CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #670: Stairway to Back Heaven

CAGcast #670: Stairway to Back Heaven

The gang talks GI Joe in Fortnite, Gearbox acquisition, Stadia studio shutdown, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, GameStop, and so much more!

2/7 GS DOTD Merchandise

By DrBayrd, Jan 29 2021 08:52 AM

DrBayrd

Posted 29 January 2021 - 08:52 AM

Credit to Wario64
https://www.gamestop...vZH5Seb0TXH0fEw
FYI: CAG16 is a promo code that often stacks with pre-owned games.FEE97BCC-EE5F-43C0-BD51-27FE889C1AA0.jpeg

Hypebeast69

Posted 29 January 2021 - 10:47 AM

Will the monthly $5 coupon work on it

ed_ames

Posted 29 January 2021 - 11:14 AM

Great price! WD Legion is a very solid game. I'm not a big fan of WD 1&2 (1 was clunky and 2 was too woke and goofy), but this one is different enough to make it fun. To be honest, there are a lot of game mechanics that I like better than Cyberpunk.


bonesawisready

Posted 29 January 2021 - 02:51 PM

Can’t get the monthly coupon to work online, guessing it won’t work?

Josef

Posted 29 January 2021 - 03:21 PM

Amazon is now matching.  I'm going to wait until it goes to $10 or $15 though.


DesertLeo

Posted 29 January 2021 - 03:47 PM

Hmmm...anyone have any hands-on experience on the multiplayer?

Masterkyo

Posted 29 January 2021 - 04:02 PM

$15 or less by November.  I can waits.  I bought so many $5-$10 games at walmart right now :)


Squall835

Posted 29 January 2021 - 04:53 PM

Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?

zeldafanjtl

Posted 29 January 2021 - 05:39 PM

Better grab it before Reddit drives the price up.


bonesawisready

Posted 29 January 2021 - 06:58 PM

Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?

this is what I want to know too since I can’t get my monthly coupon to work online

DrBayrd

Posted 29 January 2021 - 07:43 PM

Is this the price in store as well, or is DOTD online only?

Online only, but online orders can be picked up in stores if you don’t want to pay shipping. Stores generally don’t match online prices. Never hurts to ask though.

Squall835

Posted 29 January 2021 - 07:47 PM

Online only, but online orders can be picked up in stores if you don’t want to pay shipping. Stores generally don’t match online prices. Never hurts to ask though.


Thanks for the reply, I have a coupon that only works in store so I guess I'll stop in and ask.

TheRyno665

Posted 29 January 2021 - 09:25 PM

Hmmm...anyone have any hands-on experience on the multiplayer?

I don't think multiplayer is active yet, unless it just came out recently.  I haven't played it in a few weeks.


Jayinem

Posted 03 February 2021 - 09:02 PM

lol at Wii U port that's been out a long time $43, and used too. 


DrBayrd

Posted 03 February 2021 - 09:53 PM

lol at Wii U port that's been out a long time $43, and used too.

Way to contribute to the thread newbie. Since you are new here, just know that cag16 often stacks with pre-owned. Some people also never had a wiiu. Certainly better than paying $60.

KrayzieKMF

Posted 03 February 2021 - 10:25 PM

Way to contribute to the thread newbie. Since you are new here, just know that cag16 often stacks with pre-owned. Some people also never had a wiiu. Certainly better than paying $60.


They aren't wrong. $43 is not a good price for a used copy of donkey kong. A new copy was on sale recently for $40.

Sugarbeats

Posted 04 February 2021 - 12:03 AM

Witcher 3 complete ed is $10 on PSN. Not much of a deal from GS

Jayinem

Posted 04 February 2021 - 01:34 AM

Way to contribute to the thread newbie. Since you are new here, just know that cag16 often stacks with pre-owned. Some people also never had a wiiu. Certainly better than paying $60.

Lmao @ taking what I said personally like you did. Are you gamestop?  How is being new to a place an insult? You were never new? 


DrBayrd

Posted 04 February 2021 - 01:48 AM

Lmao @ taking what I said personally like you did. Are you gamestop? How is being new to a place an insult? You were never new?

Not taken personally newb. Just providing info. Cag16 is a promo code that will give you additional 16% discount at checkout for preowned games at GameStop.com. It’s one of the long-standing benefits of this website.

Xellos2099

Posted 04 February 2021 - 02:53 AM

Is Trine ultimate edition worth $5


shadowysea07

Posted 04 February 2021 - 06:05 AM

They aren't wrong. $43 is not a good price for a used copy of donkey kong. A new copy was on sale recently for $40.

And that's ignoring the ymmv 10$ ones at walmart. 


Jardarpp

Posted 05 February 2021 - 06:10 PM

I’ve been around here longer than you have and the cag16 discount has slipped my mind more than once. You’re 40 years old stop being rude to people. You should know better.

Not taken personally newb. Just providing info. Cag16 is a promo code that will give you additional 16% discount at checkout for preowned games at GameStop.com. It’s one of the long-standing benefits of this website.


DrBayrd

Posted 05 February 2021 - 06:52 PM

I’ve been around here longer than you have and the cag16 discount has slipped my mind more than once.


And I’ve never seen your helpful posts before, wonder why?Hmm let’s find that block feature that Z-saber mentioned.

gmsick

Posted 05 February 2021 - 06:55 PM

I’ve been around here longer than you have and the cag16 discount has slipped my mind more than once. You’re 40 years old stop being rude to people. You should know better.

Cold Blooded!


