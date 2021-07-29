Play Date - Taking preorders starting today/now

Yeah I mean the way I look at it, if you don't want one don't preorder one, right? No sense in wasting your time clogging up a thread with negative comments when all you're doing is reposting a comment about hipsters. Like, be more original and do more research. I got my preorder in, and I'm looking forward to giving it a whirl. Like another poster said, I've spent more on things I use less / don't use. I don't knock things I don't try or don't personally like. There are people who will enjoy this. 20k orders in 20 mins. I am one of them. Panic said this is NOT for everyone, and that is FINE. They weren't trying to make the next Vita / Steam Deck.