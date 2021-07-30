Loftwing and Zelda Amiibo Amazon $24.99
Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:05 AM
Return to Skyloft at any time!
Posted 30 July 2021 - 10:18 AM
https://www.amazon.c...ding=UTF8&psc=1
Lol great - a good place to use the $10 promo prime day credit from a few weeks ago too! (I don't seem to buy anything directly from amazon these days)
Posted 30 July 2021 - 11:00 AM
Posted 30 July 2021 - 02:35 PM
... really wanted this.
Posted 30 July 2021 - 03:20 PM
Posted 30 July 2021 - 04:06 PM
F5ing like there is no tomorrow...
Posted 31 July 2021 - 07:31 PM
https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B095HDYP7Y/
Posted 01 August 2021 - 02:05 AM
Posted 01 August 2021 - 02:41 AM
Posted 01 August 2021 - 03:02 AM
got one, thanks 1 Video Game Dude
Posted 03 August 2021 - 06:50 PM
https://store.ninten...d-sword-hd.html
Posted 03 August 2021 - 07:00 PM
Posted 03 August 2021 - 07:04 PM
Nintendo Store
https://store.ninten...d-sword-hd.html
Fucking hell, missed it again.
Posted 03 August 2021 - 07:31 PM
What makes this particular amiibo a $25 msrp? I could swear the normal price of them was more like $15, and only oversized or multi packs went for more. Is this one extra big?
Probably because it's two characters on one pedestal
Posted 03 August 2021 - 11:00 PM
No, it's just because Nintendo can.
It's truly obnoxious that scalpers keep buying up all this stock. Will never pay a scalper. Will just wait or not buy it all.
Posted 04 August 2021 - 11:05 AM
What makes this particular amiibo a $25 msrp? I could swear the normal price of them was more like $15, and only oversized or multi packs went for more. Is this one extra big?
This unopened amiibo is actually extra small relative to most other amiibo that typically have more empty volume. Great to keep in-box on shelf, but we all knew there was going to pay a Zelda tax !
Posted 04 August 2021 - 04:00 PM
Maybe someday...
Posted 06 August 2021 - 10:33 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6464871
Back in stock at Best Buy!
Edit: ...it's already gone
Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM
My local store has available for pickup. Was able to get one, thanks!