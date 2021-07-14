$20 Gamefly credit for $10 is available again at Groupon

https://www.groupon....&utm_source=GPN
Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk
Jump to content
Posted 14 July 2021 - 08:57 PM
https://www.groupon....&utm_source=GPN
Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk
Posted 14 July 2021 - 09:55 PM
Posted 14 July 2021 - 09:59 PM
Just in case anyone isn't aware. This is only towards a gamefly membership. Can't be used towards purchasing any games
incorrect, one of those is a half price 3 month membership, the other is a $20 voucher for $10 that absolutely can be used to purchase games.
Posted 14 July 2021 - 10:03 PM
Posted 14 July 2021 - 10:04 PM
I just figured it out. Directions were confusing at first to me and I kept trying to redeem the code under the certificate section. I edited my post.
incorrect, one of those is a half price 3 month membership, the other is a $20 voucher for $10 that absolutely can be used to purchase games.
Posted 14 July 2021 - 10:40 PM
Gamefly also has a sale going on right now on pre-owned games
Posted 14 July 2021 - 10:49 PM
Thank you!
https://www.groupon....&utm_source=GPN
Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk
Posted 14 July 2021 - 11:01 PM
They limit 1 per customer this round, don't think there was any limit last few times when this was available, I got 2 back in May.
Thank you!
And it wasn't sold out this time. Guess wario64 hasn't posted it yet or they have a lot more than last time.
Posted 14 July 2021 - 11:02 PM
They limit 1 per customer this round, don't think there was any limit last few times when this was available, I got 2 back in May.
Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk
it was 2, but you can buy 2 more at livingsocial.com, same deal and i think you use the same login information from groupon. that is how i got 4 last time.
Posted 14 July 2021 - 11:46 PM
Posted 15 July 2021 - 12:22 AM
Posted 15 July 2021 - 03:46 AM
Surprised it lasted that long. Especially with the gamefly sale going on.
Posted 15 July 2021 - 04:14 AM
Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:28 AM
Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:48 AM
Thanks, I was able to snag one.
So does groupon send an update whenever the deal becomes available again? I didn't see a way to follow gamefly on there and it seems like I could only wishlist the subscription deal.
Posted 15 July 2021 - 12:44 PM
Posted 15 July 2021 - 03:22 PM
Dammit. I went in for two of these in May and bought Avengers & Immortals, and they're both cheaper now than when I bought them. Now I have another one and don't see anything I want..
Same for me. I picked up Vahalla and Cyberpunk back in the first round of this Groupon deal, and now I'm running dry on games to purchase with the coupon. I've bought/played nearly every decent PS4 game under the sun, and rarely use my Switch.
From what I can see in the app, the credit isn't supposed to expire until October 12th. Hopefully I remember I have it the next time a GF sale rolls around (and something else piques my interest).
Posted 15 July 2021 - 05:02 PM
Does anyone know if the membership works multiple times? Bought one last month & am wanting to grab another.
Posted 15 July 2021 - 08:00 PM
Does anyone know if the membership works multiple times? Bought one last month & am wanting to grab another.
According to the fine print:
Membership offer valid for new GameFly accounts only
Posted 15 July 2021 - 08:06 PM
According to the fine print:
Membership offer valid for new GameFly accounts only
Posted 15 July 2021 - 08:26 PM
It does stack with no issues. I was able to stack 3.
Does anyone know if the membership works multiple times? Bought one last month & am wanting to grab another.
Posted 15 July 2021 - 11:45 PM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:52 AM
Damn missed out
This has come and gone several times - it will probably be back again at some point.
Posted 16 July 2021 - 12:26 PM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 04:00 PM
Just an FYI - the first time around I used this to buy Valhalla (<$20) with no issue, but this time I got Fenix and it wouldn't allow me to use the coupon with the total was under $20. I had to add a cheap movie to push the total over.
Posted 16 July 2021 - 07:03 PM
Posted 16 July 2021 - 09:27 PM
Just an FYI - the first time around I used this to buy Valhalla (<$20) with no issue, but this time I got Fenix and it wouldn't allow me to use the coupon with the total was under $20. I had to add a cheap movie to push the total over.
Posted 18 July 2021 - 10:03 AM
Damn missed out
I have some gamelfy vouchers that i'd like to sell/trade if you're still interested
Posted 18 July 2021 - 11:18 AM
I have some gamelfy vouchers that i'd like to sell/trade if you're still interested
Scalping gamefly vouchers is a great first/only post to have.
Posted 18 July 2021 - 03:44 PM
Scalping gamefly vouchers is a great first/only post to have.
I see what you mean but i have some i'm not gonna use and was looking for someone interested in buying/trading.