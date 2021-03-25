Jump to content

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Rage 2 Collectors Edition Newegg

By Formula65, Mar 25 2021 11:49 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 25 March 2021 - 11:49 PM

Rage 2 Collector’s Edition PS4 - $24.99


https://www.newegg.c.../2W0-000S-00099

Bezerker  

Bezerker

Posted 26 March 2021 - 01:00 AM

Cant say no to weird talking head.  Thanks op! 


reaper602  

reaper602

Posted 26 March 2021 - 01:18 AM

I can't say no at that price point.

LakersHater  

LakersHater

Posted 26 March 2021 - 01:45 AM

Thanks OP. Have the Xbox version in storage in the backlog, for this price might as well double dip.

#5 Wheeelson  

Wheeelson

Posted 26 March 2021 - 01:49 AM

One of the worst games I've ever played. If they offered me $25 to take this off their hands I'd still say no. 


Lithium Flower  

Lithium Flower

Posted 26 March 2021 - 02:39 AM

I guess I could see it if I paid $60 or close to full price but at the  $17 I paid it can be fun...in short bursts. However, the story and writing are profoundly awful even for the genre. So bad at times that it seriously gives me a headache. It's like an intern wrote a rough draft of every line of dialogue in two hours from their memories of playing Fallout 3 a decade ago and handed it in at the end of the work day so they could go out drinking with their buds. 


Offthecrossbar  

Offthecrossbar

Posted 26 March 2021 - 01:24 PM

Went out of stock while I was checking to see if there was anything else worth picking up

 

PC version still available however - https://www.newegg.c...on/p/32-136-268


#8 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted 26 March 2021 - 02:04 PM

I don't know. got this game for free but i can't even pass first 15 minutes of it. because it was so boring compare to first rage game.


Seasick Pirate  

Seasick Pirate

Posted 26 March 2021 - 10:14 PM

Compared to the first 15 minutes of the first game? Dang.

#10 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 26 March 2021 - 11:34 PM

People buying Rage 2 getting confused why they got rage too, smh

Moofboy  

Moofboy

Posted 28 March 2021 - 12:23 AM

Picked this up a few weeks ago and mentioned it in the PS4 thread. Good deal on a collectors edition and it has a nice steel-book too.

#12 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 28 March 2021 - 08:48 PM

I went into this game with zero expectations and was very pleasantly surprised. They fixed a lot of what was wrong with the first game. Worth playing for the headshot “pop” alone 😂

swirly76  

swirly76

Posted 29 March 2021 - 06:36 PM

PC in stock at this price, but ps4 / xbone are OOS


