Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

The gang talks Activision Blizzard walkout, Halo Infinite preview, record breaking consoles, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

YMMV - Walmarts have Lego Mario sets on super clearance!

By Mysticales, Jul 28 2021 07:04 PM

#1 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   578 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted 28 July 2021 - 07:04 PM

Was in store yesterday and they are prepping the shelves to get ready for the holiday. Just snagged 2 expansion sets for cheap.

So those looking. Act fast. Sadly I missed out on bowsers castle lol. Also when I bought it. It was cheaper then their clearance tag!

Screenshot_20210728-145951_Gallery.jpg Screenshot_20210728-150010_Gallery.jpg

#2 Lime  

Lime

Posted 28 July 2021 - 07:16 PM

Forget the Legos, the real bargain is the Bacon Bit at a $1.83. 


#3 nightc1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3777 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

nightc1

Posted 28 July 2021 - 07:30 PM

Forget the Legos, the real bargain is the Bacon Bit at a $1.83. 

There's a better deal in the great value brand that are real bacon pieces.  They work well on pizza, baked potatoes, salads... etc.


#4 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   578 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted 28 July 2021 - 08:01 PM

Damn straight... love my bacon bits! Bits are better then chips tho. :)

#5 DanteWarrior   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1456 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

DanteWarrior

Posted 28 July 2021 - 08:15 PM

Don’t feed that bacon to Mario. He already looks out of shape


#6 Bertie_16   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Bertie_16

Posted 31 July 2021 - 03:24 AM

They're clearing these sets out as Series 3 sets release on August 1.

#7 caggamers  

caggamers

Posted 31 July 2021 - 04:29 AM

This belongs in the "Non-gaming Deals" section of the forum because it's a deal but it's non-gaming related.

#8 husher   Yet what is any ocean but a multitude of drops? CAGiversary!   2742 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

husher

Posted 31 July 2021 - 01:43 PM

This belongs in the "Non-gaming Deals" section of the forum because it's a deal but it's non-gaming related.

Thanks Dad.


#9 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 31 July 2021 - 03:11 PM

Anyone have a brickseek link?


#10 the_red_tide  

the_red_tide

Posted 31 July 2021 - 04:41 PM

Anyone have a brickseek link?

Here is a link to the Reddit thread which has multiple set links to Brickseek. Though at this point most of the clearance will be gone. https://www.reddit.c...rance_2540_off/
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy