CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

(DEAD) Target Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale on select video games including some preorders

By Josef, Mar 21 2021 08:32 AM

#1 Josef   Raising Acts! CAGiversary!   13378 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 21 March 2021 - 08:32 AM

Surprised no one posted a thread yet.  Only works on select games.  Some preorders included.  You can mix and match with movies, board games and books I believe.  Should be good until next Saturday 3/27.

 

Here is what I have ordered so far:

 

No More Heroes (Switch preorder) - $59.99

Dynasty Warriors 5 (Switch preorder) - $59.99

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance (Switch preorder) - FREE

 

The Caligula Effect 2 (PS4 preorder) - $49.99

Mary Skelter Finale (PS4 preorder) - $49.99

Akiba's Trip: Hellbound and Debriefed (Switch preorder) - FREE

 

In Sound Mind Deluxe Edition (Switch preorder) - $39.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Switch) - $39.99

Korg Gadget (Switch) - FREE

 

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS5) - $30.49

Little Nightmares II (PS4) - $29.99

Cooking Mama: Cookstar (PS4 preorder) - FREE


#2 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1226 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted 21 March 2021 - 09:02 AM

I couldn't get any of the more niche games to show as available.

#3 Bezerker   Bezerker Barrage! CAGiversary!   7090 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Bezerker

Posted 21 March 2021 - 12:02 PM

Was hoping Hades NSW would qualify but it doesn't, meanwhile higher priced switch pre-orders do   :bomb:


#4 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 21 March 2021 - 12:42 PM

Atelier Ryza 2 ps4 is in stock for shipping, qualifies for the buy2get1


#5 xzeronature  

xzeronature

Posted 21 March 2021 - 01:25 PM

Thanks, bought Ori and the Blind forest on Switch for $23.18.


#6 RPGamer246   I Game You Game We Game CAGiversary!   1228 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

RPGamer246

Posted 21 March 2021 - 01:39 PM

Got an order of NIS classics vol 1 with no more heroes 3 and silver case 2425 and then a Caligula 2, akibas trip and Mary skelter. Then did 3x edge of eternity and I’ll prob cancel 2 or see if any friends are interested

#7 Lottagames3  

Lottagames3

Posted 21 March 2021 - 01:51 PM

Very select, didn't see a lot I don't already have, or crappy sports stuff I wouldn't use. Couple only had the Switch version not the PS4.


#8 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23939 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 21 March 2021 - 01:57 PM

Atelier Ryza 2 ps4 is in stock for shipping, qualifies for the buy2get1

Have this in cart but not sure what 2 other games I want that are also on sale... Trying to find qualified games but not seeing anything else I want. 


#9 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2976 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted 21 March 2021 - 02:12 PM

Have this in cart but not sure what 2 other games I want that are also on sale... Trying to find qualified games but not seeing anything else I want.


Buy two other games of the same price. After completing the order, cancel two of the games right away and get your desired game for 33% off.

#10 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted 21 March 2021 - 02:19 PM

nothing for me this time.


#11 toska  

toska

Posted 21 March 2021 - 02:48 PM

any art books work with this promo?
i tried looking around and nothing seemed to work

#12 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted 21 March 2021 - 03:06 PM

KeyWe PS4 (odd that KW PS5 not eligible) + The Sojourn PS4 + Mafia PS4. Thanks OP. Was able to cancel my KeyWe pre-order with BB then using an extra about $27 get 2 more games. Works for me!

#13 born free   Old School CAGiversary!   4840 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

born free

Posted 21 March 2021 - 03:10 PM

Ordered NMH3 and Binding of Isaac Switch.

#14 Shadowmoses12   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1451 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Shadowmoses12

Posted 21 March 2021 - 03:21 PM

Does the Ghostbusters game come in physical or is it a digital one? How is star dew valley for switch?

#15 DonaldBlank   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   906 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

DonaldBlank

Posted 21 March 2021 - 03:28 PM

Buy two other games of the same price. After completing the order, cancel two of the games right away and get your desired game for 33% off.

Thanks for this. Got NMH3 and Astral Chain for $85 after cancelling a 3rd game.

 

surprised a nintendo published game was even in the list


#16 Josef   Raising Acts! CAGiversary!   13378 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 21 March 2021 - 03:29 PM

Does the Ghostbusters game come in physical or is it a digital one? How is star dew valley for switch?

