CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

The gang talks Activision Blizzard walkout, Halo Infinite preview, record breaking consoles, and so much more!

Play Date - Taking preorders starting today/now

By drmelzar, Jul 29 2021 05:31 PM

#1 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted 29 July 2021 - 05:31 PM

https://shop.play.date/

Play Date - Taking preorders starting today/now. See above link. Save $9 when buying Play Date with cover together.

shosaisyu Posted 29 July 2021 - 06:24 PM  

shosaisyu

Posted 29 July 2021 - 06:24 PM

this is perhaps one of the most overpriced electronics i've ever seen

the ouya was cheaper and could still manage primitive 3d


The Questyen Posted 29 July 2021 - 08:44 PM  

The Questyen

Posted 29 July 2021 - 08:44 PM

LOL.

briandadude Posted 29 July 2021 - 08:46 PM  

briandadude

Posted 29 July 2021 - 08:46 PM

How is the screen not backlit. As if the funky crank wasn't enough, they had to also take out backlighting. Makes the Analogue Pocket look like a deal at $199.


ThatOneGuyWho Posted 29 July 2021 - 09:07 PM  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 29 July 2021 - 09:07 PM

Wait, it cost as much as a Switch Lite or used 3DS and isn't in color or 3D. Hard pass on this.


keyblader1985 Posted 29 July 2021 - 11:10 PM  

keyblader1985

Posted 29 July 2021 - 11:10 PM

Is this an April Fool's prank?

#7 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:55 AM

Why would anyone buy this?  
 


Souffrir Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:57 AM  

Souffrir

Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:57 AM

I’ve seen some articles about it before. It’s essentially a nostalgia toy for hipsters born in the early 80s that played a GBO when they were kids but haven’t touched video games since.

It’s going to crash and burn harder than the Atari Panther.

w00dm4n Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:00 AM  

w00dm4n

Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:00 AM

even that had better games


Vinny Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:04 AM  

Vinny

Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:04 AM

Yeah but this has a crank so you can look like a moron in public. 


lilman Posted 30 July 2021 - 12:18 PM  

lilman

Posted 30 July 2021 - 12:18 PM

This Christmas:

simpson-meme-playdate.jpg


#12 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:06 PM

Hoping scalpers got as many of this as they wanted.


CodeTrader Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:08 PM  

CodeTrader

Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:08 PM

I thought the crank was to power it up at first. Guess it controls games.

 

Anyway, the ability to create your own games for free sounds interesting.  :-k

 

https://play.date/dev/


redman77 Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:12 PM  

redman77

Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:12 PM

How much staying power is this thing going to have? The games look pretty blah. Seems like it will run out of steam pretty quick once the initial novelty wears off. I don't think I am in their target audience, as I tried to think of reasons I should buy one and couldn't come up with any. I'll be interested to see what people think about it once they get their hands on it and play it some.


WNYX585AM Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:47 PM  

WNYX585AM

Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:47 PM

This is for hipsters plain and simple.  It's not really a nostalgia thing.  Sadly, it may do well since there are a ton of people that will convince themselves this is such a cool and non-mainstream idea because you play with a crank and it's kind of artsy-fartsy.  Also, it has a level of exclusivity with the price tag that will just decide makes it that much cooler.


Josef Posted 30 July 2021 - 02:16 PM  

Josef

Posted 30 July 2021 - 02:16 PM

I'm not a big fan of the "requires Wifi" part though I am guessing that is only required to download games and not play them?  Otherwise, wouldn't make sense for a portable system to require wifi.

 

That said, the crank looks like something that could break very easily and be a bitch to fix.  And overall, it just looks cheap.

 

I will stay away unless the price comes down substantially.


#17 caggamers  

caggamers

Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:24 PM

Thanks, OP. I managed to get one before they sold out of preorders.

easper Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:26 PM  

easper

Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:26 PM

Fascinating to see the polarized comments online. I don't blame anyone for looking at this and saying "it's not for me!" But I pre-ordered one. It looks like a fun toy. The tech seems solid for what it is, and I'm hoping the focused approach to game design and delivery means I'll actually play these games. I've spent more on things I use less. 


shosaisyu Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:49 PM  

shosaisyu

Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:49 PM

the tech seems solid? a dedicated indie shovelware machine with no backlight that requires wifi? lol


SgtWiggles Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:58 PM  

SgtWiggles

Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:58 PM

I ordered one right at 1. Was only $200, I have the money, and it seemed neat. Will get the Stereo Dock thingie whenever that goes up too


DanteWarrior Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:16 PM  

DanteWarrior

Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:16 PM

The crank on these will break faster than a tooth in a fistfight

These should not be pricier than game & watch consoles


Indiana Jones Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:46 PM  

Indiana Jones

Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:46 PM

20,000 sales in 20 minutes. I didn't even know what it was until this thread.

 

https://www.ign.com/...nits-20-minutes


ThatOneGuyWho Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:55 PM  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:55 PM

This screams Ouya, N-gage and GameStick. Niche, expensive ideas that people salivate for and is quickly forgotten after launch. 


n64ra Posted 30 July 2021 - 05:27 PM  

n64ra

Posted 30 July 2021 - 05:27 PM

Bitch all you want, but they got one thing right. Pre-orders are still open. Here's looking at you, Analogue Pocket. 


keyblader1985 Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:19 PM  

keyblader1985

Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:19 PM

Special controls are one thing. Motion and touch controls and VR all very practical, even if some people don't like them. (I've always scoffed at those DS romhacks that remove touch controls from games.)

But outside of maybe a fishing game, I can't imagine anyone ever has said "you know what video games need? A fucking crank."

Vinny Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:25 PM  

Vinny

Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:25 PM

But outside of maybe a fishing game, I can't imagine anyone ever has said "you know what video games need? A fucking crank."

 

 

We have tons of fishing games... now a game revolving around this on the other hand: 

CrankPencilShapener.jpg

 

GOTY 2022. 


TheLegendofTyler Posted 30 July 2021 - 11:17 PM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 30 July 2021 - 11:17 PM

It also says requires USB power source. But it doesn't have to be plugged in all the time.

Souffrir Posted 30 July 2021 - 11:32 PM  

Souffrir

Posted 30 July 2021 - 11:32 PM

Katamari Damacy’s creator Keita Takahashi did.

#29 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted 31 July 2021 - 02:41 AM

Yeah I mean the way I look at it, if you don't want one don't preorder one, right? No sense in wasting your time clogging up a thread with negative comments when all you're doing is reposting a comment about hipsters. Like, be more original and do more research. I got my preorder in, and I'm looking forward to giving it a whirl. Like another poster said, I've spent more on things I use less / don't use. I don't knock things I don't try or don't personally like. There are people who will enjoy this. 20k orders in 20 mins. I am one of them. Panic said this is NOT for everyone, and that is FINE. They weren't trying to make the next Vita / Steam Deck.

WNYX585AM Posted 31 July 2021 - 02:59 AM  

WNYX585AM

Posted 31 July 2021 - 02:59 AM

I don't see why a thread can't have both negative and positive comments on the item.  I don't see anyone personally attacking anyone else for their opinion or decision.  If you want a thread about this (or any other item) with no negative comments, go to a fan site.  Otherwise, a website dedicated to gamers and those gamers being cheap is sure to have criticisms for what many see as an over-priced item with limited use, limited function, poor design, and short life expectancy.


