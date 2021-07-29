Play Date - Taking preorders starting today/now
Posted 29 July 2021 - 05:31 PM
Play Date - Taking preorders starting today/now. See above link. Save $9 when buying Play Date with cover together.
Posted 29 July 2021 - 08:44 PM
this is perhaps one of the most overpriced electronics i've ever seen
the ouya was cheaper and could still manage primitive 3d
LOL.
Posted 29 July 2021 - 08:46 PM
How is the screen not backlit. As if the funky crank wasn't enough, they had to also take out backlighting. Makes the Analogue Pocket look like a deal at $199.
Posted 29 July 2021 - 09:07 PM
Wait, it cost as much as a Switch Lite or used 3DS and isn't in color or 3D. Hard pass on this.
Posted 29 July 2021 - 11:10 PM
Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:55 AM
Why would anyone buy this?
Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:57 AM
It’s going to crash and burn harder than the Atari Panther.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:00 AM
I’ve seen some articles about it before. It’s essentially a nostalgia toy for hipsters born in the early 80s that played a GBO when they were kids but haven’t touched video games since.
even that had better games
Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:04 AM
Yeah but this has a crank so you can look like a moron in public.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 12:18 PM
This Christmas:
Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:06 PM
Hoping scalpers got as many of this as they wanted.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:08 PM
I thought the crank was to power it up at first. Guess it controls games.
Anyway, the ability to create your own games for free sounds interesting.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:12 PM
How much staying power is this thing going to have? The games look pretty blah. Seems like it will run out of steam pretty quick once the initial novelty wears off. I don't think I am in their target audience, as I tried to think of reasons I should buy one and couldn't come up with any. I'll be interested to see what people think about it once they get their hands on it and play it some.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 01:47 PM
This is for hipsters plain and simple. It's not really a nostalgia thing. Sadly, it may do well since there are a ton of people that will convince themselves this is such a cool and non-mainstream idea because you play with a crank and it's kind of artsy-fartsy. Also, it has a level of exclusivity with the price tag that will just decide makes it that much cooler.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 02:16 PM
I'm not a big fan of the "requires Wifi" part though I am guessing that is only required to download games and not play them? Otherwise, wouldn't make sense for a portable system to require wifi.
That said, the crank looks like something that could break very easily and be a bitch to fix. And overall, it just looks cheap.
I will stay away unless the price comes down substantially.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:24 PM
Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:26 PM
Fascinating to see the polarized comments online. I don't blame anyone for looking at this and saying "it's not for me!" But I pre-ordered one. It looks like a fun toy. The tech seems solid for what it is, and I'm hoping the focused approach to game design and delivery means I'll actually play these games. I've spent more on things I use less.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:49 PM
the tech seems solid? a dedicated indie shovelware machine with no backlight that requires wifi? lol
Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:58 PM
I ordered one right at 1. Was only $200, I have the money, and it seemed neat. Will get the Stereo Dock thingie whenever that goes up too
Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:16 PM
The crank on these will break faster than a tooth in a fistfight
These should not be pricier than game & watch consoles
Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:46 PM
20,000 sales in 20 minutes. I didn't even know what it was until this thread.
https://www.ign.com/...nits-20-minutes
Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:55 PM
This screams Ouya, N-gage and GameStick. Niche, expensive ideas that people salivate for and is quickly forgotten after launch.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 05:27 PM
Bitch all you want, but they got one thing right. Pre-orders are still open. Here's looking at you, Analogue Pocket.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:19 PM
Special controls are one thing. Motion and touch controls and VR all very practical, even if some people don't like them. (I've always scoffed at those DS romhacks that remove touch controls from games.)
But outside of maybe a fishing game, I can't imagine anyone ever has said "you know what video games need? A fucking crank."
Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:25 PM
We have tons of fishing games... now a game revolving around this on the other hand:
GOTY 2022.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 11:17 PM
It also says requires USB power source. But it doesn't have to be plugged in all the time.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 11:32 PM
Katamari Damacy’s creator Keita Takahashi did.
Posted 31 July 2021 - 02:41 AM
Posted 31 July 2021 - 02:59 AM
Yeah I mean the way I look at it, if you don't want one don't preorder one, right? No sense in wasting your time clogging up a thread with negative comments when all you're doing is reposting a comment about hipsters. Like, be more original and do more research. I got my preorder in, and I'm looking forward to giving it a whirl. Like another poster said, I've spent more on things I use less / don't use. I don't knock things I don't try or don't personally like. There are people who will enjoy this. 20k orders in 20 mins. I am one of them. Panic said this is NOT for everyone, and that is FINE. They weren't trying to make the next Vita / Steam Deck.
I don't see why a thread can't have both negative and positive comments on the item. I don't see anyone personally attacking anyone else for their opinion or decision. If you want a thread about this (or any other item) with no negative comments, go to a fan site. Otherwise, a website dedicated to gamers and those gamers being cheap is sure to have criticisms for what many see as an over-priced item with limited use, limited function, poor design, and short life expectancy.
