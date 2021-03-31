Jump to content

CAGcast #679: You're Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

* * * * * 1 votes

13 Sentinels for 29.99 @Gamestop

By boostlag, Mar 31 2021 05:22 PM

#1 boostlag  

boostlag

Posted 31 March 2021 - 05:22 PM

One of the best game that noone played last year.  Worth picking up at the price.

 

https://www.gamestop...m/11103200.html


#2 Tyf  

Tyf

Posted 31 March 2021 - 05:51 PM

Good "game," worth $30 if you love Anime and giant robots.  I use scare quotes around game because it's mostly a great story and voice work, and a mediocre, easily beat turn based strategy game.  


#3 JJFutbol  

JJFutbol

Posted 31 March 2021 - 07:58 PM

Excellent game! I can't recommend 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim enough. ❤️ If you want to get an idea of the presentation and style of Vanillaware games, check out Odin Sphere Leifthrasir which has a demo. It's their previous game which is also great!


#4 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:08 PM

Grabbed this and Sakura Wars (wanted to spend enough for free shipping and have been wanting both at some point).  Thanks OP!


#5 AndrewCounty  

AndrewCounty

Posted 31 March 2021 - 08:57 PM

Thanks OP. I price matched at Best Buy.


#6 oldboy313  

oldboy313

Posted 31 March 2021 - 09:30 PM

Thanks for the tip!

#7 Gore  

Gore

Posted 31 March 2021 - 09:34 PM

How much for one sentinel?


#8 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted 31 March 2021 - 09:38 PM

How much for one sentinel?


$2.30

#9 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 01 April 2021 - 01:21 PM

Incredible story, this game has its hooks in me right now about 12 hours in. Probbaly another 20 to go.

The storyboard room for this one has to basically be the scene from Always Sunny with Charlie trying to figure out the missing mail at the office.

#10 Kerig  

Kerig

Posted 01 April 2021 - 03:22 PM

$2.30


Weird, that's exactly how much it costs to go to the dentist!

#11 toska  

toska

Posted 01 April 2021 - 03:31 PM

i bought 2 copies to throw in the closet in case it appreciates and they sent me 1 sealed one with the artbook and one open one. since they gut their games for display no telling on what youll get if you order

#12 CGlade  

CGlade

Posted 01 April 2021 - 06:09 PM

I loved this game. Way more than expected.

#13 shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted 01 April 2021 - 07:23 PM

i bought 2 copies to throw in the closet in case it appreciates and they sent me 1 sealed one with the artbook and one open one. since they gut their games for display no telling on what youll get if you order

Last year they were going for 75+ and we're buyable from Amazon and best buy for 30. Was a decent flip.

Not sure but I think they depreciated since then.
