The gang talks Oddworld: Soulstorm, Digital E3, MLB The Show on GamePass; we take your phone calls, and so much more.

* * - - - 5 votes

Best Buy's new "Beta" program

By Nothing-, Yesterday, 11:17 PM

Nothing-  

Nothing-

Posted Yesterday, 11:17 PM

for betas.  You can't make this stuff up.  

 

It's $200/yr for a subscription program that does things. Things like "extended returns" and  "free shipping" that you used to remember getting from free shipping and standard 30-day returns. 

 

Best Buy launches a new $200 membership program to fight Amazon

 

Best Buy's new Beta program promises concierge tech support for $200 a year

 

Best Buy Piloting Paid Membership Program in Select Markets


Bezerker  

Bezerker

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM

#notmyGCU


Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

As an ‘elite’ I already have extended returns & free shipping so I don’t know who would get this.


Nothing-  

Nothing-

Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM

As an ‘elite’ I already have extended returns & free shipping so I don’t know who would get this.

but they will answer the phones for you now, or web chat with you, through "Concierge team" service if you're a member.


Sporkis  

Sporkis

Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM


DisGonnaBeGood  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted Yesterday, 11:30 PM

If they gave a year long return period I would get this, otherwise I'll just buy the best buy protection plan wherever I see appropriate.

I mean ffs I was able to get a "2-year accidental geek squad protection" for my PS5 for $70. Maybe I'm wrong, but if anything happens to it within that 2 year period, I can just return it for a new PS5 or get that amount on a gift card (unless I'm confusing this with another best buy plan).

coolduck  

coolduck

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

customer service, now for the low-low price of 200 bucks per year

 

 

this might literally be best buy's attempt at "maybe the customer has so many subscriptions they dont cancel that they wont notice another one"


marineal  

marineal

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM

What a ripoff. 


etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM

Pay the $200 and then create a YouTube show where you call in daily with ridiculous and outlandish tech support questions. #Profit

Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Today, 12:15 AM

but they will answer the phones for you now, or web chat with you, through "Concierge team" service if you're a member.

I have never needed tech help.  
 

And my most recent laptop purchases have been through Costco who include concierge service. And a Costco membership is only $60, plus you can usually get the laptop cheaper there.  


shosaisyu  

shosaisyu

Posted Today, 12:17 AM

Since when is this a news forum? This has nothing to do with video game deals.


Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 12:23 AM

This program is def deserves to be called beta.


ackbar7  

ackbar7

Posted Today, 01:26 AM

This sounds terrible

roguejedi5  

roguejedi5

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

This sounds way better than their total tech support program which is also $200.  


IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

RIP, BB.

super1upqueen  

super1upqueen

Posted Today, 03:47 AM

So, $200 a year to not get an unhelpful call center every time I contact them?

 

Yeah, I made the right choice to stop shopping at Best Buy.


arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

So much hope clicking on thread...

...so much disappointment upon entering thread.

Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 04:56 AM

Rip Off Club Unlocked

ecwfan  

ecwfan

Posted Today, 09:52 AM

Since when is this a news forum? This has nothing to do with video game deals.

Wario 64 said that one store had Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory for $40 if you had the membership.


officeofpresident  

officeofpresident

Posted Today, 12:52 PM

In for 10!


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Today, 02:18 PM

What percent off video games do you get?


Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

What percent off video games do you get?


Zero! What? Zero is a percent. -Newspaper tour rep

IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Today, 07:06 PM

What percent off video games do you get?


10% code on your birthday.

Gore  

Gore

Posted Today, 09:31 PM

GCU >>>>> beta-club


defpally  

defpally

Posted Today, 09:53 PM

I'm not sure who buys enough tech but still needs that amount of hand-holding to justify $200 a year.  Sure there are some people that will need installation and delivery as well as tech support, and $200 for a year might be cheaper than paying individually.  But as an ongoing charge?  Nah.

 

They want to put it as their version of Amazon Prime.  But, Amazon Prime gives you a good quality streaming service along with free shipping and some other things.

 

However, I see something a bit more sinister under the surface.  They point out no minimum free shipping, extended return periods which you already get with My Best Buy Elite.  Might this be the first step towards taking those away or downgrading them for Elite?  Maybe this new service is a way for people to straight up buy the Elite benefits without spending $1500 a year.  Or it might be the first step in trying to get people to pay for them (beyond just spending a certain amount).  I'm sure they will put the hard sell on it in store if you buy a laptop or TV.


Gore  

Gore

Posted Today, 10:12 PM

Pay to get all the things BestBuy used to do, at no additional charge.

Pay to get what other businesses already have included.

Pay to get ripped off.

Pay to not have a streaming service.

Pay to get 0% off games.

 

They want to put it as their version of Amazon Prime.  But, Amazon Prime gives you a good quality streaming service along with free shipping and some other things.

 

However, I see something a bit more sinister under the surface.  They point out no minimum free shipping, extended return periods which you already get with My Best Buy Elite.  Might this be the first step towards taking those away or downgrading them for Elite?  Maybe this new service is a way for people to straight up buy the Elite benefits without spending $1500 a year.  Or it might be the first step in trying to get people to pay for them (beyond just spending a certain amount).  I'm sure they will put the hard sell on it in store if you buy a laptop or TV.

I agree.

 

I wouldn't mind if it was a way to "straight up buy the Elite benefits". This would work if they completely remove the $1500 requirement to gain elite.

 

Let's just put the standard back in play: 30-day returns, free s&h at $30ish, quality customer service for phone and online, concierge tech support as long as the warranty (the manufacture and extended) is valid.

 

This seems to be like when MS attempted to double the price of gold: only increasing the cost with zero benefit to us, the consumer.

 

Does anyone feel like this is when a website "needs" to charge you to remove something from the site because of bandwidth costs?


Nothing-  

Nothing-

Posted Today, 11:11 PM

I'm not sure who buys enough tech but still needs that amount of hand-holding to justify $200 a year.  Sure there are some people that will need installation and delivery as well as tech support, and $200 for a year might be cheaper than paying individually.  But as an ongoing charge?  Nah.

 

They want to put it as their version of Amazon Prime.  But, Amazon Prime gives you a good quality streaming service along with free shipping and some other things.

 

However, I see something a bit more sinister under the surface.  They point out no minimum free shipping, extended return periods which you already get with My Best Buy Elite.  Might this be the first step towards taking those away or downgrading them for Elite?  Maybe this new service is a way for people to straight up buy the Elite benefits without spending $1500 a year.  Or it might be the first step in trying to get people to pay for them (beyond just spending a certain amount).  I'm sure they will put the hard sell on it in store if you buy a laptop or TV.

Pretty much. It's worse than it actually is; it's paying for benefits(regular customer service) that used to be obtainable for free.  That would be horrible if they took away those benefits from Elite and Elite Plus status. 

 

Most importantly the thing about this model is:  Sell subs to people --> Figure out what the membership entails later. 

 

It's just like the Activision / EA model for making video games; design a revenue model and then put out serialized games + DLC to support it (that succeed simply due to the brand name, its following, and sometimes paid exclusivity). 


