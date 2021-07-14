$20 Gamefly credit for $10 is available again at Groupon

Posted 15 July 2021 - 03:22 PM

Dammit. I went in for two of these in May and bought Avengers & Immortals, and they're both cheaper now than when I bought them. Now I have another one and don't see anything I want..

Same for me. I picked up Vahalla and Cyberpunk back in the first round of this Groupon deal, and now I'm running dry on games to purchase with the coupon. I've bought/played nearly every decent PS4 game under the sun, and rarely use my Switch.

From what I can see in the app, the credit isn't supposed to expire until October 12th. Hopefully I remember I have it the next time a GF sale rolls around (and something else piques my interest).