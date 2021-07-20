Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD $49.94 @ Gamestop

Posted 23 July 2021 - 04:22 PM

I bounced off the Wii version of this game pretty quickly. Didn't like the motion controls at all. Some of the reviews have mentioned that the non-motion controls are not great (which makes sense), and that it's probably best to play it using the joy-cons (no thanks).

As I don't have a Switch (and won't for some time still), I may keep an eye on this to pick up down the road. I'm sure Nintendo printed a gazillion copies, and it looks like the interest in the game has dropped pretty quickly (again, makes sense given SS is not considered among the best/great Zelda games).