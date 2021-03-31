Jump to content

CAGcast #679: You're Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

* * - - - 6 votes

Cory In The House DS $29.92 Walmart YMMV

By zebular, Mar 31 2021 12:39 PM
Cory In The House

zebular  

zebular

Posted 31 March 2021 - 12:39 PM

Deal of the year.received_792455351685937.jpeg

ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 31 March 2021 - 12:44 PM

YMMV? Hoping there are some left in stock near me!

blueArcana  

blueArcana

Posted 31 March 2021 - 01:46 PM

Still one of my favorite Anime


topchief1  

topchief1

Posted 31 March 2021 - 01:50 PM

3 cent games may be history, but games of a generation are still alive!

zebular  

zebular

Posted 31 March 2021 - 02:18 PM

This game came out April 15, 2008. 13 years old and Walmart still has it stocked lol


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted 31 March 2021 - 02:32 PM

3 cent games may be history, but games of a generation are still alive!

The classics always need to be published and available at retail.


Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted 31 March 2021 - 06:50 PM

Who the hell does Spyro think he is, pricing himself $4 more than this classic

Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:04 PM

Thanks, bought 20 copies at my local walmart. 

If I sit on them for a few years I'll basically be selling physical copies of GME stock!


ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:38 PM

Before I go pick this up from Walmart... is there a GotY edition with all the DLC I should be waiting for a deal on? Thanks!

Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:41 PM

Location?!? I'm prepared to drive up to 800 miles for a copy.

Bing Chameleon  

Bing Chameleon

Posted 31 March 2021 - 09:04 PM

It's tough but I think I'll hold out for the remastered Switch Port.

flooderdooden  

flooderdooden

Posted 31 March 2021 - 09:11 PM

Having never worked at Walmart, I wonder how many boxes of stuff like that end up in the back of the store, eventually turning into a time capsule. Isn’t the DS like legacy x 2 by now?

AJBlue7  

AJBlue7

Posted 31 March 2021 - 09:34 PM

Thanks, bought 20 copies at my local walmart. 

If I sit on them for a few years I'll basically be selling physical copies of GME stock!

Great. You know, it's scalpers like you that really hurt the average consumer. I could just barely afford the entirely reasonable price of $29.99 but I'd gladly pay it because of my unbridled anticipation of 100%-ing the game. Now I got to wade through the eBay riff-raff for a used copy that'll be marked up what, 200%? 500%? /s


samnite  

samnite

Posted 31 March 2021 - 11:33 PM

Finally. I beat the sequel "Cory Out of the House" but haven't been able to try the first game. Will be heading to nearby Walmarts now to hunt for this game. Thanks OP! 


jdawgg76  

jdawgg76

Posted 01 April 2021 - 02:28 AM

Finally on sale at one store here. The rest match OP's store.20200830_214111.jpg

Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 02 April 2021 - 12:59 AM

Having never worked at Walmart, I wonder how many boxes of stuff like that end up in the back of the store, eventually turning into a time capsule. Isn’t the DS like legacy x 2 by now?

One of the greatest thrills of my life was working at Toys R Us in 2008 and finding three sealed copies of Steel Battilion in the rafters of the stock room. I can't remember the exact price they scanned at but it was DIRT cheap.

Dr. Venkman  

Dr. Venkman

Posted 03 April 2021 - 02:29 PM

One of the greatest thrills of my life was working at Toys R Us in 2008 and finding three sealed copies of Steel Battilion in the rafters of the stock room. I can't remember the exact price they scanned at but it was DIRT cheap.

I hear you, closest I came to this was when I was assistant manager at a Sam Goody. The back room had 12 Gameboy Micros and they were putting clearance stickers on them for $9.99 each. I bought 11 and a co-worker grabbed the 12th.


Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 02:44 AM

Is that better or worse than

87317216c0af58c7ae1fb2767fc4c0ff.jpg


IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 05:39 AM

It'd be nice to have copy to sit beside the award-winning Horsez 2.

AJBlue7  

AJBlue7

Posted Yesterday, 12:29 PM

Is that better or worse than

87317216c0af58c7ae1fb2767fc4c0ff.jpg

This is funny, although Kmart will always have a special place in my heart because that's the place I bought a game with my own money for the first time (I got Super Mario Land 2 first, but used a Sears gift card I won).

 

I was obsessed with Mortal Kombat as a kid. Had to have everything I could get my hands on. Ultimate MK 3 came out towards the very end of the Genesis/Super Nintendo life cycle and my mom just could not find a copy. I went shopping with her one day to Kmart and even then, this Kmart was bare bones close to closing. I wandered away to the electronics section and it was an absolute ghost town. They only had a handful of games and they were all in one jewelry display case. Amazingly (to me), they had two copies of UMK3 and my heart jumped in my throat. I'll never forget the price: $60, which was "way" more than the Playstation games I had started getting as gifts. I also vividly remember the game case being the "soft," made-of-paper variety instead of the hard plastic clam shell.

 

My mom told me if I wanted the game I'd have to pay for it myself, which duh, no brainer especially because in my kid mind, because there were only two left, there's no way they wouldn't be purchased by someone. I then spent all night and into the early hours of the morn getting my ass handed to me by an over aggressive AI (compared to the vanilla MK3). If it wasn't for Kmart's "amazing" stocking, I undoubtedly don't get the game as a kid and have to wait years until I discover the used copy market online.


bradbo  

bradbo

Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM

Man I’m so tired of scalpers buying up all of this shit. My 4 year old daughter wants a copy of CiDH and I’ve been to every Walmart in the south looking for it. Not sure if it’s a local thing but the electronics guys have no idea what I’m after. I’m sure they already done bought it up and sent their cousin / daughters to trade school with the profit. People suck.

mdm  

mdm

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

Still not sure if that or the Star Fox Zero price is more insulting


samnite  

samnite

Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM

This is funny, although Kmart will always have a special place in my heart because that's the place I bought a game with my own money for the first time (I got Super Mario Land 2 first, but used a Sears gift card I won).

 

I was obsessed with Mortal Kombat as a kid. Had to have everything I could get my hands on. Ultimate MK 3 came out towards the very end of the Genesis/Super Nintendo life cycle and my mom just could not find a copy. I went shopping with her one day to Kmart and even then, this Kmart was bare bones close to closing. I wandered away to the electronics section and it was an absolute ghost town. They only had a handful of games and they were all in one jewelry display case. Amazingly (to me), they had two copies of UMK3 and my heart jumped in my throat. I'll never forget the price: $60, which was "way" more than the Playstation games I had started getting as gifts. I also vividly remember the game case being the "soft," made-of-paper variety instead of the hard plastic clam shell.

 

My mom told me if I wanted the game I'd have to pay for it myself, which duh, no brainer especially because in my kid mind, because there were only two left, there's no way they wouldn't be purchased by someone. I then spent all night and into the early hours of the morn getting my ass handed to me by an over aggressive AI (compared to the vanilla MK3). If it wasn't for Kmart's "amazing" stocking, I undoubtedly don't get the game as a kid and have to wait years until I discover the used copy market online.

https://www.ebay.com...kevt=1&mkcid=28

 

Imagine being this ebay seller....


AJBlue7  

AJBlue7

Posted Today, 03:40 AM

https://www.ebay.com...kevt=1&mkcid=28

 

Imagine being this ebay seller....

"1 viewed per hour" checks out (me). Luckily shipping is free. Impressed with his positive feedback score. Little leery about the "For sale, rental and use only in Mexico and Latin America." The rest of his items are very similar. I was a Genesis kid though so I guess I'd be SOL.


dxironman  

dxironman

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

This might be my favorite Cory in the House game
