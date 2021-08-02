Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

CAGcast #691: Egg Creams and Disco Fries

The gang talks Activision Blizzard walkout, Halo Infinite preview, record breaking consoles, and so much more!

GameStop: Glitch to trigger 30% off on pre-owned

By tornjaw, Aug 02 2021 06:53 PM
GameStop Glitch

#1 tornjaw   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

tornjaw

Posted 02 August 2021 - 06:53 PM

First time posting a ‘deal’ so forgive me if I do something wrong.

The promotion:

Buy select new titles $29.99+ and get get 30% off 1 pre-owned title… etc.

If you add Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - Switch (normally $32.97), currently on sale for $17.99, to your cart it will trigger the 30% off a PO title.


I’ve tried games other than DP2 that are normally $29.99 but are on sale and they didn’t work but that’s not to say I missed one.


Proof:

https://ibb.co/VQYgBkF

 

 

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise  https://www.gamestop...e/11102199.html

#2 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 02 August 2021 - 07:10 PM

Awesome dude!!


#3 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4312 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 02 August 2021 - 07:16 PM

Sold out unfortunately

Edit:
Nevermind, looks like it's back in stock. Grabbed it and miitopia. Thanks for posting.

#4 ICHIRO51MVP   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   191 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:08 PM

Thanks OP!  Does anyone know if we are able to return Deadly Premonition 2 to a local Gamestop location for a refund and keep Resident Evil for $30.79 plus tax?

 

Or do they add shipping since it puts it below the minimum $35 free shipping requirement, and also adjust the discount to split it with DP2 instead of only applying it to Resident Evil?


#5 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:19 PM

Thanks OP!  Does anyone know if we are able to return Deadly Premonition 2 to a local Gamestop location for a refund and keep Resident Evil for $30.79 plus tax?

 

Or do they add shipping since it puts it below the minimum $35 free shipping requirement, and also adjust the discount to split it with DP2 instead of only applying it to Resident Evil?

Should be able too. I returned a Shin Megami Nocturne last week and it was ringing up at $35 instead of the $40 I paid. I decided not to fight it (even though it said $40 on the receipt) because I used it to get a $55 game for 30% off.


#6 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:31 PM

Thanks OP!  Does anyone know if we are able to return Deadly Premonition 2 to a local Gamestop location for a refund and keep Resident Evil for $30.79 plus tax?

 

Or do they add shipping since it puts it below the minimum $35 free shipping requirement, and also adjust the discount to split it with DP2 instead of only applying it to Resident Evil?

Shouldn't be a problem


#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:33 PM

WHY DID YOU SHARE THE GLITCH THEY FIXED IT WHAT THE HELL MAN


#8 Vigilante   poyo CAGiversary!   38077 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Vigilante

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:37 PM

WHY DID YOU SHARE THE GLITCH THEY FIXED IT WHAT THE HELL MAN

tenor.gif


#9 deserter280  

deserter280

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:49 PM

WHY DID YOU SHARE THE GLITCH THEY FIXED IT WHAT THE HELL MAN


SOMEBODY CHECK IF SEPHIROTH IS OKAY!! WE NEED AN APB ON SEPHIROTH!

HOW DARE YOU ALL MESS UP HIS $15 IN SAVINGS! THATS A LARGE BIG MAC MEAL!

#10 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:51 PM

they didnt really fix anything, it just sold out


#11 Hmph  

Hmph

Posted 02 August 2021 - 08:58 PM

Wish i saw this sooner. Pretty sure they restocked recently

#12 NotNewHere  

NotNewHere

Posted 02 August 2021 - 10:02 PM

WHY DID YOU SHARE THE GLITCH THEY FIXED IT WHAT THE HELL MAN


Beavis,what's your problem?

#13 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2173 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted 02 August 2021 - 10:09 PM

WHY DID YOU SHARE THE GLITCH THEY FIXED IT WHAT THE HELL MAN


Yeah what the hell OP, quit sharing deals on deal sharing websites!

#14 ck0  

ck0

Posted 03 August 2021 - 12:09 AM

 

First time posting a ‘deal’ 

give this man access to the secret, back-room forum 


#15 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   1155 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted 03 August 2021 - 08:53 PM

I guess they've stopped using Buy $30 new get 30/50% off used in store?

 

If only the stock checker worked on the website...

 

OO6IsD1.png


#16 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4155 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted 03 August 2021 - 09:09 PM

Should be able too. I returned a Shin Megami Nocturne last week and it was ringing up at $35 instead of the $40 I paid. I decided not to fight it (even though it said $40 on the receipt) because I used it to get a $55 game for 30% off.

did it show $35 on your packing slip? Wonder if it was due to the "free" shipping cost being deducted from the cost of the game.


#17 frowninclown   Retail's for suckaz. CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

frowninclown

Posted 06 August 2021 - 11:31 PM

I guess they've stopped using Buy $30 new get 30/50% off used in store?

 

If only the stock checker worked on the website...

 

OO6IsD1.png

I hope you bought that CIB TWP. That game sells for 120 on ebay...


#18 johnston306   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   871 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

johnston306

Posted 06 August 2021 - 11:36 PM

I hope you bought that CIB TWP. That game sells for 120 on ebay...


Very optimistic to assume that's CIB just because it has the case and art.

#19 Hmph  

Hmph

Posted Yesterday, 03:22 AM

Must be nice to have local gamestops that stock retro 😭
