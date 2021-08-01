Forza 7 (Digital)
Microsoft Store: Forza Motorsport 7 (Digital) $10SE/$15DE/$20UE
Also note: this game & its DLC's are being delisted from sales digitally beginning on Sept. 15th:
https://forzamotorsp...t-7-end-of-life
I assume the discount will remain in place until September 15th?
Looks like it.
The sale price's listed to be up for the next 45 Days on the Microsoft Store Pages for the 3 Editions of these games.
I bought the Deluxe Edition recently, the only DLC I didn't have was the Fate of the Furious car pack. I had already bought the Car Pass and VIP. Make sure you claim/download the free cars as well.
I bought the Ultimate Edition yesterday even though I already had the disc installed. I might decide to sell the disc at some point down the line. And buying it through Microsoft Rewards Rebates will also get me 7% back on the purchase a few months down the road.
Grab a couple codes, these things skyrocket after delisting.