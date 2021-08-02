GameStop: Glitch to trigger 30% off on pre-owned

First time posting a ‘deal’ so forgive me if I do something wrong.
The promotion:
Buy select new titles $29.99+ and get get 30% off 1 pre-owned title… etc.
If you add Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - Switch (normally $32.97), currently on sale for $17.99, to your cart it will trigger the 30% off a PO title.
I’ve tried games other than DP2 that are normally $29.99 but are on sale and they didn’t work but that’s not to say I missed one.
Proof:
https://ibb.co/VQYgBkF
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise https://www.gamestop...e/11102199.html