NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro - $99 @ woot.com

By crewj, Jul 23 2021 12:27 PM

crewj  

crewj

Posted 23 July 2021 - 12:27 PM

Stick $99

Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro- Neo Geo Pocket (woot.com)

 

Controller Pack w/GameLinQ $119

Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack (woot.com)

 

Also NeoGeo Mini $69

Neogeo Mini Pro Player Pack USA Version (woot.com)


Retroxcellence  

Retroxcellence

Posted 23 July 2021 - 12:49 PM

I have had my eye on this for awhile. The gamelinq option would be pretty slick and I can use the stick for other systems.


drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted 23 July 2021 - 02:21 PM

I have one. It's awesome. Definitely worth it.

Captain Wrong  

Captain Wrong

Posted 23 July 2021 - 06:36 PM

FYI: The stick is worth it and can be easily "upgraded" *wink wink*.

 

The mini is a neat collectable but the controllers are busted and the HDMI out is garbage.


Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 23 July 2021 - 07:12 PM

C'mon Neo Geo Mini.....drop another $40.....c'mon!!!

 

Fingerhut.com has this for $69(lol). 


ZForce  

ZForce

Posted 23 July 2021 - 08:13 PM

$120 with the adapter is a nice deal.  I got one back when Amazon had it for I think $100, and added some seimitsu parts and other "upgrades" and it works nice as a Switch arcade stick (since I already had one that works on PS4/XBox)


kube00  

kube00

Posted 25 July 2021 - 02:09 AM

Man Im tempted 


