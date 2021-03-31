13 Sentinels for 29.99 @Gamestop

One of the best game that noone played last year. Worth picking up at the price.
https://www.gamestop...m/11103200.html
Good "game," worth $30 if you love Anime and giant robots. I use scare quotes around game because it's mostly a great story and voice work, and a mediocre, easily beat turn based strategy game.
Excellent game! I can't recommend 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim enough. ❤️ If you want to get an idea of the presentation and style of Vanillaware games, check out Odin Sphere Leifthrasir which has a demo. It's their previous game which is also great!
Grabbed this and Sakura Wars (wanted to spend enough for free shipping and have been wanting both at some point). Thanks OP!
Thanks OP. I price matched at Best Buy.
How much for one sentinel?
$2.30
Last year they were going for 75+ and we're buyable from Amazon and best buy for 30. Was a decent flip.
i bought 2 copies to throw in the closet in case it appreciates and they sent me 1 sealed one with the artbook and one open one. since they gut their games for display no telling on what youll get if you order