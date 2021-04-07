Best Buy's new "Beta" program

Pay to get all the things BestBuy used to do, at no additional charge.
Pay to get what other businesses already have included.
Pay to get ripped off.
Pay to not have a streaming service.
Pay to get 0% off games.
They want to put it as their version of Amazon Prime. But, Amazon Prime gives you a good quality streaming service along with free shipping and some other things.
However, I see something a bit more sinister under the surface. They point out no minimum free shipping, extended return periods which you already get with My Best Buy Elite. Might this be the first step towards taking those away or downgrading them for Elite? Maybe this new service is a way for people to straight up buy the Elite benefits without spending $1500 a year. Or it might be the first step in trying to get people to pay for them (beyond just spending a certain amount). I'm sure they will put the hard sell on it in store if you buy a laptop or TV.
I agree.
I wouldn't mind if it was a way to "straight up buy the Elite benefits". This would work if they completely remove the $1500 requirement to gain elite.
Let's just put the standard back in play: 30-day returns, free s&h at $30ish, quality customer service for phone and online, concierge tech support as long as the warranty (the manufacture and extended) is valid.
This seems to be like when MS attempted to double the price of gold: only increasing the cost with zero benefit to us, the consumer.
Does anyone feel like this is when a website "needs" to charge you to remove something from the site because of bandwidth costs?