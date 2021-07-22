Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

Newegg Xbox 360 and One digital sale

By Ervgotti85, Jul 22 2021 02:40 PM

#1 Ervgotti85   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1151 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Ervgotti85

Posted 22 July 2021 - 02:40 PM

Newegg is holding a sale on video games such as the the BioShock collection is $10.78 before tax Grandtheft auto V is $13.49 before tax they even have some 360 games that are not backwards compatible like Max Payne 3 on sale for $7.19
La Noire is 17.99 as well. The sale ends Saturday at 3am eastern standard time.


#2 swirly76   late 2tha XboneX party CAGiversary!   125 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

swirly76

Posted 22 July 2021 - 05:05 PM

isn't the bioshock collection still 'broken', with it randomly deleting (or corrupting) saves during play?

 

small sale, somewhat limited appeal. hopefully someone finds some good in this, nothing for me.


#3 Ervgotti85   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1151 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Ervgotti85

Posted 22 July 2021 - 05:28 PM

I have never played BioShock on Xbox at all so I wasn’t sure I just posted this because NewEgg sent this to my email and I was hoping someone could get some use out of this but if 2K or no one else fixed that game after all this time that is seriously screwed up.


#4 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5598 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 22 July 2021 - 06:41 PM

I didn't even know Newegg was still around.


#5 XSpark210X   Yeah... CAGiversary!   640 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

XSpark210X

Posted 23 July 2021 - 03:14 AM

Played through the entire collection earlier this year. I never heard of the issue or encountered it myself but who knows.

#6 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted 23 July 2021 - 12:49 PM

I'm pretty sure they fixed that issue really early on. I remember getting the game but waiting a week before opening it
small sale, somewhat limited appeal. hopefully someone finds some good in this, nothing for me.


#7 baltimorebirds8  

baltimorebirds8

Posted 23 July 2021 - 02:01 PM

Lol what? They're like the biggest online pc part seller lmao. 


#8 sjchmura   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

sjchmura

Posted 24 July 2021 - 02:49 AM

They used to be so good, great service ,

My experiences over the years were great. Last few - now with the shuffle - it’s a mess. Issues with orders take forever to resolve

Not sure if ownership changed or just the model has to be super lean to be profitable


#9 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   900 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted 24 July 2021 - 09:02 AM

Newegg screwed me over on a laptop purchase, but after I got my refund I got more machine elsewhere for less, and they permanently, so joke is on them.

#10 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5598 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 24 July 2021 - 05:38 PM

Umm...my gaming PC is an Xbox 360 and I get all my PC parts from Microcenter.  I just haven't really seen Newegg deals here, not nearly as much as during the Xbox 360 days.


