Oculus Quest Daily Deals
4/6/21 - The Wizards - was $24.99 - now $18.99 - I already own on PSVR so didn't buy
4/7/21 - OhShape - was $19.99 - now $15.99
4/7/21 - MOBILE25 code works to get 25% off if used in the app. Tested and worked on Virtual Desktop
4/8/21 - Please Don't Touch Anything - was $9.99 - now $8.99
I'm on the fence about getting a Quest 2, trying to hold out for an inevitable Quest 3. I want to play Half Life Alyx more than any other VR title, but that doesn't have a Quest port.
Good idea for a thread.
I'm on the fence about getting a Quest 2, trying to hold out for an inevitable Quest 3. I want to play Half Life Alyx more than any other VR title, but that doesn't have a Quest port.
A guy I work with got the Quest 2 specifically for Alyx and uses a $20 app on the quest called Virtual Desktop which you can run steam from and SteamVR so he has his library of steam games available with just that 1 App and no rebuying
C'mon HTC, make a Quest competitor! I want wireless VR, but there's no way I'm giving money to Zuckerberg or Luckey. I already feel bad enough using Paypal.
A guy I work with got the Quest 2 specifically for Alyx and uses a $20 app on the quest called Virtual Desktop which you can run steam from and SteamVR so he has his library of steam games available with just that 1 App and no rebuying
Ya- I play steam vr games on my quest 2 using virtual desktop, as well. No problems yet.
Just bought a Quest 2 to start porting my indie game to it. I thought I might as well start a thread highlighting daily deals. It's mostly for my own tracking, but maybe others are interested as well. I've had a PSVR for quite a while and love it (although I still get motion sick as a dog) but I'm stoked about the Quest because it is cable free.
4/7/21 - MOBILE25 code works to get 25% off if used in the app. Tested and worked on Virtual Desktop
If you haven't already, use a fan so you can know where you are. I also stand on a rug to know where I am in relation to where I started
This did not work when I used it on Beat Saber + Imagine Dragons bundle but it did work on Beat Saber by itself.
This guy seems to think there is a timing to coupons. I've had my Quest 2 about a month and I got Welcome25 randomly one day.
Other codes I've heard about are Sports30 and Oculus30.
I'm on the fence about getting a Quest 2, trying to hold out for an inevitable Quest 3. I want to play Half Life Alyx more than any other VR title, but that doesn't have a Quest port.
Unlikely to ever see a dedicated HL Alyx port for Quest. However, just using Virtual Desktop to stay wireless or USB cable to hardlink to computer, it can play VR any games on Steam as long as your PC can run the game (as opposed to the Quest version of games running on the internal chip)
C'mon HTC, make a Quest competitor! I want wireless VR, but there's no way I'm giving money to Zuckerberg or Luckey. I already feel bad enough using Paypal.
This is the very definition of cutting off your nose to spite your face. If you want it get it.
whether you do or don’t won’t make a lick of difference to Zuck or Luck.
This is the very definition of cutting off your nose to spite your face. If you want it get it.
whether you do or don’t won’t make a lick of difference to Zuck or Luck.
Wouldn't the 'very definition' actually be physically cutting off your nose to spite your face?
