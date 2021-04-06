Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #679: You’re Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Persona 5 Strikers - Switch/PS4 - $39.99 Best Buy

By TheLegendofTyler, Apr 06 2021 05:01 PM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4031 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:01 PM

Persona 5 Strikers is $39.99 for switch/PS4 at Best Buy

:switch:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6444163

:ps4:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6442461

#2 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   145 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:16 PM

Perfect! I got these early for the steelbooks. An extra $20 EACH is icing on the cake. Thanks!

#3 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:28 PM

 The switch game+ steelbook combo goes for over MSRP on ebay.


#4 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3797 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:43 PM

Sweet, got thje game at retail with the steel.  Sold the game 2 week ago for 40 ish and now pm to 40, a win


#5 shosaisyu   Waster of Monies CAGiversary!   251 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

shosaisyu

Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:46 PM

Gotta love it when best buy price drops their stuff in the return period. A+ Thanks for 21 dollars, best buy.


#6 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23939 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 06 April 2021 - 06:02 PM

Ugh... of course, well outside my return window so no PM for me. 


#7 ayuchan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   143 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

ayuchan

Posted 06 April 2021 - 07:12 PM

This makes me regret that I ordered this on day one.. Oh well ..


#8 NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted 06 April 2021 - 07:38 PM

Waiting for $30 but for $40 not bad at all

#9 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3248 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 06 April 2021 - 08:33 PM

Waiting for $30 or less, too, on this one.

#10 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2065 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted Yesterday, 01:37 AM

Disappointing that this won't cover past personas (particularly 3 and 4) like the Q games did, but the ability to play the heroes in real time, and (finally) a playable Futaba, makes this a must have at some point.


#11 Royal High Knight   CAG's #1 Knucklehead CAGiversary!   5445 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Royal High Knight

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM

Anyone else still waiting for the pickup email on their steelbook? I placed my order on Monday and still nothing.

#12 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 05:47 PM

I actually had the steel book delivered same day by the local Geek Squad.  The game itself went via fedex and am still waiting on that.  


#13 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Yesterday, 07:24 PM

I did store pickup for the switch version and steelbook. PS4 steelbooks are oos.

#14 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2863 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

Disappointing that this won't cover past personas (particularly 3 and 4) like the Q games did, but the ability to play the heroes in real time, and (finally) a playable Futaba, makes this a must have at some point.

Futaba is not playable.


#15 Josef   Raising Acts! CAGiversary!   13378 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 04:59 PM

Nice, got back $20 each for the Switch and PS4 versions through chat, thanks for the heads up OP.  I'm Elite Plus and was on the 2nd to last day of my return window.


