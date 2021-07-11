Jump to content

The gang talks Activision Blizzard walkout, Halo Infinite preview, record breaking consoles, and so much more!

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory $19.99 for PS4/Switch

By boogie4114, Jul 11 2021 12:47 PM

boogie4114  

Posted 11 July 2021 - 12:47 PM

https://www.target.c...204#lnk=sametab

https://www.target.c...989#lnk=sametab

starscream615  

Posted 11 July 2021 - 02:46 PM

Thanks, got a pickup order in for the switch version.

crewj  

Posted 11 July 2021 - 03:35 PM

Grabbed a copy from Amazon. Thanks!

etcrane  

Posted 11 July 2021 - 06:28 PM

Stacks with a 30% off Target Circle coupon (YMMV, check the app). Have no interest in this game, but given that it’s on Switch and kind of an oddity, I’ll pay $14 to see if it increases in value down the road.

guy3467  

Posted 11 July 2021 - 10:31 PM

Thanks! I price matched it at my local Gamestop, where I had some trade credit to burn.


dontBlink86  

Posted 12 July 2021 - 03:55 AM

Thanks OP. Nabbed one and a friend did as well

Josef  

Posted 13 July 2021 - 04:37 AM

Love when deals happen at Target since I use Red Card to get 5% off, which basically negates tax for me.  Ordered a Switch copy.


BasilZero  

Posted 18 July 2021 - 02:51 AM

Grabbed it on Amazon for the PS4.

 

Great price.


