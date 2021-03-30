Seagate 5TB External HD $89.99 Costco

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:03 PM

I'm using this exact drive to play PS4 games off of with my PS5. No issues so far for in the 3 weeks I've been using it now. I did have to reformat it on my PC first and then plug it into the PS5 so it could format it. Plugging it straight out of the package to the PS5 gave an error that it couldn't reformat it.

Good to know. How do the load times compare playing straight off the external versus playing on the internal SSD? YouTube videos seem to be all over the place on a game by game basis. For instance, Iron Man VR loads so much faster on the PS5 internal so I'm wondering how much slower it will be off the external HDD.

*EDIT* I went ahead and price matched at Target and bought it along with Star Wars Squadrons. It's on sale for $19.99. I know it's included with Game Pass but there is no VR with Series X so that $20 is worth it for PSVR. I will format the HDD in my laptop before I plug it into my PS5. Thanks for the heads up.