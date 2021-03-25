Rage 2 Collectors Edition Newegg
https://www.newegg.c.../2W0-000S-00099
Cant say no to weird talking head. Thanks op!
One of the worst games I've ever played. If they offered me $25 to take this off their hands I'd still say no.
I guess I could see it if I paid $60 or close to full price but at the $17 I paid it can be fun...in short bursts. However, the story and writing are profoundly awful even for the genre. So bad at times that it seriously gives me a headache. It's like an intern wrote a rough draft of every line of dialogue in two hours from their memories of playing Fallout 3 a decade ago and handed it in at the end of the work day so they could go out drinking with their buds.
Went out of stock while I was checking to see if there was anything else worth picking up
PC version still available however - https://www.newegg.c...on/p/32-136-268
I don't know. got this game for free but i can't even pass first 15 minutes of it. because it was so boring compare to first rage game.
PC in stock at this price, but ps4 / xbone are OOS