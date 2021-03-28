Watch Dogs Legion (all consoles) - $19.99 at Target

Posted 28 March 2021 - 11:17 PM

Worth 20?

Eh, it's OK. That's really the most I can say about it. I didn't dislike the time I spent playing it but I never really felt compelled to keep playing for more than like 30 minutes. It feels like a long list of things to do and not much of a game.20 isn't much, but it's more of a 10-15 for me.