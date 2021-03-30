Seagate 5TB External HD $89.99 Costco
Posted 30 March 2021 - 10:45 PM
Posted 30 March 2021 - 10:50 PM
available at costco.com as well: https://www.costco.c....100510586.html
Posted 31 March 2021 - 03:33 PM
Posted 31 March 2021 - 03:43 PM
Posted 31 March 2021 - 07:54 PM
How good would this be for a PS5? I'm not familiar with external hard drives but I noticed this one is not wall powered. Aren't ones that plug into the wall more reliable? As of now, a PlayStation 5 cannot read directly off the external hard drive correct? So this would just transfer games onto my PS5 at a much quicker rate than re-downloading everything correct?
I'm using this exact drive to play PS4 games off of with my PS5. No issues so far for in the 3 weeks I've been using it now. I did have to reformat it on my PC first and then plug it into the PS5 so it could format it. Plugging it straight out of the package to the PS5 gave an error that it couldn't reformat it.
Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:03 PM
I'm using this exact drive to play PS4 games off of with my PS5. No issues so far for in the 3 weeks I've been using it now. I did have to reformat it on my PC first and then plug it into the PS5 so it could format it. Plugging it straight out of the package to the PS5 gave an error that it couldn't reformat it.
Good to know. How do the load times compare playing straight off the external versus playing on the internal SSD? YouTube videos seem to be all over the place on a game by game basis. For instance, Iron Man VR loads so much faster on the PS5 internal so I'm wondering how much slower it will be off the external HDD.
*EDIT* I went ahead and price matched at Target and bought it along with Star Wars Squadrons. It's on sale for $19.99. I know it's included with Game Pass but there is no VR with Series X so that $20 is worth it for PSVR. I will format the HDD in my laptop before I plug it into my PS5. Thanks for the heads up.
Posted 31 March 2021 - 11:38 PM
I remember people saying that Western Digital is better than Seagate for reliability. Is this still true?
Posted 01 April 2021 - 12:04 AM
I remember people saying that Western Digital is better than Seagate for reliability. Is this still true?
I did some research and it seems to be a preference with WD a tad more reliable. Seagate got a lot of great reviews so it doesn't seem to be a huge difference.
Posted 01 April 2021 - 03:03 AM
Decided to grab one to use with my One S since the Seagate 2TB drive I currently use is almost full. Thanks OP!
Posted 01 April 2021 - 03:07 AM
Good to know. How do the load times compare playing straight off the external versus playing on the internal SSD? YouTube videos seem to be all over the place on a game by game basis. For instance, Iron Man VR loads so much faster on the PS5 internal so I'm wondering how much slower it will be off the external HDD.
Internal SSD will be quicker here and there, but not a huge improvement for PS4 games from what I've seen. This runs games just as fast or slightly faster than the 2TB seagate I installed in my launch PS4 5 years ago. Didn't notice games loading slower or anything like that.
Posted 01 April 2021 - 03:15 AM
That is what people like to say. But ymmv on any hard drive brand. Of the many internal and external hard drives I’ve had throughout time I’ve only had two die. Both were WD. I’ve had a variety of brands throughout the years, including some WD that didn’t die and some seagate
Posted 01 April 2021 - 04:17 AM
This still hasn't made it to slickdeals from what I've seen so get is ASAP if interested.
Posted 02 April 2021 - 09:34 PM
Posted 02 April 2021 - 11:37 PM
Just picked up one of these at a local costco in East TN. They had a ton of them in stock. Hooked it up to the ps5, formatted, and moved the stuff over no issues.
Posted 03 April 2021 - 05:46 PM
After mulling over this, I think I'll go ahead and get one. I used to think having a bunch of games on a HDD was a waste but now when I want to visit a previous game, more often than not I am annoyed that I have to re-download it again. This feeling is exacerbated due to most of the games being on discs.
Posted 03 April 2021 - 05:55 PM
https://www.amazon.c...17472441&sr=8-4
Posted 03 April 2021 - 06:50 PM
This WD 5tb portable hard drive is only $10 more if you don't have a Costco membership
You don't need a Costco membership because you can price match it at places like Target.
Posted 03 April 2021 - 07:24 PM
Oh really? Best buy never price matches costco for me since it has a membership for entry. Didn't know target price matches them
Posted 03 April 2021 - 07:33 PM
Oh really? Best buy never price matches costco for me since it has a membership for entry. Didn't know target price matches them
If you read through the thread you will notice I posted I price matched at Target. That's only my second time price matching Costco but I've never had an issue. Worst comes to worst you can just say okay and then do it again with a different person online.
Posted 04 April 2021 - 12:42 PM
So I ran into a little problem. The drive just arrived. I formatted it in my PC and when I went to plug it into my PS5, I saw that both my rear USB inputs were in use. PSVR camera adapter and PSVR input. My front input is where I charge my controller so I took that out but a message popped up telling me I had to use a rear input. So I unplugged the camera adapter and am currently moving games. Sony did not think about this when designing the console. I will now have to buy a 3.0 USB hub type gizmo. Lame.
I'd just use my wall adapter for your phone to charge your controller. That's what I do. I have a really long cord so when it starts to die I just plug it up and keep playing.
Posted 05 April 2021 - 12:51 AM
I price matched costco st best buy for the same TV that was on sale at Costco. All I had to do wa a show the sale flyer and my membership card and i got my price adjusted
Posted 05 April 2021 - 05:42 AM
I price matched costco st best buy for the same TV that was on sale at Costco. All I had to do wa a show the sale flyer and my membership card and i got my price adjusted
Yeah I'm not a Costco member