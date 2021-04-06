Persona 5 Strikers - Switch/PS4 - $39.99 Best Buy
#1
Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:01 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6444163
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6442461
#2
Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:16 PM
#3
Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:28 PM
The switch game+ steelbook combo goes for over MSRP on ebay.
#4
Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:43 PM
Sweet, got thje game at retail with the steel. Sold the game 2 week ago for 40 ish and now pm to 40, a win
#5
Posted 06 April 2021 - 05:46 PM
Gotta love it when best buy price drops their stuff in the return period. A+ Thanks for 21 dollars, best buy.
#6
Posted 06 April 2021 - 06:02 PM
Ugh... of course, well outside my return window so no PM for me.
#7
Posted 06 April 2021 - 07:12 PM
This makes me regret that I ordered this on day one.. Oh well ..
#8
Posted 06 April 2021 - 07:38 PM
#9
Posted 06 April 2021 - 08:33 PM
#10
Posted Yesterday, 01:37 AM
Disappointing that this won't cover past personas (particularly 3 and 4) like the Q games did, but the ability to play the heroes in real time, and (finally) a playable Futaba, makes this a must have at some point.
#11
Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM
#12
Posted Yesterday, 05:47 PM
Anyone else still waiting for the pickup email on their steelbook? I placed my order on Monday and still nothing.
I actually had the steel book delivered same day by the local Geek Squad. The game itself went via fedex and am still waiting on that.
#13
Posted Yesterday, 07:24 PM
#14
Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM
Disappointing that this won't cover past personas (particularly 3 and 4) like the Q games did, but the ability to play the heroes in real time, and (finally) a playable Futaba, makes this a must have at some point.
Futaba is not playable.
#15
Posted Today, 04:59 PM
Nice, got back $20 each for the Switch and PS4 versions through chat, thanks for the heads up OP. I'm Elite Plus and was on the 2nd to last day of my return window.