Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD $49.94 @ Gamestop
Posted 20 July 2021 - 04:41 AM
Posted 20 July 2021 - 05:49 AM
Posted 20 July 2021 - 11:51 AM
Posted 20 July 2021 - 12:26 PM
Between this and Walmart, I would REALLY love it if Amazon could fucking price match...
It's now $50.99 at Amazon.
Posted 20 July 2021 - 03:22 PM
It's now $50.99 at Amazon.
Awesome, best buy wouldn't price adjust GameStop because the price wasn't listed until you add to the cart, but amazon was easy.
Posted 21 July 2021 - 03:21 PM
https://www.amazon.c...VR7Z7ZXZ61X8786
Posted 23 July 2021 - 04:15 PM
Looks like amazon matched GameStop at $49.94
https://www.amazon.c...VR7Z7ZXZ61X8786
Sweet, thank you, snagged this and Last of us part 2!
Posted 23 July 2021 - 04:22 PM
I bounced off the Wii version of this game pretty quickly. Didn't like the motion controls at all. Some of the reviews have mentioned that the non-motion controls are not great (which makes sense), and that it's probably best to play it using the joy-cons (no thanks).
As I don't have a Switch (and won't for some time still), I may keep an eye on this to pick up down the road. I'm sure Nintendo printed a gazillion copies, and it looks like the interest in the game has dropped pretty quickly (again, makes sense given SS is not considered among the best/great Zelda games).
Posted 23 July 2021 - 05:55 PM
Posted 24 July 2021 - 12:57 AM
I remember the Wii version was on sale (or rather, clearance) at places like Walmart for $20 a few months after release and even Gamefly had it on sale for less than that fairly quickly. It didn't seem very popular and never became a Nintendo Select. Seemed like the black sheep of the Zelda series even back then, really. No real hype or anyone cared about it too much back then. I might pick this up once it hits around the $30 range.
