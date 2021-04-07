Jump to content

CAGcast #679: You're Doing It Wrong!

CAGcast #679: You're Doing It Wrong!

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Oculus Quest 25% off any one game

By vd0man, Yesterday, 12:43 PM
Oculus Oculus Quest Quest VR

vd0man  

vd0man

Posted Yesterday, 12:43 PM

Use code "mobile25" when purchasing from the Oculus app to get 25% off any game.  This ONLY works in the Oculus mobile app, not the website or the store app on the headset.  One use per account.


Aknips  

Aknips

Posted Yesterday, 01:16 PM

Awesome it worked. Thanks!

nesuser  

nesuser

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 PM

Thanks for the heads-up, got the Virtual Desktop app so I can stream games from Steam directly to my headset!

shoe478  

shoe478

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

This did not work when I used it on Beat Saber + Imagine Dragons bundle but it did work on Beat Saber by itself.


This guy seems to think there is a timing to coupons. I've had my Quest 2 about a month and I got Welcome25 randomly one day.



Other codes I've heard about are Sports30 and Oculus30.
