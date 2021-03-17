Jump to content

CAGcast #679: You're Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

* * * - - 2 votes

Gamefly 10% off used games

By kobeisgod, Mar 17 2021 01:18 AM

kobeisgod  

kobeisgod

Posted 17 March 2021 - 01:18 AM

Didn't see it posted, thanks to wario64 on twitter. Use MAR21SALE

 

 

Some deals (add 10% off to prices)

 

Cyberpunk 2077 is $26.99

https://www.gamefly....nk-2077/5018094

 

Miles Morales PS4 $27.99

https://www.gamefly....morales/5025766

 

Watchdog Legions $19.99

https://www.gamefly....-legion/5021878

 

Avenger's $17.99

https://www.gamefly....vengers/5021902

 

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $17.99

https://www.gamefly....n-order/5021756

 

Star Wars Squadrons $15.99

https://www.gamefly....uadrons/5024612

 

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of memory $29.99

https://www.gamefly....-memory/5025589

 

 

Sackboy is out of stock but I think it was around $31 in case it comes back in stock before deal is over

Feel free to add other games as I wasn't sure what others were good deals


LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 17 March 2021 - 04:17 AM

I came here to complain because..chips or something, I dunno, but those aren't too bad

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 17 March 2021 - 03:16 PM

I came here to complain because..chips or something, I dunno, but those aren't too bad

People are just dramatic.  I've noticed minor ones on some but not to the degree that people complain about it.

 

Good deal on Miles Morales for PS4.  Just a bit above $25


ICHIRO51MVP  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted 17 March 2021 - 03:35 PM

People are just dramatic.  I've noticed minor ones on some but not to the degree that people complain about it.

 

Good deal on Miles Morales for PS4.  Just a bit above $25

 

Yep, I have never had any problems with the discs even after buying 30-40 games from Gamefly, and their packaging is good so the game cases arrive in better shape than some brand new games from Amazon which get cracked sometimes in the shipping process.


swirly76  

swirly76

Posted 17 March 2021 - 03:45 PM

i thought their games were always 5 or 10% off... it's been soooo long. when i had bought a few, the discs came resurfaced and the cases came with any and all of what belongs in them in like new condition. codes and all were still valid


shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted 17 March 2021 - 03:46 PM

Yeah I've seen people occasionally complain once in a blue moon about it.  I've probably ordered more games than most and haven't had an issue yet knock on wood.  

 

Not really anything on sale as good as the previous ones. Probably the best deal is kingdom hearts rhythm game for 27 for ps4.  But I would rather play that on the 3ds like the other 2 since it is better with a touch screen and stylus than trying to do buttons. 


Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted 17 March 2021 - 10:04 PM

In for some Cyberpunk. Thanks OP.

KrizB  

KrizB

Posted 18 March 2021 - 11:59 PM

Thanks OP for reminding me that Gamefly is still around.

 

The other day I missed getting Kingdom of Amalur Re-Reckoning for $15 at Gamestop and just found it on Gamefly for $18 after the discount.

 


inkcil  

inkcil

Posted 19 March 2021 - 02:21 AM

Just bought Ride 4 (PS4) a week ago and it came in perfect condition.  I was expecting at least one small chip, but nothing.  I haven't ordered from GF in years.  Back in the day every time I ordered I got chipped disk, but that was mainly in the PS3 era, so maybe they improved for the PS4 gen of games.  

Wish I had waited a week to score the extra 10% off. 


inis  

inis

Posted 01 April 2021 - 04:34 PM

hello, i cant buy the gift certificate, is it only me, or they cancel the gift cards?

tx for ur time 

There are no Gift Certificates available at this time. Please check back later.


BadBrains  

BadBrains

Posted 02 April 2021 - 01:52 AM

I got banned for telling paypal I never received my order lol...I mean, I never did receive my game but apparently GameFly doesn't like that.

kidrocklive  

kidrocklive

Posted 02 April 2021 - 11:24 AM

I got banned for telling paypal I never received my order lol...I mean, I never did receive my game but apparently GameFly doesn't like that.


Did you try telling Gamefly directly first?

falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted 02 April 2021 - 12:18 PM

I got banned for telling paypal I never received my order lol...I mean, I never did receive my game but apparently GameFly doesn't like that.

Every time up until now that Ive ordered from Gamefly they used USPS Priority. For this latest sale they used DHL eCommerce for some reason, which is an awful service. Hope this isn't a new thing for then.


Staind204  

Staind204

Posted 02 April 2021 - 02:08 PM

I got banned for telling paypal I never received my order lol...I mean, I never did receive my game but apparently GameFly doesn't like that.


I think that’s common for many companies. You should always contact the seller directly first. If they won’t help then you call PayPal. Otherwise you will be banned.

BadBrains  

BadBrains

Posted 05 April 2021 - 03:19 PM

Yeah....lesson learned 🤷🏻‍♂️
