Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #668: Falcon Addictive

CAGcast #668: Falcon Addictive

The gang talks HITMAN 3, WandaVision, NYT screen time article, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best buy DOTD 1/28: Sid Meier's Civ VI (Sw) $7.99

By DrBayrd, Jan 26 2021 10:29 AM

#1 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted 26 January 2021 - 10:29 AM

Credit to Wario64
Best Buy Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Switch) is $7.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301933

Amazon PM’d: Sid Meier's Civilization VI - Nintendo Switch https://www.amazon.c...MFTMH363TFFXVAA

#2 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23827 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:14 PM

Dammit, Battlechasers is already sold out... 


#3 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1414 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:27 PM

The only one I would have wanted and don’t already own was Money King, but it’s sold out

#4 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2775 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:38 PM

Is Killer Queen Black worth it?


#5 Squall835   Gamer without fear! CAGiversary!   1821 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Squall835

Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:40 PM

Thanks, picked up Moving Out.

#6 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   2122 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted 26 January 2021 - 02:52 PM

Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.

#7 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16770 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted 26 January 2021 - 03:56 PM

Was moving out on switch ever in stock?

#8 The Questyen   Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary!   2810 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted 26 January 2021 - 03:58 PM

Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.


Uh no.

#9 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3603 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted 26 January 2021 - 04:00 PM

Was moving out on switch ever in stock?

i thought it was at 1am but i didn't try to buy it


#10 blueArcana   Congratulations CAGiversary!   1139 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

blueArcana

Posted 26 January 2021 - 04:17 PM

Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.

Expensive lunch


#11 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1291 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted 26 January 2021 - 04:24 PM

Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.

You’ve never played Vampire Rain

#12 Blade   This is the way CAGiversary!   15121 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted 26 January 2021 - 05:03 PM

Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.

 

I suppose this is true if you only eat overpriced garbage because you can't cook. $8 when you can cook sets the bar pretty high.

 

But I'd never put Killer Queen Black above food. Just look at the shitty trailer and screenshots. Game is constantly super cheap.


#13 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3179 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 26 January 2021 - 05:48 PM

Any game is worth less than the price of lunch.

I understand the sentiment, but no.  It's a good thing that many folks here seem to agree on that.  It means there is good selection and competition such that a game's low price doesn't mean it's automatically worth buying.  

 

I suppose there was a time when $5 console games were generally unheard of, and consumers were essentially wired to want to buy such titles, regardless of quality.  Nowadays, with so much out there, and all of it fighting for our increasingly limited discretionary time, I don't think that same mentality of "worth" applies.   


#14 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3179 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 26 January 2021 - 05:50 PM

You’ve never played Vampire Rain

I laughed at this.  Such an awful game; so bad that I can easily say Ninja Gaiden Z (which was regularly $5 or less) is a far superior game.
 


#15 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16770 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted 26 January 2021 - 06:42 PM

I suppose this is true if you only eat overpriced garbage because you can't cook. $8 when you can cook sets the bar pretty high.

But I'd never put Killer Queen Black above food. Just look at the shitty trailer and screenshots. Game is constantly super cheap.


Come on man. Stop being a douche. Depending on where he lives, $8 barely gets you a sandwich. Barely. And yes some people don’t know how to cook. And may not have the time. Nothing wrong with that.

#16 JaytheGamefan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4398 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

JaytheGamefan

Posted 26 January 2021 - 10:58 PM

Grabbed Tempest 4000 on PS4 - too great a price to pass up.


#17 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15637 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 01:07 AM

Darksiders and Moving Out are free on Game Pass FYI.


#18 Hessler2  

Hessler2

Posted Yesterday, 01:10 AM

Come on man. Stop being a douche. Depending on where he lives, $8 barely gets you a sandwich. Barely. And yes some people don’t know how to cook. And may not have the time. Nothing wrong with that.


Not to mention he is insulting a game he admittedly never played and is judging based on screenshots and videos.

#19 Indiana Jones   Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary!   2480 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 02:48 AM

Moving Out is a fun couch game to play with others, in the vein of Overcooked and Catastronauts. Not as good, but still fun.


#20 malfcn   CAGalicious! CAGiversary!   2520 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

malfcn

Posted Yesterday, 02:48 AM

Can you still have one shipped, and never pick one up for free shipping?

#21 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

Updated op to reflect current dotd

#22 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 02:29 PM

You’ve never played Vampire Rain


You're not wrong.... It was awful... But I'm glad I played it just to know how bad it was

#23 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2775 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Today, 03:53 PM

Civ 6 is definitely worth $8!


#24 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   976 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 07:23 PM

Civ 6 is definitely worth $8!


But on the switch? If I’m playing Civ, it’s almost certainly going to be on pc.

#25 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1358 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 08:28 PM

But on the switch? If I’m playing Civ, it’s almost certainly going to be on pc.


Portability is a big plus, but the time between turns and occasional menu with unreadable text on the little screen are the trade off.

I bought my copy for $8 last time around and have gotten my $8 worth already.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy