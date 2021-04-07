Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller in Stock on Walmart.com

I know, not a deal but has been selling out since launch. Been in stock for a few hours now on Walmart.com though so order quickly.
https://www.walmart....seort/920855263
Posted Yesterday, 08:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM
$75 for that controller? Nintendo is on some stupid shit
Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM
Had it in the cart & it errored out after during the placing order screen. Got booted back to cart...
Posted Yesterday, 11:18 PM
It's expensive for what it is, but it sells out very quickly and scalpers sell it easily for $100+ so I don't think Nintendo is really crazy for doing it. I just wish they would've made the grips gold or something to make it more different. It's not much different than the plain black one. Anyway I managed to get an order in while it kept going OOS and in stock
Posted Today, 08:25 PM
I bought the rise console. Dont need the rise controller, rise underwear, rise flame thrower. MH is great and all but people need to calm their tits.