Paypal popup window with a bunch of HTML code gobbdlegook. Worked fine the last time I bought PS+ on a deal a couple months ago. Anyone have a solution? I'm guessing CDKeys customer service is non-existent....

 

 

Order being automatically canceled.

 

 

"SORRY, YOUR ORDER HAS NOT BEEN SUCCESSFUL, YOUR PAYMENT HAS BEEN RETURNED"

 

Is there a certain time that's good to order? I paid using PayPal balance.

 

Can you try using browser in incognito mode with extensions/ad-blockers disabled?


#17 Watchman   Webslinger/Wanderer Hunter CAGiversary!   1104 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Watchman

Posted 24 January 2021 - 07:26 PM

My purchase thru PayPal worked fine just now. Guess whatever was wrong is fixed.


#18 VegieM  

VegieM

Posted 28 January 2021 - 11:14 PM

Was able to stack another year, Thank you.


