2/4 GS DOTD: B3G2 preowned xb1 games
#1
Posted 29 January 2021 - 08:52 AM
Also diablo iii eternal ps4 $20, wwe 2k19 xb1 $10, trials of mana ps4 $20
https://www.gamestop...vZH5Seb0TXH0fEw
#2
Posted 29 January 2021 - 10:47 AM
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 51 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 11:14 AM
Great price! WD Legion is a very solid game. I'm not a big fan of WD 1&2 (1 was clunky and 2 was too woke and goofy), but this one is different enough to make it fun. To be honest, there are a lot of game mechanics that I like better than Cyberpunk.
#4 YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary! 1937 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 02:51 PM
#5 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 13319 Posts Joined 16.9 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 03:21 PM
Amazon is now matching. I'm going to wait until it goes to $10 or $15 though.
#6 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 2394 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 03:47 PM
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 11380 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 04:02 PM
$15 or less by November. I can waits. I bought so many $5-$10 games at walmart right now
#8 Gamer without fear! CAGiversary! 1823 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 04:53 PM
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 269 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 05:39 PM
Better grab it before Reddit drives the price up.
- e3man01 and jonathansmith369 like this
#10 YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary! 1937 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 06:58 PM
this is what I want to know too since I can’t get my monthly coupon to work online
Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?
#11
Posted 29 January 2021 - 07:43 PM
Online only, but online orders can be picked up in stores if you don’t want to pay shipping. Stores generally don’t match online prices. Never hurts to ask though.
Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?
#12 Gamer without fear! CAGiversary! 1823 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 07:47 PM
Online only, but online orders can be picked up in stores if you don’t want to pay shipping. Stores generally don’t match online prices. Never hurts to ask though.
Thanks for the reply, I have a coupon that only works in store so I guess I'll stop in and ask.
#13 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 103 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2021 - 09:25 PM
Hmmm...anyone have any hands-on experience on the multiplayer?
I don't think multiplayer is active yet, unless it just came out recently. I haven't played it in a few weeks.
#14
Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM
lol at Wii U port that's been out a long time $43, and used too.
- Sindur likes this
#15
Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM
Way to contribute to the thread newbie. Since you are new here, just know that cag16 often stacks with pre-owned. Some people also never had a wiiu. Certainly better than paying $60.
lol at Wii U port that's been out a long time $43, and used too.
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3642 Posts Joined 16.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM
Way to contribute to the thread newbie. Since you are new here, just know that cag16 often stacks with pre-owned. Some people also never had a wiiu. Certainly better than paying $60.
They aren't wrong. $43 is not a good price for a used copy of donkey kong. A new copy was on sale recently for $40.
#17
Posted Today, 12:03 AM
#18
Posted Today, 01:34 AM
Way to contribute to the thread newbie. Since you are new here, just know that cag16 often stacks with pre-owned. Some people also never had a wiiu. Certainly better than paying $60.
Lmao @ taking what I said personally like you did. Are you gamestop? How is being new to a place an insult? You were never new?
#19
Posted Today, 01:48 AM
Not taken personally newb. Just providing info. Cag16 is a promo code that will give you additional 16% discount at checkout for preowned games at GameStop.com. It’s one of the long-standing benefits of this website.
Lmao @ taking what I said personally like you did. Are you gamestop? How is being new to a place an insult? You were never new?
#20 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3770 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:53 AM
Is Trine ultimate edition worth $5
#21 Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary! 5952 Posts Joined 7.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:05 AM
They aren't wrong. $43 is not a good price for a used copy of donkey kong. A new copy was on sale recently for $40.
And that's ignoring the ymmv 10$ ones at walmart.