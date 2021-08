Play Date - Taking preorders starting today/now

Posted 30 July 2021 - 02:16 PM

I'm not a big fan of the "requires Wifi" part though I am guessing that is only required to download games and not play them? Otherwise, wouldn't make sense for a portable system to require wifi.

That said, the crank looks like something that could break very easily and be a bitch to fix. And overall, it just looks cheap.

I will stay away unless the price comes down substantially.