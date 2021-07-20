Jump to content

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD $49.94 @ Gamestop

By oldboy313, Jul 20 2021 04:41 AM

#1 oldboy313   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   13 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

oldboy313

Posted 20 July 2021 - 04:41 AM

https://www.gamestop...d/11118960.html

#2 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   180 Posts   Joined 1.6 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 20 July 2021 - 05:49 AM

Between this and Walmart, I would REALLY love it if Amazon could fucking price match...

#3 Kirin Lemon   世界を革命する者 CAGiversary!   5147 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Kirin Lemon

Posted 20 July 2021 - 11:51 AM

Also eligible for their $10 off $75 promo. I picked this up along with Catherine and FFX/X-2 yesterday for $15 each, making Skyward Sword $40.

#4 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   4394 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted 20 July 2021 - 12:26 PM

Between this and Walmart, I would REALLY love it if Amazon could fucking price match...

 

It's now $50.99 at Amazon.


#5 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4312 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 20 July 2021 - 03:22 PM

It's now $50.99 at Amazon.


Awesome, best buy wouldn't price adjust GameStop because the price wasn't listed until you add to the cart, but amazon was easy.

#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4312 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 21 July 2021 - 03:21 PM

Looks like amazon matched GameStop at $49.94

https://www.amazon.c...VR7Z7ZXZ61X8786

#7 ctrek3   for pony CAGiversary!   570 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

ctrek3

Posted 23 July 2021 - 04:15 PM

Looks like amazon matched GameStop at $49.94

https://www.amazon.c...VR7Z7ZXZ61X8786

Sweet, thank you, snagged this and Last of us part 2! 


#8 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3341 Posts   Joined 17.8 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 23 July 2021 - 04:22 PM

I bounced off the Wii version of this game pretty quickly.  Didn't like the motion controls at all.  Some of the reviews have mentioned that the non-motion controls are not great (which makes sense), and that it's probably best to play it using the joy-cons (no thanks). 

 

As I don't have a Switch (and won't for some time still), I may keep an eye on this to pick up down the road.  I'm sure Nintendo printed a gazillion copies, and it looks like the interest in the game has dropped pretty quickly (again, makes sense given SS is not considered among the best/great Zelda games).


#9 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1717 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted 23 July 2021 - 05:55 PM

GameStop went back to $60 on their website btw

#10 caggamers  

caggamers

Posted 24 July 2021 - 12:57 AM

I bounced off the Wii version of this game pretty quickly.&amp;nbsp; Didn't like the motion controls at all.&amp;nbsp; Some of the reviews have mentioned that the non-motion controls are not great (which makes sense), and that it's probably best to play it using the joy-cons (no thanks).&amp;nbsp;
&amp;nbsp;
As I don't have a Switch (and won't for some time still), I may keep an eye on this to pick up down the road.&amp;nbsp; I'm sure Nintendo printed a gazillion copies, and it looks like the interest in the game has dropped pretty quickly (again, makes sense given SS is not considered among the best/great Zelda games).

I remember the Wii version was on sale (or rather, clearance) at places like Walmart for $20 a few months after release and even Gamefly had it on sale for less than that fairly quickly. It didn't seem very popular and never became a Nintendo Select. Seemed like the black sheep of the Zelda series even back then, really. No real hype or anyone cared about it too much back then. I might pick this up once it hits around the $30 range.
