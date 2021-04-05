Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

PowerA Fusion Pro controller for Xbox $60.99.

By thundarr, Apr 05 2021 05:18 PM

thundarr

Posted 05 April 2021 - 05:18 PM

Just a head’s up that Best Buy and others have the controller on sale for $19 off this week. Many say it’s better than the Elite 2 and since it’s wired it has zero lag.

chnandler_bong

Posted 05 April 2021 - 08:51 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6398042


swirly76

Posted 05 April 2021 - 10:25 PM

i don't like the brand or build quality (of their previous controllers), but i'd consider it, given the elite 2 price point. you could buy two of these ($61x2=122), one with a 2 year protection plan ($20), for the controller ur going to use a bunch/abuse. you'd still come out ahead ($142+tax) compared to 1 elite controller (~$180).

 

this is defo a cag deal, thanks thundarr!

 

edit: price on elite, thought it was $160


BRuTaL TJ

Posted 06 April 2021 - 01:56 AM

I actually purchased the PowerA FUSION Pro Controller for $71.99 at Walmart in September and the 2 yr. protection plan was $6 while the 3 yr. protection plan was $10.

It's basically a wired version of the Elite due to the 4 back paddles, trigger stops, swappable thumbsticks and it comes with a storage case.

It's a pretty solidly built controller and at the current $60.99 price it's definitely a freaking steal and i highly recommend it especially for competitive online multiplayer games and with it being wired it eliminates controller latency and having to swap out batteries during gaming sessions.

https://www.walmart....Black/896316721

thundarr

Posted 06 April 2021 - 02:28 AM

I splurged and bought mine along with the Arctis 7x headset. Not sure I’m going to like it but my son plays wired and will likely love it.

JustinTheGamer

Posted 06 April 2021 - 08:31 PM

I've owned one for the past year and thought I'd chime in. After a year the paddles feel more loose, due to bad design (metal paddles rubbing against plastic.) I would suggest opening the controller and taking out the weights on both sides as these are really heavy only because of these unnecessary weights.

Other than those 2 things its a pretty good controller for 80 and great for $60.
