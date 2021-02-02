EA Play 12 Month Digital Subscription for Xbox (4 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) $27.59

CDKeys has EA Play 12 Month Subscription for Xbox [Digital Code] on sale for $27.59
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can redeem code and it will automatically convert and extend their membership 4 months.
Posted 02 February 2021 - 06:01 PM
Posted 02 February 2021 - 06:16 PM
Posted 02 February 2021 - 06:25 PM
Say what you want about CDKeys, but I went ahead and got two. Delivery was instant and I was able to redeem them with no issues.
Posted 02 February 2021 - 06:29 PM
Posted 02 February 2021 - 08:10 PM
I've never extended my gamepass with EA cards.
Do I enter the code with my xbox account?
Posted 02 February 2021 - 08:14 PM
you redeem the code at xbox.com/redeemcode just like any other xbox code, then they ask if you want to convert it to 4 months of game pass ultimate.
Posted 02 February 2021 - 08:25 PM
Thanks! i just wanted to be sure. $22/4mos is definitely worth it
Posted 02 February 2021 - 10:10 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:15 AM
Out of stock damn
Woo Hoo it is back up new price 27.59 I was able to reup 4 more months. I believe you cannot go past the 3 yr mark so I have to wait a couple of months to redeem the extra one I got in order not to lose 2 months.
