GameStop: Glitch to trigger 30% off on pre-owned

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:08 PM

Thanks OP! Does anyone know if we are able to return Deadly Premonition 2 to a local Gamestop location for a refund and keep Resident Evil for $30.79 plus tax?

Or do they add shipping since it puts it below the minimum $35 free shipping requirement, and also adjust the discount to split it with DP2 instead of only applying it to Resident Evil?