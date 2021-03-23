$5 Off For Every $50 PSN Cards at Cumberland Farms

Posted 23 March 2021 - 10:15 PM

Right now until April 27th you get $5 off every $50 spend on PSN cards at Cumberland Farms.

(Cumberland Farms is an East Coast/New England gas station chain)

-Off Topic

As usual, I'm livid because my local store (Literally one block from my house) doesn't know how to ring the deal up because the tech inept manager doesn't know how to print up the coupons, and when I asked other stores if I can copy they scan sheet, or how to access it for my manager.. the Manager claims that's not right and she never got any information on how to download and print the sale scan, or that there was nothing in her email.

This happens every time this deal comes up, which is 2-3 times a year. I've even reported them to corporate.