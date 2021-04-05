PowerA Fusion Pro controller for Xbox $60.99.
Posted 05 April 2021 - 05:18 PM
Posted 05 April 2021 - 08:51 PM
Posted 05 April 2021 - 10:25 PM
i don't like the brand or build quality (of their previous controllers), but i'd consider it, given the elite 2 price point. you could buy two of these ($61x2=122), one with a 2 year protection plan ($20), for the controller ur going to use a bunch/abuse. you'd still come out ahead ($142+tax) compared to 1 elite controller (~$180).
this is defo a cag deal, thanks thundarr!
edit: price on elite, thought it was $160
Posted 06 April 2021 - 01:56 AM
It's basically a wired version of the Elite due to the 4 back paddles, trigger stops, swappable thumbsticks and it comes with a storage case.
It's a pretty solidly built controller and at the current $60.99 price it's definitely a freaking steal and i highly recommend it especially for competitive online multiplayer games and with it being wired it eliminates controller latency and having to swap out batteries during gaming sessions.
https://www.walmart....Black/896316721
Posted 06 April 2021 - 02:28 AM
Posted 06 April 2021 - 08:31 PM
Other than those 2 things its a pretty good controller for 80 and great for $60.