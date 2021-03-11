Jump to content

* * * - - 2 votes

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered PS4 Wal-Mart

By Formula65, Mar 11 2021 05:16 AM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 11 March 2021 - 05:16 AM

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered 5.97$

http://www.walmart.c...22238/818847301

Only 6 left as of this post

#2 Blade  

Blade

Posted 11 March 2021 - 05:19 AM

Gone already. Some jackass probably bought them all and relisted them for $20.


#3 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 11 March 2021 - 05:20 AM

Sorry I tried posting as soon as I saw it

#4 shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted 13 March 2021 - 10:58 AM

Back in stock at 20 now magically.
