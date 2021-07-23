NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro - $99 @ woot.com

Stick $99
Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro- Neo Geo Pocket (woot.com)
Controller Pack w/GameLinQ $119
Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack (woot.com)
Also NeoGeo Mini $69
Neogeo Mini Pro Player Pack USA Version (woot.com)
Jump to content
Posted 23 July 2021 - 12:27 PM
Stick $99
Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro- Neo Geo Pocket (woot.com)
Controller Pack w/GameLinQ $119
Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack (woot.com)
Also NeoGeo Mini $69
Neogeo Mini Pro Player Pack USA Version (woot.com)
Posted 23 July 2021 - 12:49 PM
I have had my eye on this for awhile. The gamelinq option would be pretty slick and I can use the stick for other systems.
Posted 23 July 2021 - 02:21 PM
Posted 23 July 2021 - 06:36 PM
FYI: The stick is worth it and can be easily "upgraded" *wink wink*.
The mini is a neat collectable but the controllers are busted and the HDMI out is garbage.
Posted 23 July 2021 - 07:12 PM
C'mon Neo Geo Mini.....drop another $40.....c'mon!!!
Fingerhut.com has this for $69(lol).
Posted 23 July 2021 - 08:13 PM
$120 with the adapter is a nice deal. I got one back when Amazon had it for I think $100, and added some seimitsu parts and other "upgrades" and it works nice as a Switch arcade stick (since I already had one that works on PS4/XBox)
Posted 25 July 2021 - 02:09 AM
Man Im tempted