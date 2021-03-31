13 Sentinels for 29.99 @Gamestop

Posted 01 April 2021 - 07:23 PM

i bought 2 copies to throw in the closet in case it appreciates and they sent me 1 sealed one with the artbook and one open one. since they gut their games for display no telling on what youll get if you order

Last year they were going for 75+ and we're buyable from Amazon and best buy for 30. Was a decent flip.Not sure but I think they depreciated since then.