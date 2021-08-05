Far Cry Free Weekend Event + Save up to 80% off on Far Cry Games at the Ubisoft Store

Posted 06 August 2021 - 07:57 AM

Far Cry 5 is also one of the Free Play Days games on Xbox Live this weekend until about 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday morning (Games With Gold or Game Pass Ultimate membership required).

Here are instructions to find it:

On the Xbox home screen page, go down until you find the Xbox Live Gold tab. Click the button, and then on the next screen, go down until you see the words Free Play Days on the left side of the screen. Then, click on Far Cry 5. When you see Compare Editions, click the first tab that says Includes Far Cry 5. Then, click the button that says INSTALL Included with Gold. The game is about 46.44 GB to download.