Super Mario 3D World Wii U digital Best Buy $19.99
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1107 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:02 PM
I was just searching Super Mario 3D World on bestbuy.com because I saw something about a pre-order item for those who are on the fence about getting the newer version and still plays their Wii U this seems like a deal to me for a 1st party Mario game.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3920 Posts Joined 11.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM
#3 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 1105 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:20 PM
- YoshiFan1 likes this
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1107 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM
Gotcha thanks a lot.
It was a Nintendo Select so this is MSRP
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#5
Posted Today, 12:25 AM
Yeah I bought the Wii U disc for $8 on eBay. Nintendo charging $60 for this plus an extra mission on switch is not for me.
nintendo tax as usual
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1363 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:46 AM
It was a Nintendo Select so this is MSRP
If other WiiU to Switch releases are an indication, expect the WiiU version to become unavailable on the eShop right before the switch version is released. Just ask DK Freeze and Pikmin.
#7 Gamer Dad CAGiversary! 480 Posts Joined 16.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
- Retroxcellence and gamegirlpocket like this
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 75 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:27 AM
If other WiiU to Switch releases are an indication, expect the WiiU version to become unavailable on the eShop right before the switch version is released. Just ask DK Freeze and Pikmin.
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 75 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:29 AM
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3920 Posts Joined 11.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:55 AM
You're right about Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze. But Pikmin 3 is still available as a Nintendo Selects title. Unless it was delisted and then relisted?
Yeah it was delisted when it released on switch then added back later