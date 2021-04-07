Jump to content

The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller in Stock on Walmart.com

By ThatOneGuyWho, Yesterday, 08:47 PM

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 PM

I know, not a deal but has been selling out since launch. Been in stock for a few hours now on Walmart.com though so order quickly.

 

https://www.walmart....seort/920855263


IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

It's still up

humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM

Lol every time I look it says sold out.

Derrick1979  

Derrick1979

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

$75 for that controller? Nintendo is on some stupid shit


Sporkis  

Sporkis

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

Had it in the cart & it errored out after during the placing order screen.  Got booted back to cart...

poof-and-its-gone.jpg


spoderman  

spoderman

Posted Yesterday, 11:18 PM

$75 for that controller? Nintendo is on some stupid shit

It's expensive for what it is, but it sells out very quickly and scalpers sell it easily for $100+ so I don't think Nintendo is really crazy for doing it. I just wish they would've made the grips gold or something to make it more different. It's not much different than the plain black one. Anyway I managed to get an order in while it kept going OOS and in stock


Pig  

Pig

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

I bought the rise console. Dont need the rise controller, rise underwear, rise flame thrower. MH is great and all but people need to calm their tits.


