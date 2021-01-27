PSA: $10 off Mario games @ Best Buy - Check your email

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

Just received an email from Best Buy containing a coupon for $10 off "select Mario games." Haven't seen a list of eligible titles, but I can confirm that it works for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Super Mario Party, Odyssey, NSMBU DX, and MK8D are also pictured and probably safe bets.

Subject line is "Celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary with savings on select games." Expires 3/6/2021

Hope that helps somebody. Happy hunting!

EDIT: Well, shoot. Just saw this on the CAG Twitter feed. Hopefully the extra visibility and info regarding Mario 3D World make this not a total waste of a post.