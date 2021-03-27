Jump to content

[Best Buy] Nintendo Switch - Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $19.99

By briandadude, Mar 27 2021 12:42 AM
Nintendo Switch; Physical;

#1 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   1230 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted 27 March 2021 - 12:42 AM

Tied for lowest price on record. I price matched at Target to get free shipping. 

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6434352


#2 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 28 March 2021 - 06:17 AM

The PS4 and Xbox versions are on sale for $19.99 as well.


#3 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   164 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted 28 March 2021 - 11:06 AM

It was $5 a month or so ago at Walmart on clearance.  It is so worth keeping tabs on the Walmart clearance thread here.  My 9 year old absolutely loves this game so it was $5 well spent.


