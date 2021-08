Posted 19 July 2021 - 02:23 AM

Looking online on that military sites and noticed both NEX and AAFES still has the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy Cons for sale, just in case you missed out. Open to military/veterans/dependents.

NEX- $79.99

https://www.mynavyex...-71621/13975252

AAFES- $79.95

https://www.shopmyex...edition/2855502