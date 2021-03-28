Jump to content

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Watch Dogs Legion (all consoles) - $19.99 at Target

By DiaperDandee, Mar 28 2021 05:41 PM

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted 28 March 2021 - 05:41 PM

Other games on sale I saw on sale:
Yakuza Like a Dragon (ps4/Xbox) - $39.99
Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) - $49.99

Josef  

Josef

Posted 28 March 2021 - 06:00 PM

I took a chance on the PS5 version.  Got to start building my PS5 collection.


Indiana Jones  

Indiana Jones

Posted 28 March 2021 - 06:50 PM

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (all consoles) - $29.99


Wrectifyy  

Wrectifyy

Posted 28 March 2021 - 08:38 PM

Nice deal. I may take a gamble on it at this point. Anyone have thoughts on it?

ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 28 March 2021 - 08:54 PM

Good time to pick up Valhalla again with DLC incoming. Picked up watch dogs again (sold it without playing the first time). Still curious about it and wanting some PS5 games!

Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 28 March 2021 - 10:32 PM

After trying out the trial version this weekend I’m sad I paid $30 for it still haven’t opened it lol whatever tho

ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 28 March 2021 - 11:08 PM

After trying out the trial version this weekend I’m sad I paid $30 for it still haven’t opened it lol whatever tho


Worth 20?

ToddManG  

ToddManG

Posted 28 March 2021 - 11:17 PM

Worth 20?


Eh, it's OK. That's really the most I can say about it. I didn't dislike the time I spent playing it but I never really felt compelled to keep playing for more than like 30 minutes. It feels like a long list of things to do and not much of a game.

20 isn't much, but it's more of a 10-15 for me.

Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 29 March 2021 - 12:00 AM

Worth 20?


From what I’ve played, no and this is coming from a guy who liked watch dogs 1. Animations feels and sounds mediocre I like that it’s somewhat different tho cuz it’s in London but from what I’ve played it’s ehh. I mean I will try it eventually but I’ve already heard bad things about it lol

kingotnw  

kingotnw

Posted 29 March 2021 - 12:48 AM

30FPS cap on PS5 seems lazy at best.

n64ra  

n64ra

Posted 29 March 2021 - 03:40 PM

So is Watch Dogs Legion better on PS5 or Series X?


NoThanksBro  

NoThanksBro

Posted 29 March 2021 - 06:19 PM

So is Watch Dogs Legion better on PS5 or Series X?

The same.


boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted 29 March 2021 - 08:28 PM

I got an email saying that the 5 for $50 sale is in store only.

MR_E  

MR_E

Posted 30 March 2021 - 07:59 AM

It's also that price at Best Buy and for the PS4/PS5 digital combo version on PSN.  I think it's a one-week sale from the publisher at select retailers that ends April 1st.


joedelta  

joedelta

Posted 30 March 2021 - 12:19 PM

Anyone know if they fixed the saving bug?

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 30 March 2021 - 01:12 PM

Also: Gamestop is doing 5 pre-owned titles (up to $19.99) for $50.

Probably doesn't apply to online purchases, but it worked last night in store.

Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 30 March 2021 - 01:34 PM

Anyone know if they fixed the saving bug?

I still had it back in January and just quit playing the game.


