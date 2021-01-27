Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #668: Falcon Addictive

CAGcast #668: Falcon Addictive

The gang talks HITMAN 3, WandaVision, NYT screen time article, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PSA: $10 off Mario games @ Best Buy - Check your email

By Shadowpossum, Yesterday, 07:30 PM

#1 Shadowpossum   Value Varmint CAG in Training   12 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

Shadowpossum

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

Just received an email from Best Buy containing a coupon for $10 off "select Mario games." Haven't seen a list of eligible titles, but I can confirm that it works for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Super Mario Party, Odyssey, NSMBU DX, and MK8D are also pictured and probably safe bets.

 

Subject line is "Celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary with savings on select games." Expires 3/6/2021

 

Hope that helps somebody. Happy hunting!

 

EDIT: Well, shoot. Just saw this on the CAG Twitter feed. Hopefully the extra visibility and info regarding Mario 3D World make this not a total waste of a post.


#2 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16770 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM

You know I wasn’t gonna but 3D world right away because I have it on the WiiU. But this might push me over the edge. Thanks for the head up. I don’t follow cag twitter.

Didn’t get the email. Oh well.

#3 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM

anybody else having trouble getting the coupon?


#4 nimbulan   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

nimbulan

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM

After seeing this deal, I realized that I no longer receive ANY emails from Best Buy, even though I'm signed up for them.  Tried cancelling and resubbing on the website and still nothing.


#5 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1934 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM

Damn, got it too. Will use on 3D World if I can

#6 Shadowpossum   Value Varmint CAG in Training   12 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

Shadowpossum

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

Also confirmed to apply on Mario 3D All-Stars, Origami King, Mario Tennis, Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario & Sonic Olympic Games, and Mario vs. Rabbids (checked for science, don't do it).

 

Definitely doesn't work on Mario Kart Live, Captain Toad, or anything digital.


#7 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3603 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM

coupon will bring it down to walmarts everyday price 


#8 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 08:04 PM

Used on 3D World.  Thanks, I wasn't even going to open the email.  Thought it was just an ad


#9 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11507 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

Thanks, would have never seen it! Gonna grab 3D World, been sitting on a $10 cert forever since you cant use them on DLC codes anymore.


#10 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   467 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted Yesterday, 08:24 PM

Like this post if you never get any email promotions from Best Buy  :shame:


#11 psunami   0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary!   3700 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

psunami

Posted Yesterday, 08:24 PM

Just used it for 3D world.  Thanks for the heads up on that one, OP! 


#12 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2994 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

Are these coupons tied to the specific bby account to which it was sent?


#13 bballplaya210   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   527 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

bballplaya210

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

I'm not going to use my since it doesn't work on digital. Here's my code in case it works for someone else:

14r6w8wq6ry1

#14 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3836 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 PM

I'm not going to use my since it doesn't work on digital. Here's my code in case it works for someone else:

14r6w8wq6ry1

Thanks!  I didn't get this email so used this.  

 

Side note, you should be able to get an extra $5 back on Super Mario 3D World (maybe) if you purchase through Ibotta. 


#15 KemperJones   MSRP is for suckers. CAGiversary!   1281 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

KemperJones

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

I already had a copy of 3D World / Bowser's Fury pre-ordered and used $40 worth of certificates on it.  I cancelled that and the points came back shortly after.  Reordered for only $10.61 out of pocket!


#16 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1358 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

I had planned to wait on 3D world like many others here I have it on WiiU, but $10 and a $5 cert pushed me over the edge.

Thanks for the post

#17 Buc-ee's  

Buc-ee's

Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM

I guess Best Buy is punishing me for unsubscribing from their emails last year. Oh well, they saved me from spending money.


#18 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1461 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

EDIT: Well, shoot. Just saw this on the CAG Twitter feed. Hopefully the extra visibility and info regarding Mario 3D World make this not a total waste of a post.

Not at all! I actually looked at that email earlier but just assumed it was for the games pictured. Didn't even see that there was a unique coupon and that some didn't even get the email. Way to exclude, bestbuy!
 


#19 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM

If anyone has an extra code they don't want and can private message me it I would really appreciate it. Bestbuy didn't send me one.

#20 Hessler2  

Hessler2

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

I guess Best Buy is punishing me for unsubscribing from their emails last year. Oh well, they saved me from spending money.


Because they send way too many worthless spam e-mails every single day. I don't mind missing out on the occasional free $5 certificate or deal like this if it means I don't have to worry about getting hundreds of spam e-mails every month. Like you said it also helps us not spend money as well.

#21 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3917 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM

Nice! Ignored the email this morning, but saw this post and ended up grabbing 3d world. Was going to skip it since I beat it on wii u, but it's very good so will play through it again at some point.

#22 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1358 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

Nice! Ignored the email this morning, but saw this post and ended up grabbing 3d world. Was going to skip it since I beat it on wii u, but it's very good so will play through but again at some point.


I feel like this is the, "C'mon... You know you want to re-buy 3D World" thread. All it took was $10.

#23 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   976 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

Any chance this works on Mario kart live with the actual cars? I deleted the email without opening it, but could get it back.

#24 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1358 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 12:39 AM

Any chance this works on Mario kart live with the actual cars? I deleted the email without opening it, but could get it back.


It doesn't. Nor does it work for digital.

#25 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3603 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Any chance this works on Mario kart live with the actual cars? I deleted the email without opening it, but could get it back.

mario kart live should be $90 at walmart b&m


#26 Pig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   293 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Pig

Posted Today, 02:10 AM

coupon will bring it down to walmarts everyday price 

but then id have to shop at walmart. I'd pay $10 more to never have to goto walmart again.


#27 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3603 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 02:11 AM

but then id have to shop at walmart. I'd pay $10 more to never have to goto walmart again.

if you dont go to walmart you're missing out on clearance!


#28 Hrtbrkid2   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   22 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Hrtbrkid2

Posted Today, 02:43 AM

Does anyone happen to have an extra code? I got an email from them but don't see a code anywhere. Please send me a direct message if you aren't going to use your code.

 

Thanks!


#29 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3603 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 02:58 AM

Does anyone happen to have an extra code? I got an email from them but don't see a code anywhere. Please send me a direct message if you aren't going to use your code.

 

Thanks!

if you got the email you have to click on the "get coupon" button


#30 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:00 AM

Here's my online code for any user or lurker:

14r7xv2zmhvm


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy