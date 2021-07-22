Newegg Xbox 360 and One digital sale
Posted 22 July 2021 - 02:40 PM
Newegg is holding a sale on video games such as the the BioShock collection is $10.78 before tax Grandtheft auto V is $13.49 before tax they even have some 360 games that are not backwards compatible like Max Payne 3 on sale for $7.19
La Noire is 17.99 as well. The sale ends Saturday at 3am eastern standard time.
Posted 22 July 2021 - 05:05 PM
isn't the bioshock collection still 'broken', with it randomly deleting (or corrupting) saves during play?
small sale, somewhat limited appeal. hopefully someone finds some good in this, nothing for me.
Posted 22 July 2021 - 05:28 PM
I have never played BioShock on Xbox at all so I wasn’t sure I just posted this because NewEgg sent this to my email and I was hoping someone could get some use out of this but if 2K or no one else fixed that game after all this time that is seriously screwed up.
Posted 22 July 2021 - 06:41 PM
I didn't even know Newegg was still around.
Posted 23 July 2021 - 03:14 AM
Played through the entire collection earlier this year. I never heard of the issue or encountered it myself but who knows.
Posted 23 July 2021 - 12:49 PM
I'm pretty sure they fixed that issue really early on. I remember getting the game but waiting a week before opening it
Posted 23 July 2021 - 02:01 PM
Lol what? They're like the biggest online pc part seller lmao.
Posted 24 July 2021 - 02:49 AM
They used to be so good, great service ,
My experiences over the years were great. Last few - now with the shuffle - it’s a mess. Issues with orders take forever to resolve
Not sure if ownership changed or just the model has to be super lean to be profitable
Posted 24 July 2021 - 05:38 PM
Umm...my gaming PC is an Xbox 360 and I get all my PC parts from Microcenter. I just haven't really seen Newegg deals here, not nearly as much as during the Xbox 360 days.