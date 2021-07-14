Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

The gang talks Activision Blizzard walkout, Halo Infinite preview, record breaking consoles, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$20 Gamefly credit for $10 is available again at Groupon

By FlawlesslyFatal, Jul 14 2021 08:57 PM

#1 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 14 July 2021 - 08:57 PM

https://www.groupon....&utm_source=GPN

 

Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk


#2 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 14 July 2021 - 09:55 PM

Just in case anyone isn't aware. This is only towards a gamefly membership. Can't be used towards purchasing any games

Edit: I lied.
Redeem the code at checkout. Not under "redeem certificate"

#3 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 14 July 2021 - 09:59 PM

Just in case anyone isn't aware. This is only towards a gamefly membership. Can't be used towards purchasing any games

incorrect, one of those is a half price 3 month membership, the other is a $20 voucher for $10 that absolutely can be used to purchase games.


#4 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   11147 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 14 July 2021 - 10:03 PM

Yep, have used these on game purchases as well.

#5 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 14 July 2021 - 10:04 PM

incorrect, one of those is a half price 3 month membership, the other is a $20 voucher for $10 that absolutely can be used to purchase games.

I just figured it out. Directions were confusing at first to me and I kept trying to redeem the code under the certificate section. I edited my post.

#6 bagwelljeff   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   110 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

bagwelljeff

Posted 14 July 2021 - 10:40 PM

Gamefly also has a sale going on right now on pre-owned games


#7 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   6454 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted 14 July 2021 - 10:49 PM

https://www.groupon....&utm_source=GPN


Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk

Thank you!

And it wasn't sold out this time. Guess wario64 hasn't posted it yet or they have a lot more than last time.

I wonder if pokemon snap is still in stock... As that would definitely make it tempting.

#8 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 14 July 2021 - 11:01 PM

Thank you!

And it wasn't sold out this time. Guess wario64 hasn't posted it yet or they have a lot more than last time.

They limit 1 per customer this round, don't think there was any limit last few times when this was available, I got 2 back in May.

Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk

#9 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 14 July 2021 - 11:02 PM

They limit 1 per customer this round, don't think there was any limit last few times when this was available, I got 2 back in May.

Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk

it was 2, but you can buy 2 more at livingsocial.com, same deal and i think you use the same login information from groupon. that is how i got 4 last time.


#10 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3798 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 14 July 2021 - 11:46 PM

Dammit. I went in for two of these in May and bought Avengers & Immortals, and they're both cheaper now than when I bought them. Now I have another one and don't see anything I want..

#11 BelgianFalafel  

BelgianFalafel

Posted 15 July 2021 - 12:22 AM

It’s sold out.

#12 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   6454 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted 15 July 2021 - 03:46 AM

Surprised it lasted that long. Especially with the gamefly sale going on. 


#13 dave auto   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   185 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

dave auto

Posted 15 July 2021 - 04:14 AM

Just successfully bought one now at 12:13am Eastern, so there must’ve been a quick restock.

#14 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1717 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:28 AM

I just bought a voucher as well, so they restocked.

#15 dbonez  

dbonez

Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:48 AM

Thanks, I was able to snag one.

 

So does groupon send an update whenever the deal becomes available again? I didn't see a way to follow gamefly on there and it seems like I could only wishlist the subscription deal.


#16 Dark Rider   The Bus Guy CAGiversary!   2905 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Dark Rider

Posted 15 July 2021 - 12:44 PM

I'm not sure if it's targeted, but on Google pay I have an offer for 25% off at Groupon. Definitely worth saving a few bucks if the $20 coupon comes back in stock.

#17 jupiterjones   WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary!   1210 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

jupiterjones

Posted 15 July 2021 - 03:22 PM

Dammit. I went in for two of these in May and bought Avengers & Immortals, and they're both cheaper now than when I bought them. Now I have another one and don't see anything I want..

Same for me. I picked up Vahalla and Cyberpunk back in the first round of this Groupon deal, and now I'm running dry on games to purchase with the coupon. I've bought/played nearly every decent PS4 game under the sun, and rarely use my Switch.
From what I can see in the app, the credit isn't supposed to expire until October 12th. Hopefully I remember I have it the next time a GF sale rolls around (and something else piques my interest).


#18 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3002 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted 15 July 2021 - 05:02 PM

Does anyone know if the membership works multiple times? Bought one last month & am wanting to grab another.

 


#19 bagwelljeff   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   110 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

bagwelljeff

Posted 15 July 2021 - 08:00 PM

Does anyone know if the membership works multiple times? Bought one last month & am wanting to grab another.

According to the fine print:

 

Membership offer valid for new GameFly accounts only


#20 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3002 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted 15 July 2021 - 08:06 PM

According to the fine print:

Membership offer valid for new GameFly accounts only


Weird because the first code worked and I’m an existing subscriber.

#21 Dark Rider   The Bus Guy CAGiversary!   2905 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Dark Rider

Posted 15 July 2021 - 08:26 PM

Does anyone know if the membership works multiple times? Bought one last month & am wanting to grab another.

It does stack with no issues. I was able to stack 3.

Edit: Just a warning though, Groupon places a limit on how many you can buy. GameFly allows you to stack on one account.

#22 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8857 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:45 PM

Damn missed out

#23 Josef   Raising Acts! CAGiversary!   13465 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:52 AM

Damn missed out

This has come and gone several times - it will probably be back again at some point.


#24 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3798 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:26 PM

Yeah, this is at least the third time in two months. It's likely to come back soon.

#25 ToddManG   The one with the cape CAGiversary!   346 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

ToddManG

Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:00 PM

Just an FYI - the first time around I used this to buy Valhalla  (<$20)  with no issue, but this time I got Fenix and it wouldn't allow me to use the coupon with the total was under $20.  I had to add a cheap movie to push the total over.


#26 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3798 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 16 July 2021 - 07:03 PM

I wound up getting the Dualshock 4 back button attachment. It was $19.99, but the $3 shipping let me use the coupon.

#27 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2664 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 16 July 2021 - 09:27 PM

Just an FYI - the first time around I used this to buy Valhalla (<$20) with no issue, but this time I got Fenix and it wouldn't allow me to use the coupon with the total was under $20. I had to add a cheap movie to push the total over.


Valhalla was $19.99 befofe and it worked. Fenyx is $18.99 currently though.

#28 Gameflier  

Gameflier

Posted 18 July 2021 - 10:03 AM

Damn missed out

I have some gamelfy vouchers that i'd like to sell/trade if you're still interested


#29 Blade   This is the way CAGiversary!   15306 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted 18 July 2021 - 11:18 AM

I have some gamelfy vouchers that i'd like to sell/trade if you're still interested

Scalping gamefly vouchers is a great first/only post to have.


#30 Gameflier  

Gameflier

Posted 18 July 2021 - 03:44 PM

Scalping gamefly vouchers is a great first/only post to have.

I see what you mean but i have some i'm not gonna use and was looking for someone interested in buying/trading.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy