PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) - $31.99 USD / $41.09 CAD

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $31.99 USD / $41.09 CAD
Codes are valid for NA Only (US & Canadian PSN Accounts).
Posted 20 January 2021 - 09:12 PM
CDKeys has PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $31.99 USD / $41.09 CAD
Codes are valid for NA Only (US & Canadian PSN Accounts).
Posted 20 January 2021 - 09:35 PM
Lowest price I've seen, thanks OP.
Posted 21 January 2021 - 08:16 AM
Thanks OP, bought 4 of them so now I'm covered though end of 2026.
$2.32 per month to get several free games every month and be able to play online is an amazing deal.
Posted 21 January 2021 - 08:56 AM
Not really free. Stop paying for PS+ and they are gone. Xbox gold actually gives you 360 and Xbox games. They're yours even if you stop subscribing to Gold.
Posted 21 January 2021 - 09:26 AM
Thanks kobe92.
Hard to play those 360 and Original Xbox titles on a Playstation, at least in my experience.
Posted 21 January 2021 - 10:42 AM
I knew someone would bring up the "not free" argument lol
While I agree with you to some extent since I don't have permanent ownership of the games, to me it feels the same as free since my mindset is that I'm paying for the ability to play online, and the games are just a bonus. I'm going to pay for PS+ to play online regardless of the "free" games.
Also I'm not going to replay the PS+ games after I finish them since there's already a massive backlog of other games I haven't played yet, so it doesn't even matter if I have access to them forever. I've been a PS+ member for years so I don't really think about the "what if I don't renew the subscription" situation either.
There's really no sense in arguing this anyways, but I think it might be better to think of it as Sony allowing you to experience the game for free in return for paying to play online multiplayer. The term "free" doesn't necessarily mean being given permanent ownership of something.
Posted 21 January 2021 - 05:41 PM
Honestly, I didn't know that Xbox Live Gold games stay forever. I thought their subscription is similar to PS+.
Posted 21 January 2021 - 08:29 PM
It's not free if you're paying for it. There is no argument about it. Good enough price. Does anyone know the easiest way to check how many PS+ months you have left on your account?
Posted 21 January 2021 - 09:19 PM
Posted 21 January 2021 - 10:01 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM
Nice deal. Unable to check out using Paypal for some reason. Bizarre looking bug fills the Paypal popup window with a bunch of HTML code gobbdlegook. Worked fine the last time I bought PS+ on a deal a couple months ago. Anyone have a solution? I'm guessing CDKeys customer service is non-existent....
Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM
Looks like they jacked up prices real fast because of the xbox fiasco. Went up 4 dollars in the span of an hour.
Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM
Order being automatically canceled.
Posted Today, 12:16 AM
