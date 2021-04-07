Oculus Quest Daily Deals

Jump to content

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

#1 ostynb   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   24 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ostynb

Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM

Just bought a Quest 2 to start porting my indie game to it. I thought I might as well start a thread highlighting daily deals. It's mostly for my own tracking, but maybe others are interested as well. I've had a PSVR for quite a while and love it (although I still get motion sick as a dog) but I'm stoked about the Quest because it is cable free.

#2 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 AM

I'm on the fence about getting a Quest 2, trying to hold out for an inevitable Quest 3. I want to play Half Life Alyx more than any other VR title, but that doesn't have a Quest port.


#3 vd0man   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   49 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

vd0man

Posted Yesterday, 12:32 PM

Good idea for a thread.

 

4/7/21 - OhShape - was $19.99 - now $15.99


#4 jaystaeb8   Too Little Time CAGiversary!   124 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

jaystaeb8

Posted Yesterday, 01:40 PM

A guy I work with got the Quest 2 specifically for Alyx and uses a $20 app on the quest called Virtual Desktop which you can run steam from and SteamVR so he has his library of steam games available with just that 1 App and no rebuying


#5 iamsmart2  

iamsmart2

Posted Yesterday, 02:39 PM

C'mon HTC, make a Quest competitor! I want wireless VR, but there's no way I'm giving money to Zuckerberg or Luckey. I already feel bad enough using Paypal.


#6 wampler13   That's just ,like, your opinion, man! CAGiversary!   871 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

wampler13

Posted Yesterday, 04:20 PM

A guy I work with got the Quest 2 specifically for Alyx and uses a $20 app on the quest called Virtual Desktop which you can run steam from and SteamVR so he has his library of steam games available with just that 1 App and no rebuying

Ya- I play steam vr games on my quest 2 using virtual desktop, as well. No problems yet.


#7 shoe478   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1823 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

shoe478

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

Just bought a Quest 2 to start porting my indie game to it.  I thought I might as well start a thread highlighting daily deals.  It's mostly for my own tracking, but maybe others are interested as well.  I've had a PSVR for quite a while and love it (although I still get motion sick as a dog) but I'm stoked about the Quest because it is cable free.
 
If you haven't already, use a fan so you can know where you are. I also stand on a rug to know where I am in relation to where I started

#8 shoe478   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1823 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

shoe478

Posted Today, 01:44 AM

Posted this same message in the mobile25 thread:

This did not work when I used it on Beat Saber + Imagine Dragons bundle but it did work on Beat Saber by itself.


This guy seems to think there is a timing to coupons. I've had my Quest 2 about a month and I got Welcome25 randomly one day.



Other codes I've heard about are Sports30 and Oculus30.

#9 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 02:14 AM

I'm on the fence about getting a Quest 2, trying to hold out for an inevitable Quest 3. I want to play Half Life Alyx more than any other VR title, but that doesn't have a Quest port.


Unlikely to ever see a dedicated HL Alyx port for Quest. However, just using Virtual Desktop to stay wireless or USB cable to hardlink to computer, it can play VR any games on Steam as long as your PC can run the game (as opposed to the Quest version of games running on the internal chip)

#10 soonerdoc   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   848 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 04:03 AM

C'mon HTC, make a Quest competitor! I want wireless VR, but there's no way I'm giving money to Zuckerberg or Luckey. I already feel bad enough using Paypal.

 

This is the very definition of cutting off your nose to spite your face. If you want it get it. 
 

whether you do or don’t won’t make a lick of difference to Zuck or Luck. 


#11 iamsmart2  

iamsmart2

Posted Today, 02:47 PM

This is the very definition of cutting off your nose to spite your face. If you want it get it. 
 

whether you do or don’t won’t make a lick of difference to Zuck or Luck. 

Wouldn't the 'very definition' actually be physically cutting off your nose to spite your face?


