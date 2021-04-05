PowerA Fusion Pro controller for Xbox $60.99.

Posted 05 April 2021 - 10:25 PM

i don't like the brand or build quality (of their previous controllers), but i'd consider it, given the elite 2 price point. you could buy two of these ($61x2=122), one with a 2 year protection plan ($20), for the controller ur going to use a bunch/abuse. you'd still come out ahead ($142+tax) compared to 1 elite controller (~$180).

this is defo a cag deal, thanks thundarr!

edit: price on elite, thought it was $160