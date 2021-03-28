Watch Dogs Legion (all consoles) - $19.99 at Target
Posted 28 March 2021 - 05:41 PM
Yakuza Like a Dragon (ps4/Xbox) - $39.99
Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) - $49.99
Posted 28 March 2021 - 06:00 PM
I took a chance on the PS5 version. Got to start building my PS5 collection.
Posted 28 March 2021 - 06:50 PM
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (all consoles) - $29.99
Posted 28 March 2021 - 08:38 PM
Posted 28 March 2021 - 08:54 PM
Posted 28 March 2021 - 10:32 PM
Posted 28 March 2021 - 11:08 PM
After trying out the trial version this weekend I’m sad I paid $30 for it still haven’t opened it lol whatever tho
Worth 20?
Posted 28 March 2021 - 11:17 PM
Worth 20?
Eh, it's OK. That's really the most I can say about it. I didn't dislike the time I spent playing it but I never really felt compelled to keep playing for more than like 30 minutes. It feels like a long list of things to do and not much of a game.
20 isn't much, but it's more of a 10-15 for me.
Posted 29 March 2021 - 12:00 AM
Worth 20?
From what I’ve played, no and this is coming from a guy who liked watch dogs 1. Animations feels and sounds mediocre I like that it’s somewhat different tho cuz it’s in London but from what I’ve played it’s ehh. I mean I will try it eventually but I’ve already heard bad things about it lol
- ppitchfork likes this
Posted 29 March 2021 - 12:48 AM
Posted 29 March 2021 - 03:40 PM
So is Watch Dogs Legion better on PS5 or Series X?
Posted 29 March 2021 - 06:19 PM
So is Watch Dogs Legion better on PS5 or Series X?
The same.
Posted 29 March 2021 - 08:28 PM
Posted 30 March 2021 - 07:59 AM
It's also that price at Best Buy and for the PS4/PS5 digital combo version on PSN. I think it's a one-week sale from the publisher at select retailers that ends April 1st.
Posted 30 March 2021 - 12:19 PM
Posted 30 March 2021 - 01:12 PM
Probably doesn't apply to online purchases, but it worked last night in store.
#17
Posted 30 March 2021 - 01:34 PM
Anyone know if they fixed the saving bug?
I still had it back in January and just quit playing the game.