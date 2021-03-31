Cory In The House DS $29.92 Walmart YMMV
Still one of my favorite Anime
This game came out April 15, 2008. 13 years old and Walmart still has it stocked lol
3 cent games may be history, but games of a generation are still alive!
The classics always need to be published and available at retail.
Thanks, bought 20 copies at my local walmart.
If I sit on them for a few years I'll basically be selling physical copies of GME stock!
Great. You know, it's scalpers like you that really hurt the average consumer. I could just barely afford the entirely reasonable price of $29.99 but I'd gladly pay it because of my unbridled anticipation of 100%-ing the game. Now I got to wade through the eBay riff-raff for a used copy that'll be marked up what, 200%? 500%? /s
Finally. I beat the sequel "Cory Out of the House" but haven't been able to try the first game. Will be heading to nearby Walmarts now to hunt for this game. Thanks OP!
One of the greatest thrills of my life was working at Toys R Us in 2008 and finding three sealed copies of Steel Battilion in the rafters of the stock room. I can't remember the exact price they scanned at but it was DIRT cheap.
Having never worked at Walmart, I wonder how many boxes of stuff like that end up in the back of the store, eventually turning into a time capsule. Isn’t the DS like legacy x 2 by now?
One of the greatest thrills of my life was working at Toys R Us in 2008 and finding three sealed copies of Steel Battilion in the rafters of the stock room. I can't remember the exact price they scanned at but it was DIRT cheap.
I hear you, closest I came to this was when I was assistant manager at a Sam Goody. The back room had 12 Gameboy Micros and they were putting clearance stickers on them for $9.99 each. I bought 11 and a co-worker grabbed the 12th.
Deal of the year.received_792455351685937.jpeg
Is that better or worse than
This is funny, although Kmart will always have a special place in my heart because that's the place I bought a game with my own money for the first time (I got Super Mario Land 2 first, but used a Sears gift card I won).
I was obsessed with Mortal Kombat as a kid. Had to have everything I could get my hands on. Ultimate MK 3 came out towards the very end of the Genesis/Super Nintendo life cycle and my mom just could not find a copy. I went shopping with her one day to Kmart and even then, this Kmart was bare bones close to closing. I wandered away to the electronics section and it was an absolute ghost town. They only had a handful of games and they were all in one jewelry display case. Amazingly (to me), they had two copies of UMK3 and my heart jumped in my throat. I'll never forget the price: $60, which was "way" more than the Playstation games I had started getting as gifts. I also vividly remember the game case being the "soft," made-of-paper variety instead of the hard plastic clam shell.
My mom told me if I wanted the game I'd have to pay for it myself, which duh, no brainer especially because in my kid mind, because there were only two left, there's no way they wouldn't be purchased by someone. I then spent all night and into the early hours of the morn getting my ass handed to me by an over aggressive AI (compared to the vanilla MK3). If it wasn't for Kmart's "amazing" stocking, I undoubtedly don't get the game as a kid and have to wait years until I discover the used copy market online.
Still not sure if that or the Star Fox Zero price is more insulting
Imagine being this ebay seller....
https://www.ebay.com...kevt=1&mkcid=28
Imagine being this ebay seller....
"1 viewed per hour" checks out (me). Luckily shipping is free. Impressed with his positive feedback score. Little leery about the "For sale, rental and use only in Mexico and Latin America." The rest of his items are very similar. I was a Genesis kid though so I guess I'd be SOL.
