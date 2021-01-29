1/31 GS DOTD $10 RE7 pre-owned, PS4/XB1
https://www.gamestop...n6PZspyiHJJqrxg
Great price! WD Legion is a very solid game. I'm not a big fan of WD 1&2 (1 was clunky and 2 was too woke and goofy), but this one is different enough to make it fun. To be honest, there are a lot of game mechanics that I like better than Cyberpunk.
Amazon is now matching. I'm going to wait until it goes to $10 or $15 though.
$15 or less by November. I can waits. I bought so many $5-$10 games at walmart right now
Better grab it before Reddit drives the price up.
this is what I want to know too since I can’t get my monthly coupon to work online
Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?
Online only, but online orders can be picked up in stores if you don’t want to pay shipping. Stores generally don’t match online prices. Never hurts to ask though.
Thanks for the reply, I have a coupon that only works in store so I guess I'll stop in and ask.
Hmmm...anyone have any hands-on experience on the multiplayer?
I don't think multiplayer is active yet, unless it just came out recently. I haven't played it in a few weeks.