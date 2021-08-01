Jump to content

Microsoft Store: Forza Motorsport 7 (Digital) $10SE/$15DE/$20UE

By Titan X, Aug 01 2021 05:26 AM

#1 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   183 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted 01 August 2021 - 05:26 AM

Forza 7 (Digital)


#2 MysterD   40 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th 1980-2020)) CAGiversary!   26791 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 01 August 2021 - 12:08 PM

Also note: this game & its DLC's are being delisted from sales digitally beginning on Sept. 15th:

https://forzamotorsp...t-7-end-of-life


#3 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8540 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 01 August 2021 - 01:39 PM

Also note: this game & its DLC's are being delisted from sales digitally beginning on Sept. 15th:

https://forzamotorsp...t-7-end-of-life

I assume the discount will remain in place until September 15th?  


#4 NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted 01 August 2021 - 01:58 PM

I'll grab it soon enough

#6 MysterD   40 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th 1980-2020)) CAGiversary!   26791 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 01 August 2021 - 02:45 PM

I assume the discount will remain in place until September 15th?  

Looks like it.

The sale price's listed to be up for the next 45 Days on the Microsoft Store Pages for the 3 Editions of these games.


#7 GamerSavage   The Throwback Kid CAGiversary!   1692 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 05:11 AM

I bought the Deluxe Edition recently, the only DLC I didn't have was the Fate of the Furious car pack. I had already bought the Car Pass and VIP. Make sure you claim/download the free cars as well.


#8 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8540 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 AM

I bought the Ultimate Edition yesterday even though I already had the disc installed.  I might decide to sell the disc at some point down the line.  And buying it through Microsoft Rewards Rebates will also get me 7% back on the purchase a few months down the road.  :D/


#9 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Yesterday, 01:42 PM

Grab a couple codes, these things skyrocket after delisting. 


