Loftwing and Zelda Amiibo Amazon $24.99

By redraid8, Jul 30 2021 10:05 AM

#1 redraid8   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   93 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

redraid8

Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:05 AM

https://www.amazon.c...ding=UTF8&psc=1

Return to Skyloft at any time!

#2 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   1155 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:18 AM

https://www.amazon.c...ding=UTF8&psc=1

Return to Skyloft at any time!

Lol great - a good place to use the $10 promo prime day credit from a few weeks ago too! (I don't seem to buy anything directly from amazon these days)  :-P

 

SwrbD4k.png


#3 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted 30 July 2021 - 11:00 AM

And gone.

#4 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24209 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 30 July 2021 - 02:35 PM

Fuck... really wanted this. 


#5 caggamers  

caggamers

Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:20 PM

It's already out of stock thanks to Nintendo creating artificial scarcity on their products and resellers buying up every copy they can.

#6 UjnHunter   Frog Man CAGiversary!   1313 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

UjnHunter

Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:06 PM

F5ing like there is no tomorrow...


#7 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   578 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted 31 July 2021 - 07:31 PM

5 left for usa shipping on Amazon.co.jp
https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B095HDYP7Y/

#8 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   7145 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted 01 August 2021 - 02:05 AM

Back
https://www.amazon.c..._applink_bb_dls

#9 caggamers  

caggamers

Posted 01 August 2021 - 02:41 AM

Already out of stock again. Thanks, flippers and resellers.

#10 Naruto Uzumaki   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   550 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Naruto Uzumaki

Posted 01 August 2021 - 03:02 AM

got one, thanks 1 Video Game Dude


#11 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   7145 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted 03 August 2021 - 06:50 PM

Nintendo Store

https://store.ninten...d-sword-hd.html

#12 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1578 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted 03 August 2021 - 07:00 PM

What makes this particular amiibo a $25 msrp? I could swear the normal price of them was more like $15, and only oversized or multi packs went for more. Is this one extra big?

#13 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24209 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 03 August 2021 - 07:04 PM

Fucking hell, missed it again. 


#14 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4312 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 03 August 2021 - 07:31 PM

What makes this particular amiibo a $25 msrp? I could swear the normal price of them was more like $15, and only oversized or multi packs went for more. Is this one extra big?


Probably because it's two characters on one pedestal

#15 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3341 Posts   Joined 17.8 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted 03 August 2021 - 11:00 PM

Probably because it's two characters on one pedestal


No, it's just because Nintendo can.

It's truly obnoxious that scalpers keep buying up all this stock. Will never pay a scalper. Will just wait or not buy it all.

#16 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   1155 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted 04 August 2021 - 11:05 AM

What makes this particular amiibo a $25 msrp? I could swear the normal price of them was more like $15, and only oversized or multi packs went for more. Is this one extra big?

This unopened amiibo is actually extra small relative to most other amiibo that typically have more empty volume. Great to keep in-box on shelf, but we all knew there was going to pay a Zelda tax !


#17 UjnHunter   Frog Man CAGiversary!   1313 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

UjnHunter

Posted 04 August 2021 - 04:00 PM

Maybe someday...


#18 frowninclown   Retail's for suckaz. CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

frowninclown

Posted 06 August 2021 - 10:33 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6464871

 

Back in stock at Best Buy!

 

 

Edit: ...it's already gone


#19 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1240 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6464871
 
Back in stock at Best Buy!
 
 
Edit: ...it's already gone


My local store has available for pickup. Was able to get one, thanks!
