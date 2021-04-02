Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

EA Play 12 month $25.88 - $30 (AMZ, CDK, Shopto)

By swirly76, Apr 02 2021 05:50 PM
eaplay xbl gpu

#1 swirly76   late 2tha XboneX party CAGiversary!   120 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

swirly76

Posted 02 April 2021 - 05:50 PM

https://www.amazon.c...deogames&sr=1-2

 

amazon has 12 mos ea play for $29.99. (XBOX/PC)

if you have game pass or gpu, this will convert to 4 mos of GP or GPU.

so $7.50/month GP/U

 

additionally,

https://www.cdkeys.c...th-subscription

cd keys has it for $27.79, or $6.95/month GP/U

 

and,

https://www.shopto.n...iption-p180020/

 

shopto has it for the lowest of the 3 prices at $25.88, or $6.47/month GP/U

 

pick your poison, or wherever you have credit.

 

credit to multiple SD'ers

 

PS.

remember you can't extend GP/U beyond 36 months. if you are at 33 and try to redeem this code to give you 4 more, it won't allow the redemption. of course, you could wait a month and then redeem. use ur brainz, folks, plz


#2 therogueheero   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

therogueheero

Posted 05 April 2021 - 03:54 AM

So for $25.88 is 4 months of GPU?

#3 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2156 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted 05 April 2021 - 10:06 AM

So for $25.88 is 4 months of GPU?


Yeah, as long as you’re a current GPU member, it will instantly convert it to 4 months of GPU. If you’re not, then it will just add a 12 month EA play membership. If at any time you sign up for GPU though, it will convert all your EA play into GPU.

#4 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   659 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 06 April 2021 - 10:36 PM

Very nice.

 

I may get three to use when the gold expires in July.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: eaplay, xbl, gpu

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy