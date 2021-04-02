EA Play 12 month $25.88 - $30 (AMZ, CDK, Shopto)

https://www.amazon.c...deogames&sr=1-2
amazon has 12 mos ea play for $29.99. (XBOX/PC)
if you have game pass or gpu, this will convert to 4 mos of GP or GPU.
so $7.50/month GP/U
additionally,
https://www.cdkeys.c...th-subscription
cd keys has it for $27.79, or $6.95/month GP/U
and,
https://www.shopto.n...iption-p180020/
shopto has it for the lowest of the 3 prices at $25.88, or $6.47/month GP/U
pick your poison, or wherever you have credit.
credit to multiple SD'ers
PS.
remember you can't extend GP/U beyond 36 months. if you are at 33 and try to redeem this code to give you 4 more, it won't allow the redemption. of course, you could wait a month and then redeem. use ur brainz, folks, plz