The Ghostbusters that Target is selling for $19.99, and is B2G1 eligible, should be a physical copy. 


#17 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4031 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 21 March 2021 - 03:44 PM

Here's a link to everything

https://www.target.c...tware/-/N-fhju6

Hitman 3 is a solid deal

#18 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3797 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 21 March 2021 - 03:58 PM

Spiderman miles morale ps4 is eligible and it got free upgrade to ps5


#19 toska  

toska

Posted 21 March 2021 - 04:32 PM

Spiderman miles morale ps4 is eligible and it got free upgrade to ps5

it was 26 bucks at gamefly and people are selling brand new sealed copies of ultimate edition for 40-45 on ebay 

aWOmaOm.png


#20 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1386 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted 21 March 2021 - 05:15 PM

Gonna order NMH3, Prinny Vol.1, and Binding of Isaac. Not sure if I should keep Binding of Isaac or not though.....Afterbirth+ was my only foray into the series but only played it while traveling. Maybe I should sell my physical copy of that and then keep Repentance.


#21 guy3467  

guy3467

Posted 21 March 2021 - 05:57 PM

Surprised no one posted a thread yet.  Only works on select games.  Some preorders included.  You can mix and match with movies, board games and books I believe.  Should be good until next Saturday 3/27.

 

Here is what I have ordered so far:

 

Cooking Mama: Cookstar (PS4 preorder) - FREE

 

Is Cooking Mama Cookstar ps4 still getting a physical release? I thought there was some sort of legal trouble going on with it. I had it pre-ordered through Gamestop, and it got cancelled a while ago.


#22 Owlmanus   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   374 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Owlmanus

Posted 21 March 2021 - 06:33 PM

If you Price Match a game does it still qualify for the deal


#23 Pokechaos  

Pokechaos

Posted 21 March 2021 - 06:37 PM

&nbsp;

it was 26 bucks at gamefly and people are selling brand new sealed copies of ultimate edition for 40-45 on ebay


Sony games are like Ubi games at this point. They drop so fast or end up as freebies that you can just wait a few months and pay barely anything.

#24 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1390 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted 21 March 2021 - 06:42 PM

If you Price Match a game does it still qualify for the deal


YMMV in-store.

#25 Josef   Raising Acts! CAGiversary!   13378 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 21 March 2021 - 07:43 PM

Is Cooking Mama Cookstar ps4 still getting a physical release? I thought there was some sort of legal trouble going on with it. I had it pre-ordered through Gamestop, and it got cancelled a while ago.

Target only recently listed it in the last few days since I check Target preorders every week and it wasn't there earlier in the week. Looks like they say its coming out 3/25.  If it doesn't end up getting released the other games in the order will still get the prorated discount.


#26 bojay1997   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6666 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

bojay1997

Posted 21 March 2021 - 08:02 PM

Target only recently listed it in the last few days since I check Target preorders every week and it wasn't there earlier in the week. Looks like they say its coming out 3/25.  If it doesn't end up getting released the other games in the order will still get the prorated discount.

Yes, Videogamesplus recently re-listed it as well for release at the end of this month.


#27 ZForce  

ZForce

Posted 21 March 2021 - 08:47 PM

I ended up doing Samurai Warriors 5 for XBox, Binding of Isaac for Switch and P5 Strikers for PS4 for a buddy of mine who agreed to go on the deal with me. 


#28 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   501 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted 21 March 2021 - 09:15 PM

Excellent - I locked in a copy of BOI:Repentance (NSW) at 33% off.  Since I haven't heard if console owners will be able to just upgrade from Afterbirth+, I figure this would ensure a good price on Day 1.  Frankly, I'd be happy to support Nicalis with a 2nd purchase of the physical Repentance copy, if it came to that. 


#29 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4031 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 21 March 2021 - 09:33 PM

Decided to grab Hitman 3 PS5 for about $31 with red card

#30 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 22 March 2021 - 12:57 AM

Sucks doesn’t work on pre orders but works on games I’ve never heard of and not interested in. I just had to get hitman 3 for $30. Weird target doesn’t carry deluxe. Also got godfall ascended for 50+ since it seems to be sold out at places now or sold at a high price
