(DEAD) Target Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale on select video games including some preorders

Posted 21 March 2021 - 08:32 AM

Surprised no one posted a thread yet. Only works on select games. Some preorders included. You can mix and match with movies, board games and books I believe. Should be good until next Saturday 3/27.

Here is what I have ordered so far:

No More Heroes (Switch preorder) - $59.99

Dynasty Warriors 5 (Switch preorder) - $59.99

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance (Switch preorder) - FREE

The Caligula Effect 2 (PS4 preorder) - $49.99

Mary Skelter Finale (PS4 preorder) - $49.99

Akiba's Trip: Hellbound and Debriefed (Switch preorder) - FREE

In Sound Mind Deluxe Edition (Switch preorder) - $39.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Switch) - $39.99

Korg Gadget (Switch) - FREE

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS5) - $30.49

Little Nightmares II (PS4) - $29.99

Cooking Mama: Cookstar (PS4 preorder) - FREE