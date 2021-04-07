Best Buy's new "Beta" program

Posted Today, 09:53 PM

I'm not sure who buys enough tech but still needs that amount of hand-holding to justify $200 a year. Sure there are some people that will need installation and delivery as well as tech support, and $200 for a year might be cheaper than paying individually. But as an ongoing charge? Nah.

They want to put it as their version of Amazon Prime. But, Amazon Prime gives you a good quality streaming service along with free shipping and some other things.

However, I see something a bit more sinister under the surface. They point out no minimum free shipping, extended return periods which you already get with My Best Buy Elite. Might this be the first step towards taking those away or downgrading them for Elite? Maybe this new service is a way for people to straight up buy the Elite benefits without spending $1500 a year. Or it might be the first step in trying to get people to pay for them (beyond just spending a certain amount). I'm sure they will put the hard sell on it in store if you buy a laptop or TV.