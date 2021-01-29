Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

1/31 GS DOTD $10 RE7 pre-owned, PS4/XB1

By DrBayrd, Jan 29 2021 08:52 AM

#1 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted 29 January 2021 - 08:52 AM

Resident evil 7 is included for PS5 with ps+ collection. Not sure if it’s on gamepass for xbox users. Re7 preowned:
https://www.gamestop...n6PZspyiHJJqrxg

#2 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 29 January 2021 - 10:47 AM

Will the monthly $5 coupon work on it

#3 ed_ames  

ed_ames

Posted 29 January 2021 - 11:14 AM

Great price! WD Legion is a very solid game. I'm not a big fan of WD 1&2 (1 was clunky and 2 was too woke and goofy), but this one is different enough to make it fun. To be honest, there are a lot of game mechanics that I like better than Cyberpunk.


#4 bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 29 January 2021 - 02:51 PM

Can’t get the monthly coupon to work online, guessing it won’t work?

#5 Josef  

Josef

Posted 29 January 2021 - 03:21 PM

Amazon is now matching.  I'm going to wait until it goes to $10 or $15 though.


#6 DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 29 January 2021 - 03:47 PM

Hmmm...anyone have any hands-on experience on the multiplayer?

#7 Masterkyo  

Masterkyo

Posted 29 January 2021 - 04:02 PM

$15 or less by November.  I can waits.  I bought so many $5-$10 games at walmart right now :)


#8 Squall835  

Squall835

Posted 29 January 2021 - 04:53 PM

Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?

#9 zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 29 January 2021 - 05:39 PM

Better grab it before Reddit drives the price up.


#10 bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 29 January 2021 - 06:58 PM

Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?

this is what I want to know too since I can’t get my monthly coupon to work online

#11 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted 29 January 2021 - 07:43 PM

Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?

Online only, but online orders can be picked up in stores if you don’t want to pay shipping. Stores generally don’t match online prices. Never hurts to ask though.

#12 Squall835  

Squall835

Posted 29 January 2021 - 07:47 PM

Online only, but online orders can be picked up in stores if you don’t want to pay shipping. Stores generally don’t match online prices. Never hurts to ask though.


Thanks for the reply, I have a coupon that only works in store so I guess I'll stop in and ask.

#13 TheRyno665  

TheRyno665

Posted 29 January 2021 - 09:25 PM

Hmmm...anyone have any hands-on experience on the multiplayer?

I don't think multiplayer is active yet, unless it just came out recently.  I haven't played it in a few weeks.


