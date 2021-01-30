Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #669: The EcoSport of Gaming Podcasts

CAGcast #669: The EcoSport of Gaming Podcasts

The gang talks GameStop stock, car shopping, Xbox Live price increase debacle, the Tesla gaming car, Plex game streaming and so much more!

* * - - - 3 votes

Super Mario 3D World Wii U digital Best Buy $19.99

By Ervgotti85, Yesterday, 08:02 PM

#1 Ervgotti85   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Ervgotti85

Posted Yesterday, 08:02 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9951751
I was just searching Super Mario 3D World on bestbuy.com because I saw something about a pre-order item for those who are on the fence about getting the newer version and still plays their Wii U this seems like a deal to me for a 1st party Mario game.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3920 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

It was a Nintendo Select so this is MSRP

#3 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   1105 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 11:20 PM

Yeah I bought the Wii U disc for $8 on eBay. Nintendo charging $60 for this plus an extra mission on switch is not for me.

#4 Ervgotti85   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Ervgotti85

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

It was a Nintendo Select so this is MSRP

Gotcha thanks a lot.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#5 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Yeah I bought the Wii U disc for $8 on eBay. Nintendo charging $60 for this plus an extra mission on switch is not for me.

nintendo tax as usual


#6 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1363 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

It was a Nintendo Select so this is MSRP


If other WiiU to Switch releases are an indication, expect the WiiU version to become unavailable on the eShop right before the switch version is released. Just ask DK Freeze and Pikmin.

#7 brewin   Gamer Dad CAGiversary!   480 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

brewin

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

For what it's worth, Bowser's Fury does look pretty sweet and they did increase the movement speed of characters in the switch version! There should definitely be some kind of discount for wii u version owners, but to millions of switch owners this is a brand new experience.

#8 RatedIM   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

RatedIM

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

If other WiiU to Switch releases are an indication, expect the WiiU version to become unavailable on the eShop right before the switch version is released. Just ask DK Freeze and Pikmin.


#9 RatedIM   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

RatedIM

Posted Today, 01:29 AM

You're right about Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze. But Pikmin 3 is still available as a Nintendo Selects title. Unless it was delisted and then relisted?

#10 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3920 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 01:55 AM

You're right about Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze. But Pikmin 3 is still available as a Nintendo Selects title. Unless it was delisted and then relisted?


Yeah it was delisted when it released on switch then added back later
