YMMV - Walmarts have Lego Mario sets on super clearance!
Posted 28 July 2021 - 07:04 PM
So those looking. Act fast. Sadly I missed out on bowsers castle lol. Also when I bought it. It was cheaper then their clearance tag!
Posted 28 July 2021 - 07:16 PM
Forget the Legos, the real bargain is the Bacon Bit at a $1.83.
Posted 28 July 2021 - 07:30 PM
There's a better deal in the great value brand that are real bacon pieces. They work well on pizza, baked potatoes, salads... etc.
Posted 28 July 2021 - 08:01 PM
Posted 28 July 2021 - 08:15 PM
Don’t feed that bacon to Mario. He already looks out of shape
Posted 31 July 2021 - 03:24 AM
Posted 31 July 2021 - 04:29 AM
Posted 31 July 2021 - 01:43 PM
This belongs in the "Non-gaming Deals" section of the forum because it's a deal but it's non-gaming related.
Thanks Dad.
Posted 31 July 2021 - 03:11 PM
Anyone have a brickseek link?
Posted 31 July 2021 - 04:41 PM
Here is a link to the Reddit thread which has multiple set links to Brickseek. Though at this point most of the clearance will be gone. https://www.reddit.c...rance_2540_off/
