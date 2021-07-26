[PS4] Friday The 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition $13 @Amazon

Posted 29 July 2021 - 03:37 PM

It’s still prettty active, at least on Xbox where I play it. I play with a friend a few times a month and we don’t really ever have any trouble getting into a game.



I feel like this game had a pretty steep learning curve. If I hadn’t had my friend to guide me along in the beginning I would have never got the hang of it. I suggest watching some how to play videos on YouTube or something so that you aren’t lost on what to do

Agreed the game is way deeper than people think and i play on Xbox as well which still has a big enough community where i still meet new players to this day. The dozen or so counselors/jasons each has its own strengths & weaknesses so there's strategies to each. Then the random roll perk system can mix up those strengths to create super stealth or a tank class Counselors as couple examples. Lastly there's some offline/single player modes (you can play Jason vs bots to get the hang of the game while unlocking stuff like emotes or a puzzle base kinda wonder around the camp mode).

Bummers was the Devs were putting out regular FREE DLCs & were just about to release another free set including a spacestation based map, a part metal/machine scifi Jason (megaJason?) & a new counselor until a nasty lawsuit stopped most everything F13 related a few years back. Devs moved on and dedicated servers went offline so the game does live on with P2P based server so only downside is if random host leaves then game ends but newest patch makes it so when that happens you now get credit/experience i believe.

Oh i forgot to mention the game is FUNNY AF too! So yea everybody else do yourself a fav & watch a Twitch stream or YouTube video cuz this game ain't going anywhere anytime soon (how many years since it released?)!!!

Signed-

THE Savini Jason you HOPE never to meet!