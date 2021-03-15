Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Prey Xbox One - $2.98 (+$3.99 shipping) on Amazon

By DiaperDandee, Mar 15 2021 08:19 PM

#1 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   416 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted 15 March 2021 - 08:19 PM

Condition is new and the seller on Amazon is bestcdhead lol

#2 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5951 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 15 March 2021 - 10:09 PM

Great game, severely underrated ... it’s like Bioshock in space. Also free on GamePass for the foreseeable future, but worth owning at this price. The DLC seems cool as well, but haven’t had a chance to check it out.
