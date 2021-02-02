Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #669: The EcoSport of Gaming Podcasts

CAGcast #669: The EcoSport of Gaming Podcasts

The gang talks GameStop stock, car shopping, Xbox Live price increase debacle, the Tesla gaming car, Plex game streaming and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

EA Play 12 Month Digital Subscription for Xbox (4 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) $27.59

By kobe92, Feb 02 2021 06:01 PM
EA Play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Xbox One Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Xbox GPU

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 02 February 2021 - 06:01 PM

CDKeys has EA Play 12 Month Subscription for Xbox [Digital Code] on sale for $27.59

 

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can redeem code and it will automatically convert and extend their membership 4 months.


#2 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16775 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted 02 February 2021 - 06:16 PM

How many times can you do this?

#3 Noperino   Whoop, nope. CAGiversary!   1398 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Noperino

Posted 02 February 2021 - 06:25 PM

Say what you want about CDKeys, but I went ahead and got two. Delivery was instant and I was able to redeem them with no issues. 


#4 vwbeetlvr   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   345 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

vwbeetlvr

Posted 02 February 2021 - 06:29 PM

I just bought 5 and redeemed them all. I'm covered until 1/23/2024. It was 5/28/2022. I believe the max you can have is 3 years.

#5 DonaldBlank   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   902 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

DonaldBlank

Posted 02 February 2021 - 08:10 PM

I've never extended my gamepass with EA cards.

 

Do I enter the code with my xbox account?


#6 vwbeetlvr   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   345 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

vwbeetlvr

Posted 02 February 2021 - 08:14 PM

I've never extended my gamepass with EA cards.

Do I enter the code with my xbox account?

you redeem the code at xbox.com/redeemcode just like any other xbox code, then they ask if you want to convert it to 4 months of game pass ultimate.

#7 DonaldBlank   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   902 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

DonaldBlank

Posted 02 February 2021 - 08:25 PM

you redeem the code at xbox.com/redeemcode just like any other xbox code, then they ask if you want to convert it to 4 months of game pass ultimate.

Thanks! i just wanted to be sure. $22/4mos is definitely worth it


#8 Budloc480  

Budloc480

Posted 02 February 2021 - 10:10 PM

Out of stock damn

#9 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1390 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Yesterday, 11:15 AM

Out of stock damn

Woo Hoo it is back up new price 27.59   I was able to reup 4 more months.  I believe you cannot go past the 3 yr mark so I have to wait a couple of months to redeem the extra one I got in order not to lose 2 months.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox, GPU

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy