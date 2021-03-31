Cory In The House DS $29.92 Walmart YMMV

Posted Yesterday, 12:29 PM

This is funny, although Kmart will always have a special place in my heart because that's the place I bought a game with my own money for the first time (I got Super Mario Land 2 first, but used a Sears gift card I won).

I was obsessed with Mortal Kombat as a kid. Had to have everything I could get my hands on. Ultimate MK 3 came out towards the very end of the Genesis/Super Nintendo life cycle and my mom just could not find a copy. I went shopping with her one day to Kmart and even then, this Kmart was bare bones close to closing. I wandered away to the electronics section and it was an absolute ghost town. They only had a handful of games and they were all in one jewelry display case. Amazingly (to me), they had two copies of UMK3 and my heart jumped in my throat. I'll never forget the price: $60, which was "way" more than the Playstation games I had started getting as gifts. I also vividly remember the game case being the "soft," made-of-paper variety instead of the hard plastic clam shell.

My mom told me if I wanted the game I'd have to pay for it myself, which duh, no brainer especially because in my kid mind, because there were only two left, there's no way they wouldn't be purchased by someone. I then spent all night and into the early hours of the morn getting my ass handed to me by an over aggressive AI (compared to the vanilla MK3). If it wasn't for Kmart's "amazing" stocking, I undoubtedly don't get the game as a kid and have to wait years until I discover the used copy market online.