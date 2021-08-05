Jump to content

The gang talks Activision Blizzard walkout, Halo Infinite preview, record breaking consoles, and so much more!

Far Cry Free Weekend Event + Save up to 80% off on Far Cry Games at the Ubisoft Store

By CheapyD, Aug 05 2021 06:43 PM

CheapyD

Posted 05 August 2021 - 06:43 PM

Try Far Cry 5 for free & get it at up 80% off at the Ubisoft Store!

(valid 8/5-8/9)

 

Save up to 80% off on Far Cry Games at the Ubisoft Store!

(valid 8/5-8/11)

 

https://store.ubi.co...ale/?lang=en_US

 

 

 


Sielanas

Posted 05 August 2021 - 07:15 PM

"Ubisoft staff say company "continues to protect and promote known offenders and their allies"

 

https://www.eurogame...nd-their-allies

 

 

 

 

I get that it's promotional. However.


vicious7171

Posted 05 August 2021 - 07:54 PM

I get that it's promotional. However.

Didn't realize this was ethical-ass gamer dot com


josekortez

Posted 06 August 2021 - 07:57 AM

Far Cry 5 is also one of the Free Play Days games on Xbox Live this weekend until about 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday morning (Games With Gold or Game Pass Ultimate membership required). 

 

Here are instructions to find it: 

 

On the Xbox home screen page, go down until you find the Xbox Live Gold tab.  Click the button, and then on the next screen, go down until you see the words Free Play Days on the left side of the screen.  Then, click on Far Cry 5.  When you see Compare Editions, click the first tab that says Includes Far Cry 5.  Then, click the button that says INSTALL Included with Gold.  The game is about 46.44 GB to download.  


