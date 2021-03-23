Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$5 Off For Every $50 PSN Cards at Cumberland Farms

By Jiryn, Mar 23 2021 10:15 PM

#1 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4480 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 23 March 2021 - 10:15 PM

Right now until April 27th you get $5 off every $50 spend on PSN cards at Cumberland Farms.
(Cumberland Farms is an East Coast/New England gas station chain)

 

20210324_212551.jpg

 

-Off Topic

As usual, I'm livid because my local store (Literally one block from my house) doesn't know how to ring the deal up because the tech inept manager doesn't know how to print up the coupons, and when I asked other stores if I can copy they scan sheet, or how to access it for my manager.. the Manager claims that's not right and she never got any information on how to download and print the sale scan, or that there was nothing in her email.

 

This happens every time this deal comes up, which is 2-3 times a year. I've even reported them to corporate.

 

 


#2 Josh1billion   Josh x1,000,000,000 CAGiversary!   2263 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Josh1billion

Posted 24 March 2021 - 04:43 PM

That sounds......

Cumbersome

8)

#3 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted 24 March 2021 - 08:06 PM

😂

#4 Bumslie   Have you ever seen the Boognish? CAGiversary!   5820 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Bumslie

Posted 24 March 2021 - 09:45 PM

Sounds like the Cumberland Blues!

#5 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4480 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 25 March 2021 - 10:52 AM

That sounds......

Cumbersome

8)

I hate you...

but i did laugh.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy