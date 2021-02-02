Jump to content

EA Play 12 Month Digital Subscription for Xbox (4 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) $22

By kobe92, Today, 06:01 PM
kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 06:01 PM

CDKeys has EA Play 12 Month Subscription for Xbox [Digital Code] on sale for $22

 

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can redeem code that will automatically convert and extend their membership 4 months.


Confucius

Posted Today, 06:16 PM  

Confucius

Posted Today, 06:16 PM

How many times can you do this?

Noperino

Posted Today, 06:25 PM  

Noperino

Posted Today, 06:25 PM

Say what you want about CDKeys, but I went ahead and got two. Delivery was instant and I was able to redeem them with no issues. 


vwbeetlvr

Posted Today, 06:29 PM  

vwbeetlvr

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

I just bought 5 and redeemed them all. I'm covered until 1/23/2024. It was 5/28/2022. I believe the max you can have is 3 years.
